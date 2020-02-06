Prep Basketball box for Feb. 7
Prep Basketball box for Feb. 7

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

Horlick 91, St. Catherine's 66

ST. CATHERINE'S (3-14)

Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 5 0-0 11, Blunt 2 0-0 4, Griffin 3 3-4 11, Clark 6 2-4 16, Wentorf 10 0-0 20, Gordon 0 0-0 0, J. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Poisl 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 5-8 66.

HORLICK (7-12)

Nelson 8 2-3 20, Scott 1 1-4 3, Cannon 8 1-1 18, Pitrof 16 9-12 41, Golden 2 0-0 5, Harrell 1 0-0 2, Tatum 1 0-0 2, Mooney 0 0-2 0. Totals 37 13-22 91.

Halftime—Horlick 44, St. Catherine's 35. 3-point goals—A. Nehmer, Griffin 2, Clark 2, Nelson 2, Cannon, Golden. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 13, Horlick 8. 

