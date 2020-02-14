Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 16

AP TOP 25 FARED
1. Baylor (22-1) vs. No. 14 West Virginia. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.
2. Gonzaga 25-1) at Pepperdine. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
3. Kansas (22-3) beat Oklahoma 87-70. Next: vs. Iowa State, Monday.
4. San Diego State (25-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Sunday.
5. Louisville (21-4) at Clemson. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.
6. Dayton (23-2) beat UMass 71-63. Next: at VCU, Tuesday.
7. Duke (21-3) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at N.C. State, Wednesday.
8. Florida State (21-4) beat Syracuse 80-77. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
9. Maryland (20-4) at Michigan State. Next: vs. Northwestern, Tuesday.
10. Seton Hall (18-6) at Providence. Next: vs. No. 19 Butler, Wednesday.
11. Auburn (22-2) at Missouri. Next: at Georgia, Wednesday.
12. Kentucky (20-5) beat Mississippi 67-62. Next: at No. 25 LSU, Tuesday.
13. Penn State (20-5) beat Northwestern 77-61. Next: vs. No. 22 Illinois, Tuesday.
14. West Virginia (18-6) at No. 1 Baylor. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Tuesday.
15. Villanova (18-6) at Temple. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.
16. Colorado (19-6) at Oregon State. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.
17. Oregon (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
18. Marquette (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.
19. Butler (19-6) vs. Georgetown. Next: at No. 10 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
20. Houston (20-5) at SMU. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.
21. Iowa (17-8) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
22. Illinois (16-8) at Rutgers. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, Tuesday.
23. Creighton (19-6) vs. DePaul. Next: at No. 18 Marquette, Tuesday.
24. Texas Tech (16-9) lost to Oklahoma State 73-70. Next: vs. Kansas State, Wednesday.
25. LSU (18-6) at Alabama. Next: vs. No. 12 Kentucky, Tuesday.
WISCONSIN 81, NEBRASKA 64
WISCONSIN (15-10)
Ford 1-5 0-1 3, Reuvers 6-10 0-0 13, Davison 11-17 0-0 30, Pritzl 1-8 1-1 3, Trice 5-10 0-0 15, Potter 6-8 3-3 15, Wahl 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 4-5 81.
NEBRASKA (7-18)
Cross 1-6 1-2 4, Cheatham 7-12 2-2 17, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Mack 3-13 1-2 8, Thorbjarnarson 3-9 0-0 8, Burke 4-9 0-0 10, Ouedraogo 3-6 2-6 8, Easley 1-4 0-0 2, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, Kavas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-12 64.
Halftime—Wisconsin 39-38. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 15-31 (Davison 8-11, Trice 5-6, Reuvers 1-1, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Pritzl 0-6), Nebraska 8-25 (Burke 2-4, Thorbjarnarson 2-6, Cheatham 1-2, Green 1-2, Cross 1-5, Mack 1-5, Easley 0-1). Rebounds—Wisconsin 38 (Ford 10), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 10). Assists—Wisconsin 19 (Trice 5), Nebraska 15 (Mack 8). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 14, Nebraska 12.
High school boys
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Case 80, Indian Trail 68
CASE (16-3)
James 10 3-5 23, Farr 3 3-4 9, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Thompson 9 1-3 19, Jedkins 4 2-3 10, Brumby 3 3-4 10, Fugiasco 1 0-0 3, Gilliam 3 0-0 6. Totals 33 12-19 80.
INDIAN TRAIL (11-10)
Suber 6 4-4 18, Pocius 1 0-0 2, Stargell 5 1-3 13, Andrews 5 2-2 16, Bishop 2 0-0 5, Bernero 5 4-6 14. Totals 24 11-13 68.
Halftime—Case 41, Indian Trail 34. 3-point goals—Brumby, Fugiasco, Suber 2, Stargell 2, Andrews 4, Bishop. Total fouls—Case 11, Indian Trail 16.
Tremper 63, Horlick 54
HORLICK (5-14)
Bush 2 0-0 4, Wade 4 0-1 9, Stacy 5 1-2 11, Jones 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Long 8 3-5 19, Sollman 2 0-1 5, Burnette 0 1-4 1, Houston 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-13 54.
TREMPER (14-5)
Johnson 1 0-0 3, Huss 3 0-0 9, Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 3 5-6 11, Gross 12 1-2 32, Byrnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-8 63.
Halftime—Tremper 40, Horlick 25. 3-point goals—Wade, Jones, Sollman, Johnson, Huss 3, Gross 7. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Tremper 12.
