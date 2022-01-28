Prep basketball boxes Jan. 29

(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Indian Trail 55, Park 46
INDIAN TRAIL (6-8)
Monestine 4 0-0 9, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Dagen 2 4-8 8, Wilhelmson 6 7-8 23, Stackhouse 5 5-8 15. Totals 17 16-24 55.
PARK (4-9)
Cade 2 0-0 4, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Carothers 2 0-0 4, Pratt 1 0-0 3, Mayweather 1 0-1 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 6 7-10 20, King 0 0-0 0, Adams 2 0-0 4, Burgher 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 7-11 46.
Halftime—Indian Trail 23, Park 18. 3-point goals—Wilhelmson 4, Monestine, Pratt, Williams Jr. Total fouls—Indian Trail 13, Park 20. Fouled out—Carothers.
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Waterford 63, Delavan-Darien 41
DELAVAN-DARIEN (4-13)
Logterman 0 2-2 2, Young 0 0-0 0, Crull 9 4-6 22, Stallings 3 3-4 9, Quartucci 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 9-12 41.
WATERFORD (10-9)
Strasser 1 1-2 3, Roth 0 0-0 0, Cornell 2 2-4 6, Krueger 2 1-2 5, Bachofen 1 2-2 5, Talavera 4 0-0 9, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 0 3-4 3, Acker 4 0-1 9, Snifka 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Henningfeld 9 2-2 20. Totals 24 12-19 63.
Halftime—Waterford 36, Delavan-Darien 18. 3-point goals—Bachofen, Talavera, Acker. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 14, Waterford 15. Rebounds—Delavan-Darien 36, Waterford 49 (Henningfeld 15).
Prairie 39, Dominican 34
DOMINICAN (10-8)
Makaiyah Cornelius 1 0-0 2, McGee 7 2-2 18, Okoro 2 1-2 5, Makari Cornelius 0 0-0 0, Burgors 2 0-0 7, Gayden 1 0-1 2. Totals 14 3-5 34.
PRAIRIE (16-2)
Jaramillo 1 0-0 3, Decker 3 3-4 10, Collier-White 3 0-1 6, Lawler 2 0-0 5, Barnes 2 3-6 7, Jorgenson 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 6-12 39.
Halftime—Dominican 18, Prairie 14. 3-point goals—McGee 2, Burgos, Jaramillo, Decker, Lawler. Total fouls—Dominican 18, Prairie 11. Fouled out—Okoro.