agate

Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 26

Franklin 59, Case 57

FRANKLIN (18-5)

Podoll 2 0-1 4, Osgood 8 2-2 25, Gardner 1 1-2 4, Verges 4 1-2 10, Matthews 3 1-2 7, Thiele 3 0-0 7, Mierow 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-9 59.

CASE (18-6)

Bryant 4 6-9 14, Term. Brumby 3 3-5 10, Werner 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 3 0-2 7, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Terr. Brumby 7 7-10 22. Totals 19 16-26-57.

Halftime—Franklin 26, Case 21. 3-point goals—Osgood 7, Gardner, Verges, Thiele, Term. Brumby, Jedkins, Terr. Brumby. Total fouls—Franklin 21, Case 13. Fouled out—Terr. Brumby.

Bradford 59, Horlick 55

BRADFORD (14-10)

Lakes 5 4-6 14, Harvey 2 0-0 5, Parks 2 2-3 6, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Price 9 5-5 23, Carlino 2 5-9 9. Totals 21 16-23 59.

HORLICK (12-12)

Dombrowski 4 0-0 9, Graham 0 2-2 2, Williams 1 2-2 5, Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Dyess 4 0-0 9, Long 8 1-2 18, Bernal 1 0-0 3, Fletcher 2 0-0 5, Burnette 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 7-8 55.

Halftime—Horlick 29, Bradford 28. 3-point goals—Harvey, Dombrowski, Williams, Dyess, Long, Bernal, Fletcher. Total fouls—Bradford 11, Horlick 19. 

Burlington 54, Waterford 38

BURLINGTON (16-8)

Roffers 5 5-6 16, Koehnke 0 0-0 0, Munson 0 0-0 0, Sylvester 0 0-0 0, Graham 2 0-0 6, Lukenbill 6 4-8 18, Ke. Skiles 0 0-0 0, Dummer 0 5-6 5, Walby 0 0-0 0, Dietz 1 1-2 3, Ka. Skiles 2 0-0 4, Hensley 1 0-0 2, Sulik 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-22 54.

WATERFORD (11-12)

Finnegan 2 0-0 5, Martinson 4 2-3 10, Chart 3 0-2 8, Thom 2 1-1 5, Gorenc 1 0-0 2, Beesley 0 0-0 0, Opgenorth 0 0-0 0, Cockrell 1 0-0 2, Kunze 3 0-0 6, Spence 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 38.

Halftime—Burlington 26, Waterford 16. 3-point goals—Graham 2, Lukenbill 2, Roffers, Chart 2, Finnegan. Total fouls—Burlington 10, Waterford 17. Rebounds—Burlington 30 (Lukenbill 13), Waterford 28.

St. Joseph 55, Catholic Central 41

ST. JOSEPH (18-5)

Schulte 2 2-2 6, Weatherford 2 3-4 8, Kenesie 1 0-0 3, Lecce 7 1-2 15, Alia 5 2-2 15, Stapleton 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 8-10 55.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (3-21)

Von Rabenau 1 0-0 2, Krien 6 0-0 14, Robson 4 0-0 9, Pedone 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 2 0-0 4, Miles 5 2-5 12, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-5 41.

Halftime—St. Joseph 31, Catholic Central 19. 3-point goals—Alia 3, Weatherford, Kenesie, Krien 2, Robson. Total fouls—St. Joseph 5, Catholic Central 11. Rebounds—St. Joseph 24 (Alia 9), Catholic Central 14 (Von Rabenau, Miles 3).

Thomas More 71, Racine Lutheran 61

THOMAS MORE (21-3)

Oleson 4 0-0 10, McCottry 11 5-8 28, Cunningham 0 0-2 0, Reindl 1 5-6 8, Carrasquillo 1 0-0 2, Konneh 4 6-8 14, Felske 2 0-0 5, Malison 2 0-2 4. Totals 25 16-26 71.

LUTHERAN (6-18)

Tietyen 2 0-0 4, Ibarra 6 2-2 14, Zawicki 8 2-2 18, Rossa 2 0-0 5, Ramsey 4 1-2 11, Jansen 2 0-0 4, Loomis 2 1-2 5. Totals 26 6-8 61.

Halftime—Thomas More 35, Lutheran 25. 3-point goals—Oleson 2, McCottry, Reindl, Felske, Ramsey 2, Rossa. Total fouls—Thomas More 9, Lutheran 20. Fouled out—McCottry, Jansen. Rebounds—Thomas More 38 (Konneh 10), Lutheran 32 (Jansen 10).

Prairie 77, University School of Milwaukee 63

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (11-11)

Powell 5 1-2 12, Mason 11 1-1 25, Baum 4 0-0 11, Igwe 1 4-4 6, Adix 0 0-0 0, Parker 3 3-4 9. Totals 24 9-11 63.

PRAIRIE (11-13)

Roehl-Landrum 0 0-0 0, Shannon 2 4-4 9, Hunter 7 6-8 23, Kumar 2 0-0 4, Babu 2 0-0 5, May 1 1-2 3, Oglesby 4 3-4 12, Jaramillo 5 2-2 14, Eeg 0 0-0 0, Fiegel 2 0-0 4, Heath 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 16-20 77.

Halftime—Prairie 27, University School 27. 3-point goals—Baum 3, Mason 2, Powell, Hunter 3, Jaramillo 2, Shannon, Babu, Oglesby, Heath. Total fouls—University School 19, Prairie 10. Fouled out—Parker. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Oglesby 7).

Dominican 84, St. Catherine's 78

ST. CATHERINE'S (15-9)

Matthews 12 2-2 27, Moherek 7 1-1 18, Thomas-Kumpula 4 2-2 10, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Glass-Barnes 2 0-0 5, Pitts 5 1-1 12, E. Wray 0 0-0 0, I. Wray 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 6-6 78.

DOMINICAN (19-5)

Johnson 5 0-1 13, Maier 5 1-1 13, Martin 10 2-2 23, McGee 6 1-2 14, Applewhite 4 6-6 14, Womack 3 0-0 7. Totals 33 10-12 84.

Halftime—Dominican 39, St. Catherine's 28. 3-point goals—Moherek 3, Matthews, Glass-Barnes, Pitts, Johnson 3, Maier 2, Martin, McGee, Womack. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 14, Dominican 9. Fouled out—I. Wray.

