Prep basketball boxes for March 6

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Case 75, Indian Trail 61
INDIAN TRAIL (8-16)
Monestine 4 0-0 10, Andrews 1 1-2 3, Wallace 7 7-7 22, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wilhelmson 4 0-0 10, Ballard 3 0-0 8, Stackhouse 0 6-8 6. Totals 20 14-17 61.
CASE (19-6)
Bryant 5 4-6 14, Trice 0 0-0 0, Term. Brumby 2 0-0 4, Kras 0 0-0 0, Werner 4 0-0 8, Jedkins 7 2-2 16, Schmidtmann 2 0-1 4, Terr. Brumby 7 11-11 29, McNeal 0 0-0 0, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Akakpo 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 17-20 75.
Halftime—Case 41, Indian Trail 31. 3-point goals—Monestine 2, Wilhelmson 2, Ballard 2, Wallace, Terr. Brumby 4. Total fouls—Indian Trail 16, Case 15.
WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Horlick 60, Bradford 58
HORLICK (13-12)
Dombrowski 6 0-0 15, Williams 1 1-2 3, Dyess 2 2-4 6, Long 2 2-4 7, Bernal 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 2 2-5 6, Burnette 9 0-1 18, McIntosh 2 1-1 5. Totals 24 8-17 60.
BRADFORD (14-11)
Lakes 4 0-0 8, Harvey 2 0-0 6, Parks 1 0-0 2, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Young 2 0-0 4, Price 12 1-5 25, Carlino 3 4-4 11. Totals 25 5-9 58.
Halftime—Horlick 27, Bradford 23. 3-point goals—Dombrowski 3, Long, Harvey 2, Carlino. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Bradford 17. Fouled out—Harvey. Rebounds—Horlick 37 (Fletcher 10), Bradford 30 (Lakes 8).
WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Burlington 70, Union Grove 47
UNION GROVE (15-11)
Licht 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 1-2 5, Nowak 1 2-2 4, Ross 2 1-2 5, Orcutt 0 2-3 2, Horstman 0 3-5 3, Skalecki 5 2-2 13, Beyer 0 1-1 1, Dessart 0 0-2 0, Montgomery 2 2-2 6, Waters 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 14-21 47.
BURLINGTON (17-8)
Roffers 5 0-1 12, Sylvester 0 0-2 0, Lukenbill 10 1-2 25, Skiles 1 0-0 2, Dummer 0 3-4 3, Teberg 2 1-2 7, Walby 1 1-2 3, Skiles 3 2-3 9, Hensley 0 1-2 1, Sulik 3 2-3 8. Totals 25 11-21 70 .
Halftime—Burlington 37, Union Grove 22. 3-point goals—Skalecki, Lukenbill 4, Roffers 2, Teberg 2, Skiles. Total fouls—Union Grove 19, Burlington 19. Fouled out—Skalecki. Rebounds—Union Grove 17 (Orcutt 4), Burlington 27 (Sulik 5).
WIAA DIVISION 3 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
St. Catherine's 62, Whitewater 45
WHITEWATER (5-21)
Crowley 2 1-2 5, Wence 2 0-1 4, Aron 6 0-1 12, Vidales 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-2 5, Boudreau 1 0-0 2, Nixon 1 0-0 2, Nickels 3 3-6 11, Rubio 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-12 45.
ST. CATHERINE'S (17-9)
Peterson 1 0-0 2, Matthews 6 4-4 21, Moherek 2 2-2 8, Thomas-Kumpula 6 1-2 15, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Harris Jr. 0 1-2 1, Balderas 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 1 0-0 3, Pitts 2 4-4 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, E. Wray 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 1 0-1 2, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-15 62.
Halftime—Whitewater 23, St. Catherine's 19. 3-point goals—Nickels 2, Matthews 5, Moherek 2, Thomas-Kumpula 2, Glass-Barnes. Total fouls—Whitewater 15, St. Catherine's 15. Fouled out—Pitts.
WIAA DIVISION 4 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Milwaukee Acad. of Science 84, Prairie 66
PRAIRIE (12-14)
Roehl-Landrum 0 0-0 0, Shannon 2 0-0 4, Hunter 9 7-7 25, Kumar 0 0-0 0, Babu 0 0-0 0, May 0 2-2 2, Oglesby 7 0-1 15, Jaramillo 5 0-0 11, Eeg 1 0-0 3, Fiegel 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 9-10 66.
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (21-3)
Keys Jr. 1 0-0 2, Bridges 10 3-5 23, Harrell 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Beamon 8 1-3 17, Harris 1 0-0 2, Brown 4 0-0 8, Stoffel 2 0-0 4, Batemon 4 0-0 11, Clinton Jr. 1 1-1 3, Hannah 5 1-1 11. Totals 37 6-12 84.
Halftime—Academy of Science 46, Prairie 42. 3-point goals—Oglesby, Jaramillo, Eeg, Batemon 3. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Academy of Science 13. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Oglesby 14).
WIAA DIVISION 5 REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Cambria-Friesland 43, Catholic Central 35
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (5-21)
Von Rabenau 4 2-3 10, Krien 2 1-2 7, Robson 2 0-0 4, Pedone 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 0 0-0 0, Miles 0 2-4 2, Sullivan 4 1-3 9, Vogt 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 7-15 35.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (17-9)
Papp 3 1-2 7, Jones 2 1-5 7, DeJager 1 0-2 2, Burmania 2 3-6 7, Wiersma 1 0-0 2, Quade 3 5-8 13, Schrandt 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 11-25 43.
Halftime—Cambria-Friesland 28, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Krien 2, Jones 2, Quade 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 21, Cambria-Friesland 16. Fouled out—Miles, Sullivan. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Von Rabenau, Miles 6), Cambria-Friesland 25 (Burmania 9).