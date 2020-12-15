Prep basketball boxes for Dec. 16

High school boys
(MONDAY’S GAMES)
Prairie 77, Racine Lutheran 67
LUTHERAN (2-2)
Woodward 3 6-6 13, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Wilks 6 2-2 16, Molbeck 5 0-1 10, Jozwiak 2 1-1 5, Zawicki 3 0-0 6, Ibarra 2 1-1 5, Hoeft 3 0-0 6, Ramsey 27 10-11 67.
PRAIRIE (4-0)
Moses 1 0-0 2, Hunter 3 1-2 8, Krekling 3 2-4 10, Funderburg 2 0-0 3, Kumar 0 0-0 0, Oglesby 5 0-0 10, Jaramillo 3 0-0 7, Nesbitt 11 3-5 27, Williams 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 2-2 2, Fallico 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 8-13 77.
Halftime—Prairie 43, Lutheran 27. 3-point goals—Woodward, Wilks 2, Hunter, Krekling 2, Funderburg, Jaramillo, Nesbitt 2, Fallico 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 11, Prairie 9. Rebounds—Lutheran 28 (Molbeck 5), Prairie 34 (Nesbitt 11).
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47
DOMINICAN (1-0)
Kirk Jr. 6 4-7 18, Johnson4 2-2 12, Lozano 1 2-2 5, Beery Jr. 3 2-3 9, Applewhite 1 1-4 3, Martin 1 0-0 3, McGee 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-18 52.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-4)
McCourt 5 3-6 18, Krien 0 0-0 0, Robson 2 0-0 5, Pedone 1 0-0 3, Muellenbach 2 2-3 6, Miles 5 3-6 15. Totals 15 8-15 47.
Halftime—Dominican 30, Catholic Central 12. 3-point goals—Kirk Jr. 2, Johnson 2, Lozano 1 2-2 5, Berry Jr. 3 2-3 9, Applewhite1 1-4 3, Martin1 0-0 3, McGee 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-18 52.
Total fouls—Dominican 16, Catholic Central 15. Fouled out—Kirk Jr. Rebounds—Dominican 21 (Kirk Jr. 6, Applewhite 6), Catholic Central 19 (Miles 6).
High school girls
Racine Lutheran 74, Prairie 48
LUTHERAN (5-0)
Schwabe 0 0-0 0, E. Jaramillo 2 1-3 6, B. Jaramillo 6 1-2 13, Mohar 1 1-4 3, Strande 3 1-6 8, Bell-Tenner 7 2-2 17, Peterson 1 5-10 7, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Walek 0 0-0 0, Gardner 7 3-4 18. Totals 24 14-31 74.
PRAIRIE (2-4)
Davis 0 0-0 0, Collier-White 2 0-1 5, Lawler 2 2-4 8, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 0-0 0, A. Decker 2 0-0 6, Jaramilo 4 0-0 9, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Palmen 0 0-0 0, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Perry 8 0-1 16, Hamilton 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 2-6 48.
Halftime—Lutheran 43, Prairie 17. 3-point goals—E. Jaramillo Strande, Bell-Tenner, Gardner, Collier-White, Lawler 2, A. Decker 2, R. Jaramillo. Total fouls—Lutheran 14, Prairie 20. Rebounds—Lutheran 11 (Strande 5), Prairie 17 (Collier-White 3, A. Decker 3).
Dominican 43, Catholic Central 31
DOMINICAN (4-3)
Makayiah Cornelius 2 0-1 4, McGee3 0-3 6, Makari Cornelius 1 3-5 5, McFarlane 1 0-0 2, Burgess—Schroeder 10 2-6 24, Gayden 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 5-17 43.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-2)
von Rabenau 5 3-4 16, Klein 2 0-0 4, Ramsey 2 0-0 4, Walkington 1 3-4 5, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Garratt 1 0-0 2, Ricci 0 0-0 0, Loos 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 6-9 31.
Halftime—Dominican 27, Catholic Central 11. 3-point goals—Burgess-Schroeder 2, von Rabenau 3. Total fouls—Dominican 17, Catholic Central 12. Rebounds—Dominican 24 (Burgess-Schroeder 17).
