Prep basketball boxes for Dec. 16

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Case 69
CASE (2-3)
Bryant 1 4-4 6, Stapleman 3 0-0 6, Term. Brumby 4 0-0 8, Kras 1 0-0 3, Werner 5 0-3 10, Jedkins 5 4-7 15, Terr. Brumby 6 5-7 21. Totals 25 13-21 69.
LUTHERAN (5-0)
Cole 1 0-2 2, Ashford 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 5 1-1 11, Allen 3 0-0 6, Townsend 2 3-4 7, L. Rindfleisch 1 0-0 3, Key 4 0-0 9, Glenn 3 7-7 13, J. Knueppel 1 0-0 3, R. Rindfleisch 0 1-2 1, K. Knueppel 10 2-2 28, Young 0 4-4 4. Totals 31 18-22 89.
Halftime—Lutheran 52, Case 41. 3-point goals—Terr. Brumby 4, Kras, Jedkins, K. Knueppel 6, L. Rindfleisch, Key, J. Knueppel. Total fouls—Case 18, Lutheran 19. Fouled out—Stapleman.
Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Park 61
LUTHERAN (2-2)
Langdon 1 0-2 3, Greer 3 4-5 10, Rolle 3 0-0 6, Davenport 5 7-8 19, Allen 7 5-7 22, Bynum 4 0-1 8, Martin 1 0-0 3, Davis 3 0-1 6. Totals 27 16-24 77.
PARK (2-2)
Cade 3 4-6 10, Robinson 1 0-1 2, Carothers 1 0-0 2, Pratt 1 2-2 4, Mayweather 5 1-4 12, Roushia 0 0-0 0, Hargrove 1 2-8 4, D. Williams 2 0-0 4, W. Williams 9 3-5 21, King 0 0-0 0, Burgher 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-26 61.
Halftime—Lutheran 32, Park 23. 3-point goals—Allen 3, Davenport 2, Langdon, Martin, Mayweather. Total fouls—Lutheran 18, Park 20. Technical foul—Langdon.
Union Grove 65, Waterford 41
WATERFORD (1-5)
Finnegan 4 0-0 12, Martinson 2 0-0 4, Chart 1 1-2 4, Thom 1 0-2 2, Gorenc 0 0-0 0, Beesley 1 1-1 3, Opgenorth 1 1-2 3, Cockrell 0 2-2 2, Geerdts 1 0-0 3, Kunze 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 5-9 41.
UNION GROVE (5-2)
Lee 4 1-2 10, Nowak 4 0-0 9, Barber 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, Orcutt 1 0-0 2, Horstman 0 0-0 0, Van De Water 2 0-0 5, Skalecki 9 2-2 24, Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kowalczyk 1 0-2 2, Montgomery 2 1-2 5, Waters 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 4-8 65.
Halftime—Union Grove 36, Waterford 16. 3-point goals—Finnegan 4, Chart, Geerdts, Skalecki 4, Lee, Nowak, Van De Water. Total fouls—Waterford 9, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Waterford 32, Union Grove 31 (Waters 9).
Burlington 62, Wilmot 48
WILMOT (0-5)
Ticha 1 1-4 3, Frisby 5 3-3 16, Christiansen 2 0-2 4, Kunz 0 2-2 2, Irslinger 3 0-0 8, Corona 5 3-4 15. Totals 16 9-15 48.
BURLINGTON (2-1)
Roffers 9 3-4 28, Lukenbill 3 1-2 9, Drummer 0 1-4 1, Teberg 3 6-6 15, Skiles 1 0-0 2, Hensley 2 3-3 7, Sulik 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 14-20 68.
Halftime—Burlington 31, Wilmot 29. 3-point goals—Frisby 3, Irslinger 2, Corona 2, Roffers 7, Teberg 3, Lukenbill 2. Rebounds—Wilmot 33, Burlington 29 (Lukenbill 11).
Dominican 95, Catholic Central 52
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-6)
Von Rabenau 1 0-0 2, Krien 6 6-6 19, Robson 4 0-0 10, Pedone 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 3 2-2 8, Miles 5 0-1 11, Sullivan 0 0-2 0, Vogt 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 8-12 52.
DOMINICAN (4-1)
Wong 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 0-0 18, Martin 9 0-1 24, McGee 3 1-2 7, Applewhite 3 3-4 9, Lagerman 3 0-0 6, Webb 2 1-1 6, Berrios 3 0-0 6, Womack 7 0-0 16. Totals 37 5-8 95.
Halftime—Dominican 51, Catholic Central 24. 3-point goals—Robson 2, Krien, Miles, Johnson 6, Martin 6, Womack 2, Wong, Webb. Total fouls—Catholic Central 9, Dominican 12. Rebounds—Catholic Central 21 (Von Rabenau 8), Dominican 31 (Lagerman 7).
Prairie 68, Racine Lutheran 57
PRAIRIE (3-2)
Roehl-Landrum 0 0-0 0, Shannon 1 3-5 8, Hunter 3 10-15 16, Kumar 4 1-2 9, Babu 1 0-2 2, Oglesby 8 3-4 20, Jaramillo 3 3-4 10, Eeg 1 1-2 4, Fiegel 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 21-35 68.
LUTHERAN (3-3)
Nelson 1 0-0 2, Rossa 1 1-2 3, Gavigan 2 0-0 4, Zawicki 12 7-10 32, Ibarra 3 0-2 7, Yohn 2 0-0 4, Lichter 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 1 0-1 3. Totals 23 8-15 57.
