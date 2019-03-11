All-Southeast Conference
FIRST TEAM
Marquise Milton, senior, Horlick. Larry Canady, senior, Park. Nobal Days, senior, Park. JaKobe Thompson, sophomore, Case. Zak Klug, senior, Franklin.
SECOND TEAM
Maxwell Glass, junior, Kenosha Bradford. Jacob Vonderwell, senior, Franklin. Ezra Stargell, sophomore, Kenosha Indian Trail. Quinn Stulo, senior, Oak Creek. Zach Nytsch, senior, Oak Creek.
THIRD TEAM
Richie Warren, senior, Park. Zyiere Carey, Terryon Brumby, freshman, Case. senior, Park. Arlind Zemaj, senior, Indian Trail. Jasin Sinani, sophomore, Oak Creek.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marquise Milton, Horlick.
HONORABLE MENTION
Case — Amari Jedkins, Nick Fugiasco, Cody Sardin. Horlick — Jaydin McNeal, Stephon Chapman. Park — Ricky Canady, Stevie Henderson.
Sportsmanship Award: Horlick.
High school girls
All-Southeast Conference
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Pitrof, junior, Horlick. Jordann Ellison, senior, Horlick. Ariyah Brooks, junior, Case. Maddie Gard, senior, Oak Creek. Katie Gard, senior, Oak Creek.
SECOND TEAM
Jasmine Malone, senior, Case. Ayanna Ester, senior, Kenosha Tremper. Jamie Finn, junior, Oak Creek. Olivia Rangel, sophomore, Franklin. Sydney Strelow, senior, Kenosha Bradford.
THIRD TEAM
Alexis Betker, sophomore, Park. Bre Jones, sophomore, Case. Jenna Widenski, sophomore, Oak Creek. Sara Kasar, sophomore, Oak Creek. Marina Rajkovic, senior, Franklin.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Olivia Pitrof, Horlick and Katie Gard, Oak Creek.
HONORABLE MENTION
Case — K’Mya Oliver, Huriyyah Ghuari. Horlick — Alex Cannon, Nickkia Nelson. Park — Iyana Thompson, Jade Griffin.
Sportsmanship Award: Oak Creek.
