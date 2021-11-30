Prep basketball boxes Dec. 2

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Park 40, Burlington 38
BURLINGTON (0-1)
Roffers 5 1-4 13, Koehnke 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 0-0 2, Lukenbill 6 0-1 12, Dummer 0 0-0 0, Teberg 2 0-1 4, Kar. Skiles 0 1-2 1, Hensley 2 0-0 4, Sulik 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-8 38 .
PARK (2-0)
Cade 4 4-7 12, Carothers 1 0-2 2, Pratt 0 1-2 1, Mayweather 1 0-0 3, Hargrove 2 4-4 9, Williams 4 3-5 11, Burgher 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-20 40.
Halftime—Park 23, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Roffers 2, Mayweather, Hargrove. Total fouls—Burlington 21, Park 14. Rebounds—Burlington 36 (Lukenbill 10), Park 25.
Pius XI 76, Waterford 50
PIUS XI (3-0)
Smith 4 0-0 10, Johnson 6 12-18 25, Stanton 2 0-2 5, Page 0 1-2 1, Gibbs 5 3-3 18, Young 2 0-0 5, Warren 3 0-0 6, Joseph 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 16-23 76.
WATERFORD (1-2)
Finnegan 2 0-2 4, Martinson 3 3-4 9, Chart 0 0-0 0, Thom 1 1-2 3, Gorenc 1 2-2 5, Beesley 3 2-4 10, Cockrell 2 2-2 6, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Ruland 1 0-0 2, Kunze 5 1-3 11, Spence 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 11-20 50.
Halftime—Pius XI 37, Waterford 29. 3-point goals—Gibbs 3, Smith 2, Johnson, Stanton, Young, Beesley 2, Gorenc. Total fouls—Pius XI 21, Waterford 21. Fouled out—Thom. Technical foul—Smith.
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (0-1)
Von Rabenau 3 0-0 6, Krien 3 2-2 10, Robson 4 0-0 9, Pedone 1 0-0 2, Dietzel 1 0-0 2, Miles 5 0-0 11, Sullivan 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-2 43.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (2-0)
Ayala 0 2-2 2, Moyoa 6 3-4 16, Pfeilstifter 1 0-1 3, Lindemann 0 1-2 1, Strutz 2 2-3 8, Cipov 3 1-1 8, Van De Water 4-6 8, Erbe 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-19 48.
Halftime—Shoreland Lutheran 30, Catholic Central 21. 3-point goals—Krien 2, Robson, Pedone, Miles, Strutz 2, Moyoa, Pfeilstifter, Cipov. Total fouls—Catholic Central 18, Shoreland Lutheran 9. Fouled out—Krien. Rebounds—Catholic Central 21 (Dietzel, Miles 6), Shoreland Lutheran 29 (Strutz 6).
St. Catherine's 76, Elkhorn 71
ELKHORN (0-2)
Ketelson 1 0-0 2, Davey 14 3-3 32, Christensen 0 0-0 0, Etten 6 0-2 12, Paddock 3 1-3 8, Kammes 6 4-4 17, Moore 0 0-1 0. Totals 30 8-13 71 .
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-1)
Matthews 8 3-5 21, Moherek 5 8-8 22, Thomas 7 3-4 20, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Barnes 1 4-6 6, Pitts 2 3-3 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Wray 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 21-26 76.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 35, Elkhorn 20. 3-point goals—Davey, Paddock, Kammes, Matthews 2, Moherek 4, Thomas 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 18, St. Catherine's 13. Fouled out—Paddock.
Girls basketball
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
Waterford 79, Horlick 42
HORLICK (0-3)
Mayweather 3 0-0 8, Shaw 1 0-0 3, Scales 1 0-2 2, Golden 1 3-6 5, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Tomaschefsky 2 0-0 5, Johnson 6 1-2 13, Mooney 3 0-1 6. Totals 17 4-11 42.
WATERFORD (1-4)
Strasser 1 0-0 3, Roth 5 2-2 15, Gordan 2 0-0 4, Cornell 6 1-2 13, Krueger 3 1-2 8, Bachofen 3 0-2 6, Talavera 1 0-0 3, Weber 3 0-0 9, Rozanski 2 0-0 5, Acker 1 1-2 4, Snifka 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Henningfeld 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 5-10 79.
