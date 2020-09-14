Prep agate Sept.16

Racine County Invitational
(MONDAY'S RESULTS)
At Ives Grove G.L. (Red-White), par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 337, 2. Prairie 360, 3. Waterford 412, 4. Burlington 448, 5. St. Catherine's incomplete.
TOP 5 FINISHERS: 1. Roberts, Union Grove, 72. 2. Lawler, Prairie, 81. 3. Parco, Union Grove, 84. 4. Schoenfeld, Waterford, 87, 5. Torhorst, Union Grove, 89.
UNION GROVE: Roberts 72, Parco 84, Torhorst 89, McBryde 96, Manteufel 92.
PRAIRIE: Lawler 81, Eitel 99, Maraccini 93, Peery 92, Fosbinder 94.
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 87, Stultz 113, Moericke 103, Horton 112, Collins 110.
BURLINGTON: Plitzuweit 103, Way 129, Kafar 105, Weiler 119, Warner 121.
ST. CATHERINE'S: Moriarity 108, Peterson 100.
