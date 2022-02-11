Prep basketball boxes Feb. 12

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Case 80, St. Joseph 53
ST. JOSEPH (14-4)
Schulte 3 2-2 10, Kenesie 1 0-0 2, Lecce 5 2-3 12, Esposito 1 0-0 3, Schuler 1 2-4 4, McTernan 1 0-0 2, Alia 5 2-2 13, Stapleton 2 3-4 7. Totals 19 11-15 53.
CASE (15-5)
Bryant 5 3-4 15, Coppage 0 4-4 4, Term. Brumby 6 1-1 13, Werner 4 5-6 13, Jedkins 7 2-3 16, Schmidtmann 0 2-3 2, Terr. Brumby 6 2-3 17, Obor 0 0-0 0, McNeal 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 19-24 80.
Halftime—Case 40, St. Joseph 17. 3-point goals—Schulte 2, Esposito, Alia, Terr. Brumby 3, Bryant 2. Total fouls—St. Joseph 17, Case 15.
Franklin 74, Park 34
PARK (4-14)
Cade 0 0-0 0, Robinson 2 3-9 8, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pratt 2 0-0 4, Mayweather 4 1-3 10, Moss 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 3, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-2 0, Adams 0 1-2 1, Burgher 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 5-16 34.
FRANKLIN (15-5)
Podoll 1 0-0 2, Osgood 3 0-0 6, Gardner 4 1-2 9, Verges 7 3-5 19, Maciejewski 0 0-2 0, Brooks 0 3-4 3, Matthews 2 0-0 4, Koch 1 0-0 2, Tilley 3 1-2 7, Thiele 1 2-2 4, Shelton Jr. 2 1-2 5, Beringer 3 1-2 9, Mierow 1 0-0 2, Peretz 0 0-2 0, Rogers 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 13-25 74.
Halftime—Franklin 35, Park 17. 3-point goals—Burgher 2, Robinson, Mayweather, Jones, Verges 2, Beringer 2.
St. Catherine's 60, Catholic Central 37
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-18)
Von Rabenau 1 0-0 2, Krien 1 0-0 2, Robson 3 0-0 7, Pedone 1 0-0 3, Rogan 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 1 1-2 3, Miles 5 0-2 11, Sullivan 1 2-4 4, Muellenbach 0 3-4 3, Vogt 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 8-14 37.
ST. CATHERINE'S (13-7)
Peterson 1 0-0 3, Matthews 7 0-1 16, Moherek 2 0-0 6, Thomas-Kumpula 3 0-0 9, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 2, Balderas Jr. 1 0-0 2, Pitts 3 0-0 8, Ropiak 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, E. Wray 2 0-0 4, I. Wray 3 0-0 6, Brooks 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 0-1 60.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 34, Catholic Central 25. 3-point goals—Robson, Pedone, Miles, Thomas Kumpula 3, Matthews 2, Moherek 2, Pitts 2, Peterson. Total fouls—Catholic Central 8, St. Catherine's 12. Rebounds—Catholic Central 24 (Miles 6), St. Catherine's 31 (I. Wray 6).
Girls basketball
(THURSDAY'S GAME)
Westosha Central 43, Waterford 32
WATERFORD (10-12)
Strasser 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-0 0, Cornell 1 0-1 2, Krueger 2 1-4 6, Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Talavera 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Rozanski 1 0-0 3, Acker 1 0-0 2, Snifka 4 0-0 9, Henningfeld 4 2-2 10. Totals 13 3-7 32.
WESTOSHA (16-5)
Witt 1 0-0 3, Reynolds 3 2-2 9, Hinze 1 3-6 6, Haubrich 0 1-2 1, Anderson 3 0-1 6, Rynberg 5 0-0 10, Spencer 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 6-11 43.
Halftime—Westosha 17, Waterford 14. 3-point goals—Krueger, Rozanski, Snifka, Spencer 2, Witt, Reynolds, Hinze. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Westosha 7. Rebounds—Waterford 30 (Henningfeld 13), Westosha 28.