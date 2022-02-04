Prep basketball boxes Feb. 5

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (15-2)
Griffin 3 1-2 8, Garth 5 2-5 14, Mulhollon 2 0-0 4, Rose 3 1-2 8, Anderson 2 4-7 8. Totals 15 8-16 42.
BURLINGTON (12-5)
Roffers 1 0-0 3, Lukenbill 6 3-4 17, Skiles 4 1-1 9, Hensley 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 4-5 35.
Halftime—Westosha Central 22, Burlington 17. 3-point goals—Garth 2, Griffin, Rose, Lukenbill 2, Roffers.
Waterford 52, Elkhorn 47
WATERFORD (8-10)
Finnegan 2 4-5 9, Martinson 7 5-5 21, Chart 0 0-0 0, Thom 1 0-0 2, Gorenc 0 0-0 0, Beesley 0 0-0 0, Opgenorth 3 0-0 8, Cockrell 0 0-2 0, Kunze 3 5-7 10, Spence 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-19 52.
ELKHORN (7-12)
Christensen 0 1-2 1, Etten 4 4-5 12, Paddock 5 2-2 12, Kammes 5 2-3 14, Stebnitz 1 2-4 4, Forster 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-16 47.
Halftime—Waterford 28, Elkhorn 22. 3-point goals—Martinson 2, Opgenorth 2, Finnegan, Kunze, Kammes 2. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Elkhorn 17.
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
St. Catherine's 43, Burlington 42
BURLINGTON (5-13)
Reesman 5 1-4 13, Preusker 0 2-4 2, Warner 4 0-0 9, B. Clapp 4 1-1 9, E. Clapp 0 0-0 0, Wright 2 1-2 5, Stoughton 0 2-4 2, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-16 42.
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-15)
Griffin 3 0-1 7, Ortiz 3 0-0 6, Clark 6 7-11 19, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 1-2 5, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-14 43.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 23, Burlington 17. 3-point goals—Reesman 2, Warner, Griffin. Total fouls—Burlington 14, St. Catherine's 18. Fouled out—Gordon.