Halftime—Prairie 35, Lutheran 25. 3-point goals—Oglesby, Jaramillo, Eeg, Zawicki, Ibarra, Ramsey. Total fouls—Prairie 17, Racine 23. Rebounds—Prairie 28 (Oglesby 9), Lutheran 24 (Zawicki, Ibarra 7).
St. Catherine's 55, St. Joseph 46
ST. JOSEPH (3-2)
Schulte 4 0-0 8, Weatherford 2 0-0 4, Kenesie 2 0-0 5, Lecce 4 3-3 11, Alia 6 6-7 18. Totals 18 9-10 46.
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-2)
Matthews 5 0-0 10, Moherek 4 1-2 10, Thomas-Kumpula 3 3-4 9, Barnes 1 2-5 4, Pitts 6 4-5 18, I. Wray 0 0-0 0, Brooks 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-16 55.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 23, St. Joseph 6. 3-point goals—Kenesie, Pitts 2, Moherek. Total fouls—St. Joseph 18, St. Catherine's 14. Rebounds—St. Joseph 22 (Alia 11).
High school girls
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Westosha Central 56, Burlington 33
BURLINGTON (3-5)
Sanfelippo 1 1-4 4, Busch 2 0-0 4, Reesman 0 1-2 1, Preusker 1 0-2 2, Weis 2 0-0 4, B. Clapp 0 2-4 2, Bebow 2 0-0 5, E. Clapp 0 2-2 2, Wright 1 3-4 5, Stoughton 0 0-2 0, Kwiatkowski 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 10-22 33.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (6-3)
Reynolds 5 0-0 12, Hinze 5 0-1 11, Virre 2 0-0 4, Steinmetz 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Rynberg 7 0-2 14, Pazdernik 0 0-2 0, Spencer 1 2-2 4, Wenberg 1 0-0 2, Haubrich 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 3-9 56.
Halftime—Westosha Central 25, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—Sanfelippo, Bebow, Wright, Kwiatkowski, Reynolds 2, Hinze. Total fouls—Burlington 14, Westosha Central 21.
Waterford 54, Elkhorn 40
ELKHORN (3-5)
Remington 1 2-5 4, Malvitz 1 0-0 3, Anzalone 1 0-0 3, Tuescher 4 4-8 12, Runnells 3 0-3 6, Bestul 1 0-0 2, Champeny 5 0-0 10. Totals 16 6-16 40.
WATERFORD (4-5)
Strasser 1 0-0 2, Roth 2 0-0 4, Cornell 5 4-4 14, Krueger 2 0-0 5, Bachofen 2 0-0 4, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 2-2 4, Acker 4 2-2 10, Snifka 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Henningfeld 5 1-2 11. Totals 22 9-10 54
Halftime—Waterford 28, Elkhorn 21. 3-point goals—Malvitz, Anzalone, Krueger. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, Waterford 15. Rebounds—Elkhorn 29, Waterford 41 (Henningfeld 13).
Prairie 62, Racine Lutheran 54
PRAIRIE (7-0)
R. Jaramillo 8 0-0 19, Decker 3 1-2 8, Collier-White 3 3-6 9, Swedberg 0 0-0 0, Lawler 6 1-2 14, Barnes 5 1-3 11, Jorgensen 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 7-15 62.
LUTHERAN (4-4)
Nelson 2 2-4 6, E. Jaramillo 3 0-1 9, Ibarra 1 1-4 3, Strande 3 1-4 9, Bell-Tenner 4 5-5 15, Walek 0 0-1 0, Kellner 4 4-5 12. Totals 17 13-24 54.
Halftime—Prairie 30, Lutheran 19. 3-point goals—R. Jaramillo 3, Decker, Lawler, Strande 2, Bell-Tenner 2. Total fouls—Prairie 20, Lutheran 12. Fouled out—Hamilton, Strande. Technical foul—Barnes. Rebounds—Prairie 30 (Decker 11).
Dominican 38, Catholic Central 33
DOMINICAN (5-3)
Emmerich 1 0-0 2, Cornelius 1 0-0 2, McGee 5 7-8 20, Okoto 0 1-2 1, McFarlane 1 1-2 3, Burgos 4 2-4 10. Totals 12 11-16 38.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (5-2)
Von Rabenau 3 2-2 9, Klein 2 2-7 6, Mo. Ramsey 2 0-0 5, Garratt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 1-2 1, My. Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Loos 5 0-3 12. Totals 12 5-14 33.
Halftime—Dominican 19, Catholic Central 13. 3-point goals—McGee 3, Loos 2, Von Rabenau, Mo. Ramsey. Total fouls—Dominican 18, Catholic Central 14. Fouled out—Burgos.
(MONDAY'S GAME)
Riverside 51, Park 32
RIVERSIDE (1-3)
Bonds 11 2-2 24, Scrugges 4 1-4 10, Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Jones 1 1-3 3, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Secrest 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-40 51.
PARK (0-5)
Betker 5 3-6 15, Jennings 2 0-0 4, Moss 2 0-2 4, Gillespie 2 0-0 4, Russo 1 1-4 3, Keeran 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-2 0, Espinoza 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 32.
Halftime—Riverside 34, Park 17. 3-point goals—Scrugges, Betker 2. Total fouls—Riverside 11, Park 11. Fouled out—Moss.