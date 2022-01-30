Prep Basketball boxes for Jan. 31

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
Racine Lutheran 58, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 46
KINGDOM PREP (5-14)
Grandberry 5 0-2 11, Trammel 7 0-1 15, Pendleton 1 2-2 4, Toney 1 0-0 3, Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Cook 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 3-7 46.
RACINE (5-12)
Tietyen 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 3 5-6 11, Zawicki 6 7-8 20, Rossa 0 0-0 0, Yohn 2 1-2 5, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Ramsey 4 1-2 11, Lichter 2 2-2 6, Loomis 2 1-2 5, Gavigan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-22 58.
Halftime—Kingdom Prep 27, Racine 21. 3-point goals—Grandberry, Trammel, Toney, Zawicki, Ramsey 2. Total fouls—Kingdom Prep 22, Racine 12. Fouled out—Cook. Rebounds—Kingdom Prep 23 (Cook 7), Racine 37 (Yohn 8).
St. Catherine's 68, Martin Luther 59
ST. CATHERINE'S (12-5)
Matthews 6 0-0 14, Moherek 1 0-0 2, Thomas-Kumpula 6 0-0 16, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 8 5-7 24, I. Wray 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 6-8 68.
MARTIN LUTHER (4-13)
Shakur 3 7-8 13, McClain 3 0-0 8, Haynes 4 0-2 8, Scheidt 2 0-0 6, Strohmeyer 1 0-0 2, Winter 3 0-0 7, Gonzalez 2 0-1 5, Thomas 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 7-11 59.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Martin Luther 24. 3-point goals—Matthews 2, Thomas-Kumpula 4, Glass-Barnes, Pitts 3, McClain 2, Scheidt 2, Winter, Gonzalez, Thomas 2.