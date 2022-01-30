 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 31

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

Racine Lutheran 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 46

KINGDOM PREP (5-14)

Grandberry 5 0-2 11, Trammel 7 0-1 15, Pendleton 1 2-2 4, Toney 1 0-0 3, Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Cook 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 3-7 46.

RACINE (5-12)

Tietyen 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 3 5-6 11, Zawicki 6 7-8 20, Rossa 0 0-0 0, Yohn 2 1-2 5, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Ramsey 4 1-2 11, Lichter 2 2-2 6, Loomis 2 1-2 5, Gavigan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-22 58.

Halftime—Kingdom Prep 27, Racine 21. 3-point goals—Grandberry, Trammel, Toney, Zawicki, Ramsey 2. Total fouls—Kingdom Prep 22, Racine 12. Fouled out—Cook. Rebounds—Kingdom Prep 23 (Cook 7), Racine 37 (Yohn 8).

St. Catherine's 68, Martin Luther 59

ST. CATHERINE'S (12-5)

Matthews 6 0-0 14, Moherek 1 0-0 2, Thomas-Kumpula 6 0-0 16, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 8 5-7 24, I. Wray 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 6-8 68.

MARTIN LUTHER (4-13)

Shakur 3 7-8 13, McClain 3 0-0 8, Haynes 4 0-2 8, Scheidt 2 0-0 6, Strohmeyer 1 0-0 2, Winter 3 0-0 7, Gonzalez 2 0-1 5, Thomas 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 7-11 59.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Martin Luther 24. 3-point goals—Matthews 2, Thomas-Kumpula 4, Glass-Barnes, Pitts 3, McClain 2, Scheidt 2, Winter, Gonzalez, Thomas 2. 

