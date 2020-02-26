Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 27

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30
BURLINGTON (2-21)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 2-4 4, Anderson 7 1-2 15, Harris 0 0-0 0, Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Walby 3 0-0 8, Priocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 30.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (10-13)
Speth 2 0-1 4, Timmerman 5 6-6 16, Peralta 1 0-0 2, Crull 2 1-3 5, Gonzalez 2 1-2 5, Williams 7 3-4 17. Totals 19 11-16 49.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 19, Burlington 8. 3-point goals—Walby 2. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Delavan-Darien 16.
Edgerton 65, St. Catherine's 59
EDGERTON (7-16)
Rebman 2 1-2 5, Danks 4 0-1 8, Fox Gunderson 7 7-8 21, Fox 8 2-2 20, Rusch 4 1-2 11, Radtke 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 11-17 65.
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-17)
A. Nehmer 1 0-0 2, Blunt 4 2-3 10, Griffin 4 1-3 11, Letsch 3 0-0 6, Clark 6 1-2 17, Wentorf 5 3-5 13, Poisl 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-13 59.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 37, Edgerton 22. 3-point goals—Fox 2, Rusch 2, Griffin 2, Clark 4. Total fouls—Edgerton 16, St. Catherine's 18. Fouled out—Griffin.
Cedar Grove-Belgium 62, Prairie 43
PRAIRIE (2-21)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 4 1-1 9, S. Babu 1 0-0 3, Kutsch 1 0-0 2, Decker 6 1-2 15, Bryant 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 3 0-1 6, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Lawler 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 2-4 43.
CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM (10-13)
Claerbaut 0 1-2 1, Simonet 1 2-2 4, Mentink 7 0-0 20, TenHaken 2 0-0 5, Bahr 5 0-1 11, Soerens 0 0-2 0, Dirkse 3 0-0 6, Braga 1 0-0 2, Sutryk 5 3-6 13. Totals 24 6-13 62.
Halftime—Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Prairie 19. 3-point goals—S. Babu, Decker 2, Mentink 6, TenHaken, Bahr. Total fouls—Prairie 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 9. Fouled out−A. Palmen. Rebounds—Prairie 28 (R. Babu 7), Cedar Grove-Belgium 22 (Sutryk 9).
Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28
STOCKBRIDGE (9-13)
Severson 0 0-0 0, Schmunck 0 2-2 2, LeGault 6 4-4 17, Vande Hey 3 1-1 7, Kramp 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 9-9 28.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (7-16)
Von Rabenau 5 1-2 14, Klein 3 1-2 7, Ramsey 2 1-4 5, M. Sassano 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Phillips 6 1-2 13, Loos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-10 43.
Halftime—Catholic Central 24, Stockbridge 15. 3-point goals—LeGault, Von Rabenau 3. Total fouls—Stockbridge 6, Catholic Central 14. Rebounds—Catholic Central 22 (Phillips 9).