Prep basketball boxes for Jan. 23

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Burlington 54, Waterford 53
WATERFORD (5-10)
Finnegan 2 0-0 5, Martinson 4 5-6 14, Thom 1 0-0 2, Opgenorth 3 0-0 6, Cockrell 1 0-0 2, Kunze 9 2-4 24. Totals 20 7-10 53.
BURLINGTON (10-4)
Roffers 8 0-1 19, Graham 1 0-0 2, Lukenbill 7 1-1 15, Teberg 2 5-6 9, Dietz 1 0-1 3, Skiles 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 6-9 54.
Halftime—Waterford 23, Burlington 21. 3-point goals—Kunze 4, Finnegan, Martinson, Roffers 3, Skiles 2, Dietz. Rebounds—Waterford 25, Burlington 19 (Lukenbill 8).
Westosha Central 66, Union Grove 55
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (10-2)
Griffin 1 1-2 3, Garth 5 8-10 19, Kinzler 1 0-0 2, Rose 9 4-4 26, Anderson 6 4-5 16. Totals 22 17-21 66.
UNION GROVE (11-5)
Lee 0 0-0 0, Nowak 4 2-2 10, Barber 1 1-2 3, Ross 3 0-0 7, Van De Water 0 2-4 2, Skalecki 10 2-4 29, Beyer 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 2 0-1 4, Waters 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-13 55.
Halftime—Westosha Central 29, Union Grove 24. 3-point goals—Rose 4, Garth, Skalecki 7, Ross. Total fouls—Westosha Central 16, Union Grove 18. Rebounds—Westosha Central 38, Union Grove 29 (Skalecki 6).
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Park 58
PARK (4-7)
Cade 1 1-2 4, Robinson 1 2-4 4, Carothers 1 4-4 6, Mayweather 2 1-2 6, Roushia 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 0-0 0, D. Williams 6 1-1 15, W. Williams 2 4-4 8, King 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Burgher 3 5-6 13, Pratt 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 18-22 58.
ACADEMY OF SCIENCE (12-2)
Keys 1 3-3 6, Bridges 3 2-2 9, Jackson 5 0-0 11, Harris 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-3 6, Hurst 0 2-2 2, Beamon 3 2-6 8, Clinton 2 2-2 6, Hannah 8 0-3 18, Orton 2 0-0 4, Thompson 0 1-2 1, McHenry 0 0-3 0, Batemon 0 2-2 2. Totals 28 14-28 75.
Halftime—Academy of Science 44, Park 26. 3-point goals—Cade, Mayweather, D. Williams 2, Burgher 2, Bridges, Keys, Jackson, Hannah 2. Total fouls—Park 19, Academy of Science 16. Technical fouls—Pratt, Batemon.
Catholic Central 62, Living Word Lutheran 60
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-11)
Von Rabenau 2 0-1 4, Krien 8 1-4 20, Robson 4 0-0 10, Pedone 0 2-2 2, Dietzel 1 1-2 3, Miles 9 2-5 23, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-14 62.
LIVING WORD (8-6)
McKnight 4 0-0 10, Martinez 8 1-2 22, Grope 1 0-0 3, Krueger 2 0-1 6, Janisse 1 0-0 2, Torian 2 2-3 6, Everts 0 0-0 0, Fox 5 1-4 11. Totals 23 4-10 60.
Halftime—Catholic Central 33, Living Word 26. 3-point goals—Krien 3, Miles 3, Robson 2, Martinez 5, McKnight 2, Krueger 2, Grope. Total fouls—Catholic Central 14, Living Word 17. Fouled out—Torian. Rebounds—Catholic Central 31 (Miles 10), Living Word 25 (Torian 7).
Thomas More 93, Racine Lutheran 70
LUTHERAN (4-10)
Tietyen 0 0-0 0, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Ibarra 6 3-6 20, Zawicki 6 3-8 15, Rossa 0 1-3 1, Yohn 4 0-0 8, Hoeft 1 3-4 5, Ramsey 4 2-2 11, Juga 0 0-0 0, Lichter 2 0-0 5, Loomis 0 0-0 0, Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Orta 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-23 70.
