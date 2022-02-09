Prep basketball boxes for Feb. 10

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 80, Horlick 64
HORLICK (10-10)
Dombrowski 3 2-3 10, Graham 0 2-2 2, Williams 2 4-4 8, Hubbard 1 0-2 2, Wendt 1 2-6 4, Dyess 1 1-2 4, Long 5 0-0 11, Fletcher 4 4-4 15, Burnette 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 2 2-2 8. Totals 19 17-25 64.
CASE (14-5)
Bryant 1 5-5 8, Trice 1 1-2 3, Coppage 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Term. Brumby 5 4-6 14, Kras 0 2-2 2, Werner 2 1-2 5, Jedkins 9 3-5 23, Schmidtmann 4 0-0 11, Terr. Brumby 5 1-1 11, Obor 0 0-0 0, McNeal 0 0-0 0, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Akakpo 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 17-23 80.
Halftime—Case 37, Horlick 23. 3-point goals—Fletcher 3, Dombrowski 2, McIntosh 2, Dyess, Long, Schmidtmann 3, Terr. Brumby 3, Jedkins 2, Bryant. Total fouls—Horlick 14, Case 19. Fouled out—Trice. Technical fouls—Trice 2.
Tremper 86, Park 59
TREMPER (8-12)
Starks 6 0-2 12, Hudnall 7 0-0 20, Nye 1 0-0 3, Hill 1 0-0 2, Graise 6 4-4 19, Baldwin 4 1-3 9, Krueger 5 0-0 13, Prozanski 4 0-0 8. Totals 34 5-9 86.
PARK (4-13)
Cade 2 2-2 6, Robinson 2 0-0 5, Freeman 3 0-0 7, Pratt 2 1-2 7, Mayweather 3 0-1 7, Moss 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 2-2 8, Johnson 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-2 3, Adams 3 1-3 7, Burgher 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 6-12 59.
Halftime—Tremper 38, Park 29. 3-point goals—Hudnall 6, Graise 3, Krueger 3, Nye Pratt 2, Robinson, Freeman, Mayweather, King, Burgher. Total fouls—Tremper 13, Park 7.
Burlington 62, Milw. Reagan 25
BURLINGTON (13-6)
Hensley 4 0-0 8, Roffers 2 0-0 5, Lukenbill 9 1-2 21, Sulik 3 0-0 6, Koehnke 2 0-0 5, Dietz 2 0-0 4, Ke. Skiles 1 0-0 3, Dummer 1 0-2 3, Ka. Skiles 1 0-0 2, Sylvester 1 0-0 2, Teberg 1 0-0 2, Walby 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 2-6 62 .
REAGAN (5-15)
Trammell 1 4-5 13, Gee 1 1-2 3, Hauser 2 0-0 4, Salinas 2 0-0 4, O'Keefe 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 3-9 25.
Halftime—Burlington 45, Reagan 8. 3-point goals—Roffers, Lukenbill 2, Koehnke, Ke. Skiles, Dummer. Rebounds—Burlington 33 (Sulik 8), Reagan 21.
Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 55
UNION GROVE (13-7)
Nowak 5 4-4 15, Barber 4 0-1 9, Ross 1 0-0 3, Orcutt 1 0-0 2, Horstman 0 0-0 0, Van De Water 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 9 6-8 26, Beyer 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 3-4 5, Waters 1 1-1 3. Totals 22 14-18 63.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (9-12)
Beles 3 0-0 7, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Mortlock 2 3-4 7, Morris 1 0-0 3, Jordon 5 2-2 12, Lumkes 5 2-3 12, Cesarz 5 2-4 12. Totals 22 9-13 55.
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 26, Union Grove 24. 3-point goals—Skalecki 2, Nowak, Barber, Ross, Beles, Morris. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Delavan-Darien 13. Fouled out—Mortlock. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Skalecki 10), Delavan-Darien 38.
Waterford 63, Catholic Central 41
WATERFORD (9-10)
Finnegan 5 0-0 14, Martinson 5 1-2 12, Chart 2 0-0 6, Thom 0 1-2 1, Gorenc 0 2-2 2, Beesley 3 0-0 6, Opgenorth 0 0-0 0, Cockrell 3 6-7 12, Kunze 2 0-0 5, Spence 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 11-15 63.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-17)
Von Rabenau 1 1-2 3, Krien 3 2-2 9, Robson 2 0-0 4, Pedone 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 3 2-2 8, Miles 4 1-2 11, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Vogt 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-8 41.
