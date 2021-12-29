Prep basketball boxes Dec. 30

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Case 53, St. Catherine's 52
CASE (4-3)
Bryant 3 2-6 10, Stapleman 2 0-0 4, Term. Brumby 2 0-1 4, Kras 0 0-0 0, Werner 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 8 2-4 18, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Terr. Brumby 3 9-13 15, Obor 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-24 53.
ST. CATHERINE'S (5-4)
Matthews 6 2-2 16, Moherek 2 4-4 8, Thomas-Kumpula 3 0-0 7, Imani 0 0-0 0, Glass-Barnes 1 0-0 3, Pitts 3 4-6 10, I. Wray 4 0-0 8, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-12 52.
Halftime—Case 21, St. Catherine's 19. 3-point goals—Bryant 2, Matthews 2, Thomas-Kumpula, Glass-Barnes. Total fouls—Case 13, St. Catherine's 21. Fouled out—Thomas-Kumpula.
Waukesha South 63, Horlick 46
HORLICK (0-7)
Dombrowski 5 1-1 13, Graham 0 3-5 3, Williams 2 4-4 8, Hubbard 3 1-4 7, Wendt 1 0-0 3, Long 3 0-2 7, Bernal 0 0-0 0, Triggs 2 1-1 5, McIntosh 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-17 46.
SOUTH (7-2)
Cook 7 3-4 17, M. Robinson 3 1-2 7, D. Robinson 6 2-6 15, Guckenberger 1 1-1 3, Henes 6 1-1 13, Glenn 1 2-2 4, Dunkin 1 0-0 2, Faustmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-16 63.
Halftime—South 28, Horlick 19. 3-point goals—Dombrowski 2, Wendt, Long, D. Robinson. Total fouls—Horlick 17, South 14.
Cuba City 61, Prairie 56
CUBA CITY (8-0)
Olson 7 6-11 22, Niles 2 0-0 4, Reese 0 0-1 0, Hinderman 9 0-0 18, Bussan 0 0-2 0, Lucey 5 1-3 12, Rosenkrantz 1 1-2 3, Houtakker 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-19 61.
PRAIRIE (4-4)
Shannon 1 0-0 2, Hunter 8 2-2 19, Kumar 3 3-6 9, Babu 0 0-0 0, Oglesby 5 0-0 10, Jaramillo 2 0-0 4, Eeg 2 0-0 5, Fiegel 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 5-8 56.
Halftime—Cuba City 31, Prairie 27. 3-point goals—Olson 2, Lucey, Hunter, Eeg, Fiegel. Total fouls—Cuba City 11, Prairie 17. Rebounds—Prairie 36 (Oglesby 12).
Girls basketball
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Oconomowoc 70, Case 45
OCONOMOWOC (5-4)
Fischer 2 1-2 6, Flach 6 0-0 14, Bialek 0 1-2 1, Gricius 10 0-0 23, Lemke 1 0-0 2, Anthon 2 0-0 4, Stuckey 6 3-4 16, Miller 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 7-10 70.
CASE (7-4)
Williams 3 0-0 6, Baumstark 0 0-0 0, Luter 2 2-2 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Hill 4 5-9 13, Whiteside 1 0-0 2, Spaulding 3 1-2 8, Sardin 1 2-2 4, Bigelow 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 12-17 45.
Halftime—Oconomowoc 27, Case 21. 3-point goals—Gricius 3, Flach 2, Fisher, Stuckey, Spaulding. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 13, Case 7.
Horlick 48, Waukesha North 41
NORTH (2-9)
Zwicky 2 2-2 7, Perdue 3 1-2 10, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Nowak 7 1-4 20, Escobedo 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 6-10 41.
HORLICK (1-6)
Shaw 0 0-0 0, Ferrusquia 0 0-0 0, Scales 0 2-6 2, Golden 4 0-1 10, Harrell 6 5-6 17, Tomaschefsky 0 0-0 0, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Mooney 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 10-17 48.
Halftime—Horlick 18, North 17. 3-point goals—Nowak 5, Perdue 3, Zwicky, Golden 2. Total fouls—North 16, Horlick 14. Fouled out—Shaw. Rebounds—Horlick 48 (Harrell 14).
Union Grove 49, South Milwaukee 42
UNION GROVE (10-2)
Calouette 3 0-0 7, May 2 0-2 4, Berg 1 0-0 2, Spang 2 0-2 6, Torhorst 3 0-0 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Ludvigsen 5 2-3 14, Rampulla 2 1-4 6, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-11 49.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (8-3)
Spaltholz 2 1-4 5, Tierney 2 0-2 6, Lathrop 2 0-0 4, Behling 3 0-0 8, H. Johnson 5 5-6 16, M. Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-12 42.
Halftime—S. Milwaukee 27, Union Grove 20. 3-point goals—Calouette, Spang 2, Torhorst 2, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla, Tierney 2, Behling 2, H. Johnson, M. Johnson. Total fouls—Union Grove 12, S. Milwaukee 12. Rebounds—Union Grove 31 (Rampulla 16).
Catholic Central 84, Milwaukee North 16
NORTH (0-5)
Charleston 0 0-0 0, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Austin 0 0-0 0, Jackson 6 1-2 16, Banks 0 0-0, Elim 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-2 16.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (7-3)
Von Rabenau 9 2-2 22, Klein 9 2-5 20, Mo. Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Walkington 3 0-2 6, Schwen 1 0-0 2, Garratt 4 0-0 8, Kerkhoff 1 0-0 2, T. Loos 1 0-0 2, Jabrial 1 0-0 2, My. Ramsey 2 0-0 4, K. Loos 7 2-2 16. Totals 38 6-11 84.
Halftime—Catholic Central 45, Milwaukee North 11. 3-point goals—Jackson 3, Von Rabenau 2. Total fouls—Milwaukee North 15, Catholic Central 10. Fouled out—Charleston.
Westosha Central 54, Racine Lutheran 48
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (10-2)
Reynolds 4 3-5 11, Hinze 3 1-3 7, Haubrich 2 0-0 5, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kimpler 2 1-1 6, Rynberg 3 0-0 6, Spencer 6 0-0 17. Totals 21 5-9 54.
LUTHERAN (5-5)
Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jaramillo 4 1-2 12, Ibarra 1 0-0 2, Strande 4 0-0 11, Bell-Tenner 7 0-0 15, Walek 0 0-0 0, Kellner 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 3-6 48.
Halftime—Westosha Central 30, Lutheran 21. 3-point goals—Haubrich, Kimpler, Spencer 5, Jaramillo 3, Strande 3, Bell-Tenner. Total fouls—Westosha Central 9, Lutheran 11.