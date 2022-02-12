Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 14

Sun Prairie East 65, Horlick 58
SUN PRAIRIE EAST (14-6)
Metz 4 3-4 15, Wells 1 0-0 2, Olson 4 5-7 13, Chestnut 1 3-5 5, Wambach 1 1-1 3, Haney 3 0-0 7, Schofield 5 0-0 10, Ackley 4 2-2 10. Totals 23 14-19 65.
HORLICK (10-11)
Dombrowski 9 0-2 22, Graham 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 0-0 6, Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Wendt 0 0-0 0, Dyess 5 2-2 12, Long 6 0-2 12, Fletcher 2 2-3 6, McIntosh 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-9 58.
Halftime—Sun Prairie East 44, Horlick 16. 3-point goals—Metz 4, Haney, Dombrowski 4. Total fouls—Sun Prairie East 10, Horlick 19. Fouled out—Long. Technical fouls—Long.
Bradford 59, Union Grove 41
BRADFORD (11-10)
Harvey 3 0-0 9, Parks 1 0-0 2, Young 2 0-0 4, Price 10 4-4 24, Carlino 6 5-8 20. Totals 22 9-12 59.
UNION GROVE (14-8)
Nowak 4 2-3 10, Barber 3 0-0 6, Ross 3 3-4 10, Orcutt 0 0-0 0, Van De Water 1 0-0 2, Skalecki 3 0-0 7, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Waters 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 5-8 41.
Halftime—Union Grove 28, Bradford 22. 3-point goals—Harvey 3, Carlino 3, Ross, Skalecki. Total fouls—Bradford 11, Union Grove 14. Rebounds—Bradford 36, Union Grove 35 (Nowak, Van De Water, Skalecki 7).
Thomas More 82, Prairie 60
PRAIRIE (8-13)
Roehl-Landrum 2 0-0 5, Shannon 1 2-6 4, Kumar 1 0-0 2, Babu 1 0-0 2, May 0 0-0 0, Oglesby 8 0-0 20, Jaramillo 7 0-0 17, Eeg 2 1-2 6, Fiegel 0 1-2 1, Heath 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-10 60.
THOMAS MORE (18-3)
Oleson 5 0-0 14, Goyco 0 1-2 1, McCottry 10 0-0 21, Clarey 1 1-3 4, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Reindl 4 0-2 12, Carrasquillo 2 0-0 4, Konneh 8 0-0 17, Malison 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 2-7 82.
Halftime—Thomas More 41, Prairie 31. 3-point goals—Oglesby 4, Jaramillo 3, Roehl-Landrum, Eeg, Heath, Oleson 4, Reindl 4, Clarey, McCottry, Cunningham, Konneh. Total fouls—Prairie 5, Thomas More 11. Rebounds—Prairie 38 (Oglesby 11).