Halftime—Waterford 41, Horlick 19. 3-point goals—Mayweather 2, Shaw, Tomaschefsky, Strasser, Roth 3, Krueger, Talavera, Weber 3, Rozanski, Acker, Snifka. Total fouls—Horlick 11, Waterford 11. Rebounds—Horlick 32, Waterford 53 (Henningfeld 13).
Burlington 50, Turner 33
TURNER (1-3)
Adams 1 3-4 5, Clark 0 1-2 1, Murphy 1 2-6 4, Fobes 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, House 0 2-4 2, Fernandez 5 4-4 14, Spain 0 0-2 0, Combs 3 1-4 7, Curry 0 1-1 1. Totals 10 13-27 33.
BURLINGTON (2-1)
Sanfelippo 1 1-4 4, Busch 1 0-0 2, Reesman 1 2-4 4, Preusker 4 1-12 10, Warner 5 0-2 13, Weis 0 0-0 0, B. Clapp 0 0-2 0, Bebow 0 1-2 1, E. Clapp 1 1-3 3, Wright 5 0-1 10, Stoughton 1 1-2 3, Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-32 50.
Halftime—Burlington 21, Turner 13. 3-point goals—Sanfelippo, Preusker, Warner 3. Total fouls—Turner 25, Burlington 26. Fouled out—Adams, Combs, Curry.
Union Grove 57, Franklin 42
UNION GROVE (3-1)
Domagalski 1 0-0 3, Calouette 4 0-0 8, May 5 1-2 13, Berg 0 0-0 0, Spang 2 0-0 5, Torhorst 3 0-0 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Ludvigsen 0 2-2 2, Rampulla 5 0-0 13, Pettit 1 2-2 5, Cotton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 57.
FRANKLIN (3-1)
Justman 0 2-2 2, Wojcinski 6 0-0 13, Meaux 3 3-6 10, Boyland 1 0-0 2, Capstran 3 0-0 6, Ahmad 1 0-0 3, Grulkowski 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-8 42.
Halftime—Union Grove 31, Franklin 25. 3-point goals—Domagalski, May 2, Spang, Torhorst 2, Rampulla 3, Pettit, Wojcinski, Meaux, Ahmad. Total fouls—Union Grove 10, Franklin 5. Rebounds—Union Grove 30 (Rampulla 11).
Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52
ARGYLE (1-3)
Ganshert 3 5 11, Leigh 3 0 7, Stodola 5 1 12, Weigel 0 0 0, B. Allison 0 0 0, J. Allison 2 0 5, Godfrey 7 2 17. Totals 20 8 52.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-0)
Von Rabenau 7 3 17, Klein 6 6 18, Mo. Ramsey 2 0 4, Walkington 0 0 0, Schwenn 0 0 0, Garrett 1 0 2, Lynch 1 0 2, My. Ramsey 0 0 0, Loos 6 1 13. Totals 23 10-17 56.
Halftime—Argyle 31, Catholic Central 24. 3-point goals—Leigh, Stodola, Allison, Godfrey. Total fouls—Argyle 16, Catholic Central 12. Fouled out—Stodola, Godfrey. Rebounds—Catholic Central 40 (Klein 9).
Racine Lutheran 79, Hamilton 7
HAMILTON (0-2)
Outlaw 2 0-0 5, Boye 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Konnoh 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 0-2 7.
LUTHERAN (1-2)
Nelson 3 0-0 6, Rosborough 1 0-0 2, Mandujano 2 0-0 5, Jaramillo 4 0-0 11, Ibarra 3 1-2 7, Keding 0 0-0 0, Strande 6 2-2 16, Bell-Tenner 7 3-3 20, Westcomb 1 0-0 2, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Walek 1 0-0 2, Kellner 3 2-3 6. Totals 31 8-10 79.
Halftime—Lutheran 63, Hamilton 2. 3-point goals—Outlaw, Mandujano, Jaramillo 3, Strande 2, Bell-Tenner 3. Total fouls—Hamilton 10, Lutheran 1.