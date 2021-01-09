Prep basketball boxes Jan. 10, 2021

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Burlington 56, Badger 40
BURLINGTON (7-2)
Berezowitz 7 0-0 17, LukeNbill 3 0-0 9, Dietz 2 0-0 5, Hackbarth 0 2-4 2, Safar 2 0-0 4, Kornely 5 3-4 15, Kniep 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-8 56.
BADGER (0-10)
McGreevy 4 1-2 11, Giovingo 6 0-1 12, McCarron 1 0-0 2, Maloney 1 1-1 3, Deleskiewicz 1 1-3 3, Slayton 3 0-0 7, Kluge 1 0-0 2, Buntrock 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 3-9 40.
Halftime—Burlington 27, Badger 24. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 3, Lukenbill 3, Dietz, Kornely 2, McGreevy 2, Slayton. Rebounds—Burlington 31 (Kniep 7), Badger 29.
Elkhorn 85, Union Grove 78
ELKHORN (2-5)
Johnson 11 6-9 34, Davey 8 1-2 18, Bestul 5 1-2 15, Etten 2 1-2 5, Christensen 3 1-2 7, Franz 1 0-0 2, Nickelsen 0 2-2 2, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 12-19 85.
UNION GROVE (5-6)
Domagalski 3 0-1 7, Barber 1 0-2 2, Pfeffer 2 0-0 5, Delagrave 4 6-7 14, Tenhagen 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 12 2-2 28, Katterhagen 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 7-10 19. Totals 29 16-21 78.
Halftime—Elkhorn 40, Union Grove 33. 3-point goals—Johnson 6, Davey, Bestul 4, Domagalski, Pfeffer, Skalecki 2, Katterhagen. Total fouls—Elkhorn 19, Union Grove 17. Fouled out—Stebnitz. Rebounds—Elkhorn 33, Union Grove 29 (Skalecki, Johnson 6).
Westosha Central 75, Waterford 52
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (8-1)
Griffin 5 6-7 17, Hinze 1 3-3 5, Menarek 2 0-0 4, Garth 4 2-3 10, Sippy 0 4-4 4, Mulhollon 2 1-2 5, Rose 10 4-5 30. Totals 24 20-24 75.
WATERFORD (5-6)
Riska 5 0-0 13, Roegner 2 0-0 6, Martinson 2 0-2 5, Cockrell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Hancock 3 2-2 8, Deaton 0 0-0 0, Lindner 2 2-3 6, Brekke 1 0-0 3, Kunze 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 4-7 52.
Halftime—Westosha Central 45, Waterford 25. 3-point goals—Griffin, Rose 6, Riska 3, Roegner 2, Martinson, Johnson, Brekke. Total fouls—Westosha Central 11, Waterford 18.
Prairie 72, Thomas More 61
THOMAS MORE (5-5)
McCottry 7 2-2 16, Oleson 1 2-4 4, Schwenke 5 0-0 12, Malison 3 1-2 7, Cunningham 1 1-3 3, Reindl 6 1-2 17, Felske 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-13 61.
PRAIRIE (7-1)
Moses 3 0-0 6, Hunter 5 2-2 16, Krekling 2 1-2 6, Oglesby 7 2-2 18, Jaramillo 2 1-2 6, Nesbitt 4 0-0 8, Williams 2 1-2 5, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Fallico 1 2-2 5. Totals 27 9-12 72.
Halftime—Prairie 28, Thomas More 28. 3-point goals—Schwenke 2, Reindl 4, Hunter 4, Krekling, Oglesby 2, Jaramillo, Fallico. Total fouls—Thomas More 13, Prairie 12.
Girls basketball
(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Badger 66, Burlington 25
BADGER (6-1)
Todd 6 0-0 12, Welch 2 0-2 4, Johnson 0 1-6 1, Nurnberg 1 0-0 3, Yahubov 3 0-0 6, Cruz 0 0-2 0, Wright 5 2-2 14, Fahey 4 1-2 9, Schulz 5 0-0 14, Bearder 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 5-16 66.
