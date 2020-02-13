Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 15

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
St. Catherine's 99, Shoreland Lutheran 30
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-14)
Smith 4 3-5 14, Freitag 4 0-0 9, Olson 0 0-1 0, Roslowski 0 0-1 0, Cipov 1 0-0 2, McFarland 1 3-4 5. Totals 10 6-11 30.
ST. CATHERINE'S (19-0)
Sabala 0 2-2 2, Chernouski 0 2-2 2, Lambert 4 1-1 9, McGee 5 0-0 11, Barker 7 2-2 19, T. Hunter 11 1-2 25, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 6 0-0 17, Pitts 1 0-0 3, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 39 8-9 99.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 52, Shoreland Lutheran 16. 3-point goals—Smith 3, Freitag, McGee, Barker 3, T. Hunter 2, C. Hunter 5, Pitts, Thomas. Total fouls—Shoreland Lutheran 8, St. Catherine's 15. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 36 (McGee 9).
Dominican 77, Catholic Central 50
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-8)
Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 0 0-0 0, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Ch. Miles 2 0-1 6, Ca. Miles 0 0-0 0, Guerrero 0 0-0 0, Pum 2 11-14 16, Nevin 0 0-2 0, Wright 9 3-3 24, Robson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-20 50.
DOMINICAN (17-2)
Magee 3 1-1 9, Austin 4 0-0 10, Desing 0 1-2 1, Antetokounmpo 11 1-3 25, Barnes 2 0-0 2, Kirk 5 1-3 13, Jelacic 5 7-8 17. Totals 29 11-19 77.
Halftime—Dominican 42, Catholic Central. 3-point goals—McCourt, Ch. Miles, Pum, Wright 3, Magee 2, Austin 2, Antetokounmpo 2, Kirk 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 15, Dominican 16. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Nevin 6), Dominican 33 (Jelacic 11).
High school girls
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Union Grove 59, Burlington 22
BURLINGTON (2-18)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 3 0-2 6, Anderson 1 4-6 6, Harris 1 0-0 3, Clapp 1 0-0 3, Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Stoughton 0 1-2 1, Walby 1 0-0 3, Pirocanac 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 5-11 22.
UNION GROVE (16-4)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 3 0-0 6, Killberg 2 2-2 8, Barber 2 0-0 5, Torhorst 1 1-4 3, Slattery 1 2-8 5, Ludvigsen 2 3-4 7, Rampulla 7 0-0 16, Pettit 2 0-0 4, Cotton 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-18 59.
Halftime—Union Grove 39, Burlington 5. 3-point goals—Harris, Clapp, Walby, Domagalski, Killberg 2, Barber, Slattery, Rampulla 2. Total fouls—Burlington 12, Union Grove 16. Rebounds—Union Grove 38 (Calouette, Slattery, Rampulla 5).
Badger 47, Waterford 43
BADGER (16-4)
Todd 6 1-6 13, Welch 5 6-9 16, Yakubov 1 1-2 3, DeVries 0 0-2 0, Wright 1 0-2 3, Schulz 2 3-4 7, Johnston 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 12-27 47.
WATERFORD (12-8)
Barwick 6 0-0 15, Rohner 5 1-2 12, Loppnow 4 1-2 9, Schmidt 1 2-3 5, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 2, Benavides 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 0 0-0 0, Kuepper 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-7 43.
Halftime—Waterford 20, Badger 18. 3-point goals—Wright, Barwick 3, Rohner, Schmidt. Total fouls—Badger 10, Waterford 18. Rebounds—Badger 40, Waterford 25 (Benavides 7).