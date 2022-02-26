Prep basketball boxes Feb. 27

(FRIDAY'S WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS)
Case 53, Milw. Ronald Reagan 39
CASE (13-11)
Williams 2 2-2 4, Baumstark 0 0-0 0, Luter 1 0-0 2, Espinoza 5 2-4 13, Hill 6 3-5 15, Watson 6 5-11 17, Whiteside 0 0-0 0, Spaulding 0 0-0 0, Sardin 0 0-0 0, Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-22 53.
RONALD REAGAN (15-9)
Fofana 3 2-3 8, Wolff 4 3-4 14, M. Speights 1 1-1 3, Fields 3 0-3 7, Dauer 1 0-0 2, N. Speights 2 0-5 5. Totals 14 6-16 39.
Halftime—Case 27, Ronald Reagan 15. 3-point goals—Espinoza, Wolff 3, Fields, N. Speights. Total fouls—Case 18, Ronald Reagan 18. Fouled out—Fofana, N. Speights.
Union Grove 72, Elkhorn 37
ELKHORN (9-17)
Remington 3 0-0 8, Hardin 1 0-0 3, Anzalone 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 2, Storlie 1 0-0 2, Tuescher 3 3-3 9, Runnells 2 0-0 4, Schneider 1 0-0 3, Champeny 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 3-3 37.
UNION GROVE (23-2)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 8 1-1 18, May 4 2-2 11, Spang 2 0-0 4, Torhorst 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-2 4, Ludvigsen 3 3-4 10, Rampulla 3 0-0 6, Pettit 4 2-2 10, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-11 72.
Halftime—Union Grove 38, Elkhorn 10. 3-point goals—Remington 2, Harding, Anzalone, Schneider, Champeny, Domagalski, Calouette, May, Ludvigsen. Total fouls—Elkhorn 13, Union Grove 7. Rebounds—Union Grove 30 (Rampulla 6).
Wilmot 67, Waterford 59, OT
WATERFORD (12-13)
Strasser 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 2-4 2, Krueger 7 6-15 21, Bachofen 0 0-2 0, Talavera 1 0-0 3, Weber 1 0-0 3, Rozanski 1 1-2 4, Acker 0 2-3 2, Snifka 3 2-4 9, Henningfeld 6 2-3 15. Totals 19 15-33 59.
WILMOT (15-10)
Raymond 0 5-8 5, Klahs 0 2-2 2, Beagle 4 1-2 13, Ma. Johnson 6 1-4 17, Mc. Johnson 4 6-7 15, Delaney 1 0-0 2, Sala 5 3-3 13. Totals 20 18-24 67.
Halftime—Wilmot 30, Waterford 28. End of regulation—Tied 56-56. 3-point goals—Krueger, Talavera, Weber, Rozanski, Snifka, Henningfeld, Beagle 4, Ma. Johnson 4, Mc. Johnson. Total fouls—Waterford 21, Wilmot 26. Fouled out—Snifka, Rozanski, Klahs, Mc. Johnson. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Henningfeld 11), Wilmot 36.
Racine Lutheran 61, St. Joseph 54
St. JOSEPH (16-10)
Sosa-Owens 1 1-1 3, Rizzitano 4 0-0 8, Hill 3 2-6 8, Ortega 1 0-0 3, Ryan 1 0-0 3, Jenkins 7 1-1 20, Rivers 4 2-4 10. Totals 21 6-12 54.
LUTHERAN (14-11)
Nelson 2 1-5 7, Mendujano 0 0-0 0, Jaramillo 3 3-4 10, Ibarra 0 0-0 0, Strande 3 2-2 8, Bell-Tenner 6 9-11 22, Kellner 5 4-5 14. Totals 19 19-27 61.
Halftime—St. Joseph 19, Lutheran 14. 3-point goals—Jenkins 5, Ryan, Nelson 2, Jaramillo, Bell-Tenner. Total fouls—St. Joseph 19, Lutheran 14. Fouled out—Sosa-Owens, Rivers.
Prairie 85, Living Word Lutheran 17
LIVING WORD (10-16)
Allen 0 0-0 0, Bagin 1 3-4 5, Janisse 1 2-2 4, Gitzlaff 0 2-2 2, Raymond 1 4-6 6. Totals 3 11-14 17.
PRAIRIE (23-2)
Jaramillo 1 2-2 4, Decker 12 3-3 28, Collier-White 6 1-1 13, Kirkwood 1 0-0 2, Swedberg 2 0-2 4, Palmen 0 0-0 0, Lawler 4 0-0 9, Barnes 8 3-3 19, Jorgenson 3 0-0 6, Burch 0 0-0 0. Totals 37 9-11 85.
Halftime—Prairie 45, Living Word 7. 3-point goals—Decker, Lawler. Total fouls—Living Word 13, Prairie 13.
Catholic Central 33, Black Hawk 31
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (14-12)
Von Rabneau 3 6-9 14, Klein 3 1-5 7, Mo. Ramsey 1 0-2 3, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Garratt 2 0-0 6, T. Loos 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 9-18 33.
BLACK HAWK (18-7)
Baumgartner 2 1-1 6, Peterson 2 3-4 7, Haldiman 0 0-0 0, T. Wellnitz 3 7-8 14, Lange 1 2-2 4. Totals 7 13-15 31.
Halftime—Catholic Central 18, Black Hawk 15. 3-point goals—Baumgartner, Wellnitz, Von Rabenau 2, Garratt 2, Mo. Ramsey. Total fouls—Catholic Central 18, Black Hawk 15.
Boys basketball
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
St. Joseph 56, Waterford 42
WATERFORD (11-13)
Finnegan 1 0-0 3, Martinson 7 2-3 16, Thom 1 0-0 2, Opgenorth 3 0-0 6, Kunze 3 0-0 6, Chart 2 0-0 4, Gorenc 2 0-0 5, Beesley 0 0-0 0, Cockrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-3 42.
ST. JOSEPH (19-5)
Schulte 1 0-0 2, Weatherford 3 3-4 10, Lecce 5 6-7 16, Alia 4 5-6 14, Kenesie 3 4-4 10, Stapleton 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 18-22 56.
Halftime—Waterford 24, St. Joseph 20. 3-point goals—Finnegan, Gorenc, Weatherford, Alia. Total fouls—Waterford 20, St. Joseph 15. Fouled out—Cockrell.