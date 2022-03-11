Prep Basketball boxes for March 12

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Case 69, Franklin 56
CASE (21-6)
Bryant 2 2-6 7, Trice 0 0-0 0, Term. Brumby 3 0-0 6, Werner 8 4-11 20, Jedkins 6 7-13 19, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Terr. Brumby 2 12-13 17, McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 25-40 69.
FRANKLIN (21-6)
Podoll 0 2-2 2, Osgood 1 1-2 3, Gardner 3 3-4 8, Verges 3 2-4 10, Matthews 2 3-3 7, Tilley 3 0-0 6, Thiele 4 5-7 14, Mieroni 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 16-22 56.
Halftime—Case 27, Franklin 18. 3-point goals—Bryant, Terr. Brumby, Gardner, Verges 2, Thiele, Mieroni 2. Total fouls—Case 20, Franklin 28. Flagrant foul—Thiele. Fouled out—Osgood, Thiele. Technical fouls—Terr. Brumby, Thiele 2.
WIAA DIVISION 3 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Walworth Big Foot 51, St. Catherine's 49
People are also reading…
BIG FOOT (18-10)
Torrez 5 0-1 12, Gerais 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 6 2-2 15, Wilson 7 2-2 16. Totals 21 4-5 51.
ST. CATHERINE'S (18-10)
Matthews 7 3-5 20, Moherek 2 0-0 6, Thomas 5 2-2 12, Glass-Barnes 1 0-0 3, Pitts 3 0-0 8, I. Wray 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-7 49.
Halftime—Big Foot 25, St. Catherine's 19. 3-point goals—Torrez 2, Gerais 2, Foster, Matthews 3, Moherek 2, Glass-Barnes, Pitts 2. Total fouls—Big Foot 8, St. Catherine's 13.