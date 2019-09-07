Boys soccer

Wauwatosa West 3, Horlick 2 — Horlick: Ruiz (unassisted), Skenandore (unassisted).

Girls tennis

Union Grove 7, Cudhay/St. Francis 0

SINGLES: 1 — Good def. Gallegos 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Wilks def. Pap 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Reiter def. Michalzik 6-0, 6-4. 4 — Lekschas def. Lichte 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause def. Schmidt-Baldwin 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Kemper-Weis def. Alicea-Lopez-Igowski 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Chizek-Hagen def. Mattice-Mitchell 6-0, 6-0. 

Union Grove 5, Martin Luther 2

SINGLES: 1 — Hicks, ML, def. Good 6-2, 6-7, 10-4. 2 — Trumble, ML, def. Wilks 6-3, 6-2. 3 — Reiter, UG, def. Powell 6-4, 6-3. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Roberts 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. Ziebell-Ortiz 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Kemper-Weis, UG, def. Novotny-Moravic 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Gonzalez-Hoemke 6-2, 6-1. 

Southeast Conference Relays

(Wednesday's results)

At Park High School

TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 166. 2. Oak Creek 148. 3. Indian Trail 142. 4. Case 134. 5. Tremper 106. 6. Horlick 66. 7. Bradford 58. 8. Park 46. 

400-yard medley relay — 1. Franklin 4:15.78. 2. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Munagavalsa) 4:24.09. 850 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 9:44.74. 2. Horlick (A. Stratman, E. Stratman, Reischl, Buhler) 9:48.03. 5. Case (Douglas, Herron, Gross, Peterson) 10:06.21. 200 breaststroke relay — 1. Franklin 2:16.6. 2. Case (Bollendorf, Frodl, T. Knaus, N. Badillo). 4. Horlick (Lojeski, Neo, A. Stratman, E. Stratman) 2:41.27. 200 butterfly relay — 1. Case (Bollendorf, S. Badillo, Frodl, N. Badillo) 1:55.31. 6. Park (B. Jones, Bennett, K. Jones, Eisel) 2:21.33. 800 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 9:03.11. 3. Case (T. Knaus, A. Knaus, Gross, Peterson) 9:52.02. 5. Horlick (Ricchio, Makovsky, A. Stratman, Buhler) 10:17.96. 6. Park (Halkowitz, Keller, Smith-Hopkins, Ketterhagen) 11:47.20. 400 individual medley relay — 1. Indian Trail 4:50.90. 5. Case (Munagavalasa, Jansen, Herron, T. Knaus) 5:13.61. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 1:47.99. 5. Case (Munagavalasa, Douglas, Jansen, Carrillo) 2:02.50. 200 backstroke relay — 1. Tremper 2:00.46. 2. Case (S. Badillo, Frodl, Peterson, N. Badillo) 2:02.06. 6. Park (Hernandez, B. Jones, N. Jones, Bennett) 2:28.70. 100 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 56:44. 3. Horlick (Buhler, Buchaklian, E. Stratman, Reischl) 56.91. 5. Case (Herron, Jansen, Gross, Douglas) 57.70. Diving — 1. Indian Trail 341.95. 4. Case 272.95. 200 medley relay — 1. Oak Creek 2:00.58. 2. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, Frodl, Munagavalasa) 2:00.92. 6. Park (Bennett, Eisel, Ketterhagen, Hernandez) 2:25.05. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 3:36.93. 5. Horlick (A. Stratman, Buhler, E. Stratman, Reischl) 3:57.49. 6. Case (Gross, Herron, Jansen, Peterson) 4:01.89.

