WIAA State Tournament

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

Wednesday’s results

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Webster 4, Athens 3

Mineral Point 6, Belmont 2

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

Stratford 7, Boyceville 5. 

Markesan (21-5) vs. Ozaukee (12-7), late, rain delay

Thursday’s games

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Antigo (19-5) vs. West De Pere (27-2), 8 a.m.

McFarland (20-9) vs. Union Grove (26-3), at Nienhaus Sports Complex, Appleton, 8 a.m.

DIVISION 4

Championship

Webster (29-0) vs. Mineral Point (27-0), 10:30 a.m.

DIVISION 3

Championship

Stratford (21-2) vs. Markesan or Ozaukee, 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Championship

Sun Prairie (24-7) vs. Eau Claire North (25-4), 7:30 p.m.

