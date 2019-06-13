WIAA State Tournament
At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute
Wednesday’s results
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Webster 4, Athens 3
Mineral Point 6, Belmont 2
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Stratford 7, Boyceville 5.
Markesan 10, Ozaukee 0
Thursday’s games
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Union Grove 6, McFarland 1
Antigo 3, West De Pere 0
Championship
Antigo 8, Union Grove 3
DIVISION 4
Championship
Webster 11, Mineral Point 1
DIVISION 3
Championship
Stratford 9, Markesan 4
DIVISION 1
Championship
Eau Claire North 5, Sun Prairie 4
