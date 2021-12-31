Prep basketball boxes Jan. 2

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Case 69, Westosha Central 56
CASE (5-3)
Stapleman 2 0-0 5, Jedkins 10 1-2 21, Terr. Brumby 5 10-11 22, Werner 3 0-0 6, Bryant 1 0-4 3, Term. Brumby 3 0-0 6, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Kras 1 0-0 3, McNeal 0 0-0 0, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Trice 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-17 69.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-1)
Griffin 6 1-2 16, Garth 2 0-0 5, Witt 2 0-1 4, Mulhollon 2 2-2 6, Rose 6 0-0 13, Anderson 4 2-4 10, Simmons 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 7-11 56.
Halftime—Case 36, Westosha Central 25. 3-point goals—Terr. Brumby 2, Stapleman, Bryant, Schmidtmann, Kras, Griffin 3, Garth, Rose. Total fouls—Case 10, Westosha Central 14.
Grafton 72, Racine Lutheran 64
LUTHERAN (3-5)
Tietyen 2 0-0 4, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Rossa 1 0-0 3, Gavigan 1 0-0 2, Zawicki 9 5-9 25, Ibarra 5 5-8 15, Yohn 1 1-2 3, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 11-19 64.
People are also reading…
GRAFTON (5-5)
Hildebrand 1 0-1 2, McNabb Jr. 10 13-14 34, Hernandez 2 1-3 5, Lutz 3 0-0 6, Norgord 3 0-0 6, Zabel 0 0-2 0, Norton 5 6-6 19. Totals 24 20-26 72.
Halftime—Grafton 39, Lutheran 19. End of regulation—Tied 61-61. 3-point goals—Zawicki 2, Ramsey 2, Rossa, Norton 3, McNabb Jr. Total fouls—Lutheran 23, Grafton 14. Fouled out—Tietyen, Zawicki, Yohn. Rebounds—Lutheran 24 (Zawicki, Yohn 5), Grafton 26 (McNabb Jr. 9).
Appleton Xavier 70, Prairie 59
XAVIER (6-3)
C. Pfefferle 7 1-1 18, Severin 0 2-4 2, Hehli 2 0-0 5, S. Pfefferle 2 2-2 6, Twombly 2 0-0 4, Sherwood 9 2-4 22, Peters 6 0-0 13. Totals 28 7-11 70.
PRAIRIE (4-5)
Roehl-Landrum 1 0-0 2, Hunter 5 0-0 10, Kumar 1 0-0 2, May 0 0-0 0, Oglesby 11 0-0 27, Jaramillo 1 0-0 3, Eeg 1 1-2 3, Fiegel 5 1-2 12. Totals 25 2-4 59.
Halftime—Xavier 36, Prairie 35. 3-point goals—C. Pfefferle 3, Sherwood 2, Hehli, Peters, Jaramillo, Oglesby 5, Fiegel. Total fouls—Xavier 4, Prairie 12. Rebounds—Prairie 35 (Oglesby 16).