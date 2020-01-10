Prep basketball boxes for Jan. 11

(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Elkhorn 55, Burlington 52
BURLINGTON (4-6)
Minnich 4 0-2 8, O'Laughlin 3 0-0 7, Berezowitz 8 6-9 24, Hackbarth 2 0-0 4, Rummler 0 0-0 0, Klug 1 0-0 3, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Kniep 1 0-2 2, Koeppen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-11 52.
ELKHORN (7-2)
Johnson 6 2-2 17, Bestul 1 1-2 4, Van Dyke 2 0-0 5, Davey 2 4-4 9, Buelow 0 1-2 1, Stebnitz 2 2-3 6, Brown 5 3-3 13. Totals 12 13-16 55.
Halftime—Elkhorn 26, Burlington 25. 3-point goals—O'Laughlin, Berezowitz 2, Johnson 3, Klug, Bestul, Van Dyke, Davey.
High school girls
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Shoreland Lutheran 45, St. Catherine's 36
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-6)
Rogman 2 0-0 4, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Lange 1 0-0 2, Brug 5 0-0 10, L. Heathcock 7 9-12 25, J. Heathcock 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-12 45.
ST. CATHERINE'S (0-8)
Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 6 1-5 13, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Letsch 3 0-0 6, Wentorf 4 1-3 9, Gordon 0 0-0 0, J. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Poisl 1 0-0 2, Cafferty 1 2-6 4, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-14 36.
Halftime—Shoreland 24, St. Catherine's 11. 3-point goals—L. Heathcock 2. Total fouls—Shoreland 14, St. Catherine's 17. Fouled out—Griffin.