Bradford 59, Park 56
BRADFORD (14-5)
Glass 7 5-7 19, Ellis 0 1-4 1, Massoglia 0 0-0 0, Gordon 1 1-2 3, Darden 0 0-0 0, Sawyer 2 1-2 5, Carlino 3 4-5 11, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lee 6 8-9 20. Totals 19 19-28 59.
PARK (5-15)
Cade 2 0-2 4, Henderson 9 0-1 19, Gamble 6 2-3 17, Franklin 4 0-0 8, Huck 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 2 0-1 4, Herrington 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 2-4 4. Totals 24 4-11 56.
Halftime—Bradford 30, Park 28. 3-point goals—Henderson, Gamble 3, Sawyer, Carlino. Total fouls—Bradford 14, Park 19. Fouled out—Franklin.
Burlington 63, Elkhorn 57
ELKHORN (15-4)
Johnson 6 4-5 17, Franz 1 0-0 3, Van Dyke 4 2-2 11, Buelow 1 0-0 2, Stebnitz 3 3-5 9, Brown 6 1-2 15. Totals 21 10-14 57.
BURLINGTON (11-8)
O'Laughlin 1 0-0 3, Berezowitz 3 8-9 15, Dietz 1 0-0 2, Kornely 6 9-9 22, Koeppen 2 0-2 6, Runkel 4 2-2 10, Lukenbill 0 1-5 1, Kniep 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 22-29 63.
Halftime—Elkhorn 32, Burlington 27. 3-point goals—Johnson, Franz, Van Dyke, Brown 2, O'Lauhglin, Berezowitz, Kornely, Koeppen. Rebounds—Elkhorn 20, Burlington 33 (Berezowitz, Runkel 9).
Union Grove 81, Delavan-Darien 44
UNION GROVE (9-9)
Rampulla 6 4-5 16, Hilarides 3 0-0 7, Hempel 3 1-2 7, Ross 0 0-0 0, Domagalski 3 0-0 8, Long 1 0-2 2, Tenhagen 2 2-4 7, Delagrave 1 2-2 4, Younglove 2 0-0 5, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 5, M. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Skalecki 2 3-4 8, A. Johnson 4 2-2 10. Totals 30 14-21 81.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (3-16)
McCann 1 0-0 2, Freitag 4 1-5 9, Mick 1 0-0 2, Janssen 3 0-1 6, Cerros 2 0-0 4, Butke 1 0-0 2, Hetzel 2 3-6 7, Greenwald 2 2-2 6, Morales 0 2-4 2, Miller 0 1-2 1, Winkle 0 2-2 2, Cesarz 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 12-24 44.
Halftime—Union Grove 41, Delavan-Darien 24. 3-point goals—Hilarides, Domagalski 2, Tenhagen, Younglove, Ketterhagen, Skalecki. Total fouls—Union Grove 19, Delavan-Darien 17. Fouled out—Morales. Rebounds—Union Grove 40 (Rampulla, Johnson 5), Delavan-Darien 20.
Wilmot 83, Waterford 60
WATERFORD (10-8)
Riska 1 0-0 3, Glembin 1 0-1 2, Roegner 1 1-2 3, Kempken 1 2-2 4, Grissmeyer 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 1 2-3 4, Karpinski 5 5-6 18, Chart 1 3-4 6, Lindner 0 0-0 0, Brekke 4 1-1 9, Esch 3 0-0 8, Deaton 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 3-4 3. Totals 18 17-23.60.
WILMOT (7-11)
Cummings 2 0-1 5, Stalker 2 0-0 6, Epping 1 0-0 3, Kendall 1 0-0 2, Tanski 4 1-2 10, Glass 5 4-4 15, Camp 1 2-2 4, Sandman 13 3-5 33, Klein 1 3-4 5. Totals 30 13-18 83.
Halftime—Wilmot 40, Waterford 35. 3-point goals—Riska, Karpinski 3, Chart, Esch 2, Cummings, Stalker 2, Epping, Tanski, Glass, Sandman 4. Total fouls—Waterford 18, Wilmot 21. Fouled out—Hancock.
St. Joseph 77, Racine Lutheran 65
RACINE LUTHERAN (8-10)
Woodward 8 0-0 19, Be. Wilks 1 1-2 3, Br. Wilks 8 0-0 20, Molbeck 6 0-1 12, Jozwiak 0 0-0 0, G. Zawicki 0 1-4 1, Gall 0 2-3 2, Christensen 0 0-0 0, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, N. Zawicki 3 0-0 6, Voss 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 6-12 65.
