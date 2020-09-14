 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep agate Sept.16
0 comments
agate

Prep agate Sept.16

  • 0

Racine County Invitational

(MONDAY'S RESULTS)

At Ives Grove G.L. (Red-White), par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 337, 2. Prairie 360, 3. Waterford 412, 4. Burlington 448, 5. St. Catherine's incomplete.

TOP 5 FINISHERS: 1. Roberts, Union Grove, 72. 2. Lawler, Prairie, 81. 3. Parco, Union Grove, 84. 4. Schoenfeld, Waterford, 87, 5. Torhorst, Union Grove, 89.

UNION GROVE: Roberts 72, Parco 84, Torhorst 89, McBryde 96, Manteufel 92.

PRAIRIE: Lawler 81, Eitel 99, Maraccini 93, Peery 92, Fosbinder 94.

WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 87, Stultz 113, Moericke 103, Horton 112, Collins 110.

BURLINGTON: Plitzuweit 103, Way 129, Kafar 105, Weiler 119, Warner 121.

ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarity 108, Peterson 100.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News