WIAA State Tournament

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

Wednesday’s results

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Webster 4, Athens 3

Mineral Point 6, Belmont 2

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Stratford 7, Boyceville 5. 

Markesan 10, Ozaukee 0

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Union Grove 6, McFarland 1

Antigo 3, West De Pere 0

Championship

Antigo 8, Union Grove 3

DIVISION 4

Championship

Webster 11, Mineral Point 1

DIVISION 3

Championship

Stratford 9, Markesan 4

DIVISION 1

Championship

Eau Claire North 5, Sun Prairie 4