THOMAS MORE (13-2)
Oleson 3 0-0 9, McCottry 10 3-5 24, McGuinnis 1 0-2 2, Clarey 1 3-4 6, Franckowiak 2 1-2 5, Cunningham 2 0-1 5, Reindl 7 1-2 19, Carrasquillo 1 1-2 3, Konneh 6 3-4 15, Malison 1 2-2 4. Totals 34 15-26 93.
Halftime—Thomas More 59, Lutheran 33. 3-point goals—Nelson, Ibarra, Ramsey, Lichter, Reindl 4, Oleson 3, McCottry, Clarey, Cunningham. Total fouls—Lutheran 19, Thomas More 19. Rebounds—Lutheran 26 (Zawicki 6), Thomas More 36 (Konneh 9).
St. Catherine's 73, Dominican 67
DOMINICAN (9-4)
Johnson 7 0-0 20, Maier 1 4-4 6, Martin 4 5-6 14, Applewhite 3 8-9 14, Burgos 2 1-2 5, Womack 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 18-21 67.
ST. CATHERINE'S (10-5)
Matthews 4 9-12 19, Moherek 2 3-6 8, Thomas-Kumpula 6 1-2 16, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Imani 1 0-0 3, Glass-Barnes 1 2-3 4, Pitts 7 5-6 22, I. Wray 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 21-31 73.
Halftime—Dominican 41, St. Catherine's 31. 3-point goals—Johnson 6, Womack 2, Martin, Thomas-Kumpula 3, Pitts 3, Matthews 2, Moherek, Imani. Total fouls—Dominican 21, St. Catherine's 19. Fouled out—Maier, Thomas-Kumpula.
Girls basketball
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Waterford 43, Burlington 34
WATERFORD (9-9)
Strasser 0 0-2 0, Roth 0 0-0 0, Cornell 3 5-12 12, Krueger 3 0-0 6, Bachofen 1 0-0 2, Talavera 1 0-0 2, Weber 0 1-4 1, Rozanski 0 0-0 0, Acker 1 5-5 8, Snifka 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Henningfeld 5 0-1 10. Totals 14 13-28 43.
BURLINGTON (4-11)
Busch 1 0-0 2, Reesman 1 3-5 5, Preusker 0 2-4 2, Warner 2 1-4 5, B. Clapp 1 0-2 2, E. Clapp 1 5-12 8, Wright 4 0-1 8, Stoughton 0 2-4 2, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-32 34.
Halftime—Waterford 17, Burlington 11. 3-point goals—Cornell, Acker, E. Clapp. Total fouls—Waterford 27, Burlington 23. Fouled out—Krueger, Preusker, B. Clapp. Rebounds—Waterford 49 (Henningfeld 16), Burlington 35.
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (12-4)
Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Hinze 1 2-3 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Rynberg 10 0-0 20, Spencer 2 2-3 6. Totals 17 4-6 39.
UNION GROVE (16-2)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 5 0-0 11, May 3 0-0 8, Spang 3 0-0 7, Torhorst 2 0-0 6, Smith 2 0-0 4, Ludvigsen 5 0-0 14, Rampulla 3 0-0 7, Pettit 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 0-0 62.
Halftime—Union Grove 36, Westosha Central 16. 3-point goals—Reynolds, Ludvigsen 4, May 2, Torhorst 2, Domagalski, Calouette, Spang, Rampulla. Total fouls—Westosha Central 9, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 27 (Rampulla 12).
St. Joseph 53, Horlick 30
ST. JOSEPH (10-5)
Sosa-Owens 4 2-3 10, Bobo 2 0-0 5, Trossen-Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Rizzitano 1 0-0 2, Hill 7 1-2 15, Langston 1 2-2 5, Ortega 1 0-0 3, Fani 1 1-2 4, Jenkins 3 1-1 7, Rivers 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 7-12 53.
HORLICK (2-12)
Miller 0 0-0 0, Anzalone-Thomas 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Ferrusquia 0 0-0 0, Scales 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Golden 2 0-0 4, Harrell 1 1-3 3, Tomaschefsky 0 0-0 0, Johnson 7 0-1 17, Mooney 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 1-5 30.
Halftime—St. Joseph 27, Horlick 8. 3-point goals—Bobo, Langston, Ortega, Fani, Johnson 3. Total fouls—St. Joseph 6, Horlick 13.