All-Southeast Conference

FIRST TEAM

Marquise Milton, senior, Horlick. Larry Canady, senior, Park. Nobal Days, senior, Park. JaKobe Thompson, sophomore, Case. Zak Klug, senior, Franklin.

SECOND TEAM

Maxwell Glass, junior, Kenosha Bradford. Jacob Vonderwell, senior, Franklin. Ezra Stargell, sophomore, Kenosha Indian Trail. Quinn Stulo, senior, Oak Creek. Zach Nytsch, senior, Oak Creek.

THIRD TEAM

Richie Warren, senior, Park. Zyiere Carey, Terryon Brumby, freshman, Case. senior, Park. Arlind Zemaj, senior, Indian Trail. Jasin Sinani, sophomore, Oak Creek.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marquise Milton, Horlick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Case — Amari Jedkins, Nick Fugiasco, Cody Sardin. Horlick — Jaydin McNeal, Stephon Chapman. Park — Ricky Canady, Stevie Henderson.

Sportsmanship Award: Horlick.

High school girls

All-Southeast Conference

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Pitrof, junior, Horlick. Jordann Ellison, senior, Horlick. Ariyah Brooks, junior, Case. Maddie Gard, senior, Oak Creek. Katie Gard, senior, Oak Creek.

SECOND TEAM

Jasmine Malone, senior, Case. Ayanna Ester, senior, Kenosha Tremper. Jamie Finn, junior, Oak Creek. Olivia Rangel, sophomore, Franklin. Sydney Strelow, senior, Kenosha Bradford.

THIRD TEAM

Alexis Betker, sophomore, Park. Bre Jones, sophomore, Case. Jenna Widenski, sophomore, Oak Creek. Sara Kasar, sophomore, Oak Creek. Marina Rajkovic, senior, Franklin.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Olivia Pitrof, Horlick and Katie Gard, Oak Creek.

HONORABLE MENTION

Case — K’Mya Oliver, Huriyyah Ghuari. Horlick — Alex Cannon, Nickkia Nelson. Park — Iyana Thompson, Jade Griffin.

Sportsmanship Award: Oak Creek.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments