Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 13

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 91, Milwaukee Madison 55
MADISON (1-13)
Fraziar 0 2-2 2, Lamar 1 0-1 2, Gregory 4 4-11 12, Smith 5 3-6 14, Ferguson-Toombs 2 0-2 4, Becker 3 1-2 7, Cook 2 0-0 4, Foster 1 1-2 3, Gordon 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 12-27 55.
CASE (15-3)
Rankins-James 5 1-2 11, Farr 3 0-0 8, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Wright 5 4-4 15, Thompson 8 4-6 22, Cottingham 0 2-4 2, Jedkins 4 2-5 10, Lacy 0 1-2 1, Brumby 4 0-0 9, Fugiasco 1 0-2 2, Gilliam 4 3-4 11, Potter 3 1-1 7. Totals 34 17-29 91.
Halftime—Case 49, Madison 35. 3-point goals—Smith, Farr 2, Wright, Thompson 2, Brumby. Total fouls—Madison 21, Case 21.
Elkhorn 78, Park 60
ELKHORN (15-3)
Johnson 15 9-12 45, Brom 8 2-3 18, Stebnitz 3 0-0 6, Davey 2 0-0 4, Townsend 1 0-0 3, VanDyke 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 11-15 78.
PARK (5-14)
Gamble 4 0-0 11, Henderson 4 1-2 10, Herrington 3 1-2 9, Sherrod 3 0-0 8, Cade 2 2-4 7, Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Carothers 2 0-0 4, Franklin 1 1-2 3, Cornelius 1 0-0 2, Weber 0 1-2 1, McWhorter 0 0-0 0, Huck 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-12 60.
Halftime—Elkhorn 40, Park 28. 3-point goals—Johnson 6, Townsend, Gamble 3, Henderson, Herrington 2, Sherrod 2, Cade, Reynolds. Total fouls—Elkhorn 11, Park 17. Rebounds—Elkhorn 31 (Stebnitz 6), Park 31 (Henderson 6).
St. Catherine's 70, Prairie 57
ST. CATHERINE'S (18-0)
Sabala 3 1-1 7, Lambert 1 1-2 3, McGee 7 3-4 18, Barker 2 0-0 6, T. Hunter 12 3-4 34, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 0-0 0, Tyler 1 0-1 2. Totals 26 8-12 70.
PRAIRIE (12-7)
Moses 2 1-1 5, Hunter 2 3-3 5, Krekling 2 0-0 6, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 9 0-0 18, Williams 3 2-2 10, Oglesby 5 0-2 13. Totals 23 6-8 57.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 34, Prairie 28. 3-point goals—McGee, Barker 2, Hunter 7, Krekling 2, Williams 2, Oglesby 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 11, Prairie 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 23 (T. Hunter 6).
Dominican 77, Racine Lutheran 55
LUTHERAN (8-9)
Woodward 7 7-8 22, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 6 0-0 14, Molbeck 5 0-0 10, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, G. Zawicki 3 1-2 7, Christensen 0 0-0 0, Hoeft 0 2-2 2, N. Zawicki 0 0-0 0, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-12 55.
DOMINICAN (16-2)
Daniels 2 0-0 4, Magee 2 1-3 5, Austin 2 0-0 5, Desing 0 2-2 2, Antetokounmpo 13 4-6 32, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Kirk Jr. 3 0-2 7, Jelacic 8 1-2 20. Totals 31 8-15 77.
Halftime—Dominican 46, Lutheran 18. 3-point goals—Woodward, Br. Wilks 2, Austin, Antetokounmpo 2, Kirk Jr., Jelacic 3. Total fouls—Lutheran 11, Dominican 10. Rebounds—Lutheran 22 (Molbeck 7), Dominican 37 (Jelacic 14).
High school girls
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Union Grove 54, Greendale 41
GREENDALE (8-12)
Ridder 1 0-0 3, Derksen 1 0-0 2, Vaile 8 2-2 18, Stott 1 2-2 4, Delong 4 0-0 8, Swenski 1 3-3 6. Totals 16 7-7 41.
