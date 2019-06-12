WIAA State Tournament
At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute
Wednesday’s results
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
Webster 4, Athens 3
Mineral Point 6, Belmont 2
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
Stratford 7, Boyceville 5.
Markesan (21-5) vs. Ozaukee (12-7), late, rain delay
Thursday’s games
DIVISION 2
Semifinals
Antigo (19-5) vs. West De Pere (27-2), 8 a.m.
McFarland (20-9) vs. Union Grove (26-3), at Nienhaus Sports Complex, Appleton, 8 a.m.
DIVISION 4
Championship
Webster (29-0) vs. Mineral Point (27-0), 10:30 a.m.
DIVISION 3
Championship
Stratford (21-2) vs. Markesan or Ozaukee, 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Championship
Sun Prairie (24-7) vs. Eau Claire North (25-4), 7:30 p.m.