Halftime—Waterford 29, Catholic Central 11. 3-point goals—Finnegan 4, Chart 2, Martinson, Kunze, Miles 2, Krien. Total fouls—Waterford 13, Catholic Central 14. Rebounds—Waterford 29 (Opgenorth 6), Catholic Central 22 (Dietzel 8).
St. Joseph 69, Racine Lutheran 49
LUTHERAN (5-16)
Tietyen 1 0-0 3, Ibarra 4 2-2 10, Zawicki 6 0-0 12, Rossa 2 0-1 5, Yohn 2 0-2 4, Hoeft 0 2-3 2, Ramsey 2 0-0 5, Juga 0 0-0 0, Lichter 1 1-2 3, Loomis 2 1-2 5, Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Orta 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-12 49.
ST. JOSEPH (14-3)
Schulte 2 0-2 6, Weatherford 3 1-2 7, Kenesie 2 0-0 4, Lecce 2 1-2 5, Butler 0 2-3 2, Esposito 1 0-0 2, Schuler 6 1-3 13, Brown 0 1-2 1, Alia 9 5-5 25, Stapleton 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 11-19 69.
Halftime—St. Joseph 33, Lutheran 25. 3-point goals—Tietyen, Rossa, Ramsey, Schulte 2, Alia 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 13, St. Joseph 10. Rebounds—Lutheran 16 (Yohn 4), St. Joseph 33 (Lecce 6).
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Prairie 43
SHORELAND (10-9)
Ayala 3 0-0 8, Moyoa 4 3-5 11, Pfeilstifter 1 0-0 2, Lindemann 1 0-1 2, Strutz 3 3-4 11, Cipov 1 0-0 3, Van De Water 2 2-2 6, Erbe 1 0-0 2, Evans 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 9-14 56.
PRAIRIE (8-12)
Roehl-Landrum 2 0-0 5, Shannon 4 2-2 11, Kumar 0 2-2 2, Babu 0 0-0 0, May 0 1-2 1, Oglesby 4 1-2 11, Jaramillo 1 0-0 2, Eeg 3 1-3 7, Fiegel 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 9-15 43.
Halftime—Shoreland 24, Prairie 22. 3-point goals—Ayala 2, Strutz 2, Cipov, Oglesby 2, Roehl-Landrum, Shannon. Total fouls—Shoreland 13, Prairie 14. Rebounds—Prairie 23 (Oglesby 15).
Thomas More 61, St. Catherine's 59
ST. CATHERINE'S (12-7)
Matthews 7 0-0 18, Moherek 5 4-5 12, Thomas-Kumpula 4 0-0 9, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 1 1-2 4, Pitts 5 2-3 12, Wray 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-10 59.
THOMAS MORE (17-3)
Oleson 2 0-0 6, McCottry 10 4-8 27, Clarey 1 0-0 3, Reindl 4 0-1 10, Konneh 6 0-0 12, Malison 1 1-1 3. Totals 24 5-10 61.
Halftime—Thomas More 35, St. Catherine's 29. 3-point goals—Matthews 4, Moherek, Thomas-Kumpula, Glass-Barnes, Pitts, McCottry 3, Oleson 2, Reindl 2, Clarey. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 16, Thomas More 12. Fouled out—Wray.
Girls basketball
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 78, Horlick 42
CASE (12-9)
Williams 0 0-0 0, Baumstark 1 0-0 3, Luter 0 0-0 0, Espinoza 6 2-2 17, Davis 1 0-0 2, Hill 7 3-3 18, Watson 8 1-2 18, Whiteside 4 0-0 8, Spaulding 0 0-0 0, Llacer-Lopez 1 0-0 2, Sardin 1 0-0 2, Bigelow 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 6-7 78.
HORLICK (3-17)
Allen 1 0-0 2, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lawson 1 1-2 3, Golden 0 0-0 0, Harrell 6 0-0 12, Tomaschefsky 1 0-0 2, Johnson 8 4-4 23, Mooney 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-8 42.
Halftime—Case 36, Horlick 13. 3-point goals—Baumstark, Espinoza 3, Hill, Watson, Johnson 3. Total fouls—Case 9, Horlick 4.