UNION GROVE (15-4)
Calouette 2 1-2 5, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 3 4-4 11, Torhorst 0 0-0 0, Slattery 6 4-6 19, Ludvigsen 1 0-0 2, Rampulla 2 5-6 11, Pettit 1 0-0 3, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-18 54.
Halftime—Park 28, Greendale 24. 3-point goals—Ridder, Swenski, Killberg, Barber, Slattery 3, Rampulla 2, Pettit. Total fouls—Greendale 17, Union Grove 11. Rebounds—Union Grove 20 (Slattery 6).
Waterford 58, Kenosha Bradford 43
BRADFORD (9-12)
Christanson 3 0-2 6, Farmer 2 0-0 5, Thomas 5 5-11 15, Shannon 1 0-0 2, Ervin 5 5-8 15. Totals 16 10-21 43.
WATERFORD (12-7)
Rohner 13 0-1 28, Benavides 6 1-2 13, Schmidt 3 0-0 8, Stiewe 2 0-2 4, Barwick 1 0-0 2, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Loppnow 0 1-2 1, Kuepper 0 0-0 0, Bachofen 1 0-0 2, Acker 0 0-0 0, M. Henningfield 0 0-0 0, E. Henningfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-7 58.
Halftime—Waterford 26, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Farmer, Schmidt 2, Rohner 2. Total fouls—Bradford 11, Waterford 16. Rebounds—Bradford 43, Waterford 40 (Rohner 11).
St. Catherine's 53, Prairie 39
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-14)
Abdullah 0 0-0 0, Blunt 5 0-0 10, Letsch 0 1-2 1, Clark 5 0-1 11, Wentorf 6 1-1 13, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Griffin 7 0-0 16, J. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Poisl 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-4 53.
PRAIRIE (2-18)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-3 0, A. Palmen 7 0-0 16, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 4 0-1 8, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Mehra 0 0-0 0, S. Babu 2 0-0 4, Lawler 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 0-4 39.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 28, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—Clark, Griffin 2, A. Palmen 2, Lawler. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 10, Prairie 10. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 23 (Letsch, Wentorf 6), Prairie 12 (McPhee, Lawler 4).
Martin Luther 57, Catholic Central 35
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-14)
Von Rabenau 3 0-0 8, Klein 2 1-2 5, Ramsey 1 0-2 2, Sassano 0 2-2 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Phillips 7 2-6 17. Totals 14 5-12 36.
MARTIN LUTHER (13-6)
Moravec 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Hoppert 5 0-0 12, Brick 3 0-0 6, Solano 6 0-0 15, Burris 7 4-6 18, Hafemann 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 5-8 57.
Halftime—Catholic Central 21, Martin Luther 21. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau 2, Phillips, Moravec, Hoppert 2, Solano 3. Total fouls—Catholic Central 9, Martin Luther 13. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Phillips 7), Martin Luther 14 (Burris 5).
Racine Lutheran 66, Dominican 38
DOMINICAN (10-9)
Mlada 2 0-0 6, Simmons 5 1-4 13, Cornelius 1 0-0 2, Okoro 5 2-3 12, Burgos-Schroeder 2 1-1 5. Totals 15 4-8 38.
LUTHERAN (19-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, S. Strande 0 1-2 1, Seitz 2 0-0 4, E. Jaramillo 1 0-0 2, B. Jaramillo 0 -0 00, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell-Tenner 3 2-2 9, Peterson 3 3-4 9, C. Strande 11 2-2 26, Gardner 5 3-4 15. Totals 25 11-14 66.
Halftime—Lutheran 43, Dominican 12. 3-point goals—Mlada 2, Simmons 2, Bell-Tenner, C. Strande 2, Gardner 2. Total fouls—Dominican 16, Lutheran 9. Rebounds—Dominican 22, Lutheran 35 (C. Strande 11).