ST. JOSEPH (7-12)
Schulte 2 2-2 8, Neave 1 0-0 3, Lecce 7 0-0 17, Fuedner 3 4-4 12, Tolefree 4 4-5 12, Alia 9 5-5 25. Totals 26 15-16 77.
Halftime—St. Joseph 37, Racine Lutheran 20. 3-point goals—Woodward 3, Br. Wilks 4, Schulte 2, Neave, Lecce 3, Fuedner 2, Alia 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 18, St. Joseph 13. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 16 (Molbeck, G. Zawicki 4), St. Joseph 23 (Schulte 5).
High school girls
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Case 61, Indian Trail 49
INDIAN TRAIL (8-14)
Gosda 1 0-0 2, Cornell 1 1-2 3, Jacobsen 1 2-5 4, Peltier 2 3-8 7, Winslow 7 2-2 19, Kozel 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 8-17 49.
CASE (13-7)
Jones 3 6-8 14, Luter 1 0-0 2, Espinoza 2 2-4 7, Hill 7 4-5 18, Ghuari 0 0-2 0, Brooks 4 0-1 9, Perry 4 2-5 11, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-25 61.
Halftime—Case 26, Indian Trail 19. 3-point goals—Winslow 3, Williams 2, Jones 2, Espinoza, Brooks, Perry. Total fouls—Indian Trail 20, Case 14.
Horlick 74, Kenosha Tremper 53
TREMPER (5-17)
Pacetti 7 1-2 18, Clements 7 1-2 15, Gordon 4 0-2 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Jankowski 2 0-0 4, Kasianicz 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 2-6 53.
HORLICK (8-14)
Nelson 7 1-4 20, Scott 0 1-2 1, Cannon 9 0-0 21, Pitrof 8 8-14 24, Golden 1 1-6 4, Harrell 2 0-0 4, Tatum 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 11-26 74.
Halftime—Horlick 33, Tremper 33. 3-point goals—Pacetti 3, Nelson 5, Cannon 3, Golden. Total fouls—Tremper 19, Horlick 11. Fouled out—Williams, Kasianicz.
Bradford 54, Park 39
PARK (7-14)
A. Betker 3 6-8 12, Russo 4 1-2 9, Senzig 2 1-2 6, G. Betker 1 2-2 5, D. Price 1 2-3 5, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 12-17 39.
BRADFORD (10-12)
Farmer 6 0-0 14, Christianson 5 3-5 14, Thomas 5 2-2 13, Ervin 5 3-3 13, Litkey 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-10 54.
Halftime—Bradford 26, Park 17. 3-point goals—Senzig, G. Betker, D. Price, Farmer 2, Christianson, Thomas. Total fouls—Park 14, Bradford 14. Rebounds—Park 32 (A. Betker 9), Bradford 57 (Thomas 22).
Racine Lutheran 74, St. Joseph 60
ST. JOSEPH (13-7)
Hill 3 0-0 6, Ryan 2 0-0 5, Trachte 3 0-0 9, Jenkins 3 1-2 7, Matrise 6 0-0 16, Alia 3 3-4 10, Blanc-Washington 0 1-4 1, Rivers 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 6-12 60.
RACINE LUTHERAN (20-0)
Lichter 0 0-0 0, Seitz 0 0-0 0, Bell-Tenner 6 3-4 15, Peterson 1 1-2 3, C. Strande 14 13-18 43, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 5 3-4 13. Totals 26 20-28 74.
Halftime—Lutheran 32, St. Joseph 32. 3-point goals—Ryan, Trachte 3, Matrise 4, Alia, Rivers, C. Strande 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 22, Racine Lutheran 9. Fouled out—Trachte, Alia. Rebounds—St. Joseph 31, Racine Lutheran 35 (C. Strande 11).
St. Catherine's 59, Shoreland Lutheran 54
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-14)
Blunt 3 0-0 6, Letsch 2 5-6 9, Wentorf 2 10-14 14, Griffin 8 10-21 28, J. Nehmer 1 0-0 2, Poisl 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 25-41 59.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-15)
Rogman 1 0-0 2, Koester 1 1-4 3, Cheney 1 0-2 3, Brug 9 3-3 21, L. Heathcock 11 1-1 25. Totals 23 5-10 54.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 26, Shoreland 14. 3-point goals—Griffin 2, Cheney, L. Heathcock 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 12, Shoreland Lutheran 25. Fouled out—Cheney.