Tremper 66, Park 46
PARK (0-17)
Bostick 1 0-0 2, Betker 3 5-7 11, Espinoza 1 1-2 3, Gillespie 7 2-5 16, Donald 0 0-0 0, Moss 3 5-12 11, Cushman 0 0-0 0, Russo 1 0-5 2. Totals 16 13-31 45.
TREMPER (5-15)
Brown 7 15-22 30, Taylor 1 1-2 3, Fiese 5 4-4 14, Tenuta 3 4-4 13, Jones 1 0-0 2, West 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 26-32 66.
Halftime—Tremper 25, Park 23. 3-point goals—Tenuta 3, Brown. Total fouls—Park 23, Tremper 20. Fouled out—Moss. Rebounds—Park 52 (Moss 12), Tremper 51 (Brown 17).
Union Grove 68, Delavan-Darien 43
UNION GROVE (20-2)
Domagalski 0 2-2 2, Calouette 3 0-0 6, May 2 1-2 5, Spang 2 0-0 4, Torhorst 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Ludvigsen 4 2-2 13, Rampulla 6 1-4 14, Pettit 5 0-0 13, Cotton 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 8-14 68.
DELAVAN-DARIEN (4-16)
Logterman 1 0-0 2, Crull 8 0-0 17, Stallings 8 2-2 20, Gonzalez 0 0-1 0, Quartucci 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 4-7 43.
Halftime—Union Grove 41, Delavan-Darien 17. 3-point goals—Ludvigsen 3, Pettit 3, Rampulla, Cotton, Stallings 3, Crull. Total fouls—Union Grove 13, Delavan-Darien 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 36 (Rampulla 16).
Racine Lutheran 68, St. Joseph 37
ST. JOSEPH (12-10)
Owens 0 1-2 1, Hill 4 1-6 10, Langston 1 0-0 2, Miceli 1 0-0 3, Ryan 2 1-2 6, Jenkins 3 1-2 7, Rivers 4 0-0 8, Monela 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 4-14 37.
LUTHERAN (11-11)
Nelson 6 1-2 18, Rosborough 1 0-1 2, Mendujano 2 0-0 4, Jaramillo 4 2-2 13, Ibarra 0 0-1 0, Kading 0 0-0 0, Strande 1 2-3 4, Bell-Tenner 4 3-3 12, Westcomb 0 0-0 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Walek 0 0-0 0, Kellner 4 7-8 15. Totals 22 15-20 68.
Halftime—Lutheran 25, St. Joseph 15. 3-point goals—Hill, Miceli, Ryan, Nelson 5, Jaramillo 3, Bell-Tenner. Total fouls—St. Joseph 17, Lutheran 10.
Prairie 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27
SHORELAND (4-16)
Koestler 1 2-4 4, Salfer 0 0-1 0, Kassulke 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 4 2-3 11, Heathcock 2 4-5 8, Lansangan 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-13 27.
PRAIRIE (19-2)
Jaramillo 7 0-0 17, Decker 4 0-0 8, Collier-White 4 0-0 8, Swedberg 2 0-0 4, Palmen 0 0-0 0, Lawler 1 0-2 2, Barnes 8 2-4 19, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 0-0 2, Burch 0 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-6 60.
Halftime—Prairie 33, Shoreland 10. 3-point goals—Heusterberg, Jaramillo 3, Barnes. Total fouls—Shoreland 8, Prairie 13.
Thomas More 56, St. Catherine's 42
THOMAS MORE (9-12)
Kleczka 1 0-0 3, Cvikel 4 0-0 8, Reindl 1 0-0 3, Landsee 1 0-0 2, Isabell 9 0-3 19, Mommer 0 6-6 6, Zmudzinski 1 0-0 3, Mendieta 0 0-1 0, Benetti 5 2-6 12. Totals 22 8-16 56.
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-16)
Griffin 2 1-2 6, Ortiz 4 0-2 8, Monosa 0 1-2 1, Clark 4 0-2 9, Gordon 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 3-6 3, Davidovic 0 0-0 0, Neave 1 0-0 2, Green 2 5-6 9. Totals 15 10-20 42.
Halftime—Thomas More 34, St. Catherine's 11. 3-point goals—Kleczka, Reindl, Isabell, Zmudzinski, Griffin, Clark. Total fouls—Thomas More 15, St. Catherine's 14. Fouled out—Monosa.