Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 15

Racine County score
Martin Luther 63, Catholic Central 48
MARTIN LUTHER (7-2)
Moore 4 2-2 10, Bell 3 0-0 8, Immekus 6 0-0 13, Campbell 5 1-2 11, Shakur 3 0-0 6, Burris 7 1-3 15, Russell 0 0-1 0. Totals 28 4-8 63.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (8-3)
Henderson 4 0-0 8, Doerflinger 2 0-0 4, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Miles 2 0-0 4, Pum 3 0-0 8, Nevin 1 0-2 2, Wright 6 4-4 19, Robson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 48.
Halftime—Martin Luther 34, Catholic Central 20. 3-point goals—Bell 2, Immekus. Wright 3, Pum 2, McCourt. Total fouls—Martin Luther 10, Catholic Central 14. Rebounds—Martin Luther 27 (Campbell 9), Catholic Central 25 (Henderson 7).
High school girls
Racine County score
Park 59, Cudahy 37