BURLINGTON (2-6)
Sanfelippo 2 0-0 5, Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 1 1-3 3, Preusker 0 0-2 0, Teberg 1 1-3 3, Warner 0 0-0 0, Busch 0 1-2 1, Clapp 1 0-0 3, Wright 3 0-2 6, Stoughton 1 0-2 2, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0, Runkel 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-14 25.
Halftime—Badger 40, Burlington 15. 3-point goals—Nurnberg, Wright 2, Schulz 4, Sanfelippo, Clapp. Total fouls—Badger 13, Burlington 12.
Union Grove 50, Elkhorn 24
ELKHORN (1-8)
Larson 0 0-2 0, Tuescher 0 2-2 2, Ivey 2 5-10 9, Harlan 1 0-0 2, Grochowski 1 2-2 4, Champeny 2 2-2 7. Totals 6 11-18 24.
UNION GROVE (10-1)
Calouette 0 0-0 0, May 2 1-2 6, Spang 0 0-0 0, Slattery 6 2-4 15, Ludvigsen 2 3-4 8, Rampulla 5 0-2 10, Pettit 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 9-16 50.
Halftime—Union Grove 24, Elkhorn 15. 3-point goals—Champeny, May, Slattery, Ludvigsen. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, Union Grove 13. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Ludvigsen 9).
Westosha Central 47, Waterford 29
WATERFORD (2-4)
Schmidt 1 2-4 5, Strasser 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 1 3-3 5, Cornell 0 0-0 0, St. Bachofen 2 1-2 5, Loppnow 3 0-0 6, Kuepper 0 0-0 0, Sa. Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Acker 1 1-2 3, Henningfeld 1 3-4 5. Totals 9 10-15 29.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (5-3)
Reynolds 7 0-2 16, Hinze 2 2-3 6, Adams 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-2 0, Rynberg 1 0-0 2, Spencer 1 0-1 2, Haubrich 1 0-2 3, Anderson 6 4-4 16. Totals 19 6-14 47.
Halftime—Westosha Central 22, Waterford 18. 3-point goals—Schmidt, Reynolds 2, Haubrich. Total fouls—Waterford 14, Westosha Central 14. Fouled out—Loppnow. Rebounds—Waterford 26 (Henningfeld 6), Westosha Central 35.
Catholic Central 42, St. Catherine's 41
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-9)
Abdullah 2 4-6 9, Griffin 1 1-2 3, Blunt 4 0-0 8, Ortiz 2 0-0 4, Clark 3 2-4 9, Pitts 1 0-4 2, Mayfield 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Neave 0 0-0 0, Green 0 4-6 4. Totals 14 11-22 41.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-7)
Von Rabenau 5 7-11 18, Klein 2 3-8 7, Walkington 1 4-8 6, Schwenn 0 1-4 1, Garratt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Loos 5 0-2 10. Totals 13 15-33 42.
Halftime—Catholic Central 27, St. Catherine's 18. 3-point goals—Abdullah, Clark, Von Rabenau. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 27, Catholic Central 20. Fouled out—Griffin, Blunt, Ortiz, Clark.
Thomas More 47, Prairie 44
THOMAS MORE (5-6)
Kirby 6 0-2 14, Landsee 1 4-4 6, Isabell 5 3-12 13, Johnson 3 2-11 8, DeStefanis 2 2-6 6. Totals 17 11-35 47.
PRAIRIE (2-9)
Collier-White 3 7-15 14, Lawler 5 0-1 14, Decker 2 0-0 6, Jaramillo 3 1-2 9, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Palmen 0 0-1 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 9-21 44.
Halftime—Thomas More 23, Prairie 14. 3-point goals—Kirby 2, Collier-White, Lawler 4, Decker 2, Jaramillo 2. Total fouls—Thomas More 22, Prairie 24. Fouled out—Decker. Rebounds—Thomas More 23 (Landsee, Isabel, Johnson 5), Prairie 23 (Perry 6).