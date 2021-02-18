Prep Basketball boxes for Feb. 19

(WEDNESDAY'S WIAA DIVISION 1
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS)
Case 70, Horlick 67
HORLICK (1-8)
Williams 0 0-0 0, Stacy 3 0-0 6, Dyess 3 0-0 9, Pitrof 2 0-0 5, Brown 5 0-0 12, Burnette 3 0-0 6, Long 7 7-10 24, Fletcher 1 0-2 2, Houston 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 7-12 67.
CASE (4-8)
Bryant 2 5-7 10, Cottingham 3 1-2 9, Stapleman 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 4 2-3 10, Kras 1 0-0 2, Brumby 8 3-7 25, Ch. Werner 5 0-2 10. Totals 25 11-21 70.
Halftime—Horlick 38, Case 37. 3-point goals—Dyess 3, Pitrof, Brown 2, Long 3, Houston, Bryant, Cottingham 2, Brumby 6. Total fouls—Horlick 18, Case 17. Fouled out—Jedkins. Technical foul—Jedkins.
Tremper 72, Park 59
PARK (0-8)
Cade 2 0-1 4, Franklin 5 1-4 12, Carothers 2 0-1 5, Gray 1 1-2 3, Pratt 0 09-0 0, Cornelius 7 2-6 18, Maull 4 2-3 10, Williams 1 1-1 3, King 0 0-0 0, Burgher 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 9-21 59.
TREMPER (7-6)
Cardona 7 2-4 19, Chamberlain 3 6-7 12, Byrnes 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 3 4-6 10, Starks 5 3-7 13, Skendziel 3 0-0 6, Raethke 0 1-2 1, Howen 1 3-4 6, Jass 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 20-32 72.
Halftime—Tremper 36, Park 18. 3-point goals—Franklin, Carothers, Cornelius 2, Cardona 3, Howen. Total fouls—Park 26, Tremper 17. Fouled out—Carothers, Maull, Burgher, Raethke.
Girls basketball
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Horlick 53, Park 36
HORLICK (1-6)
Nelson 5 0-0 13, Ponder 5 0-5 10, Bowens 0 1-2 1, Tomaschefsky 2 2-2 6, Johnson 5 5-6 17, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Rose 0 0-0 0, Tatum 1 0-0 2, Mooney 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-15 53.
PARK (2-3)
Regaldo 0 0-0 0, G. Betker 3 4-6 11, Wentorf 1 0-2 4, Keeran 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Jennings 1 0-0 2, A. Betker 6 3-4 18, Moss 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 8-16 36.
Halftime—Horlick 29, Park 12. 3-point goals—Nelson 3, Johnson 2, G. Betker, A. Betker 3. Total fouls—Horlick 15, Park 12.