Prep agate Oct. 4

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
Union Grove 27, Badger 21
Union Grove;7;13;0;7;—;27
Badger;0;7;0;14;—;21
First quarter
UG — Cotton 65 pass from Wolf (Howard kick)
Second quarter
UG — Foldy 5 run (kick failed)
B — Deleskiewicz 34 pass from Garrels (kick good)
UG — Williams 2 run (Howard kick)
Fourth quarter
B — Berghorn 7 run (kick good)
UG — Cotton 80 kickoff return (Howard kick)
B — Garrels 40 run (kick good)
;Union Grove;Badger
First downs;12;19
Rushes-yards;33-124;33-151
Passing yards;193;145
Passes;10-15-0;8-15-0
Punts-avg.;3-42;3-28
Fumbles-lost;3-3;2-2
Penalties-yds;3-14;7-57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — UG: Williams 21-100, Foldy 7-31, Kokat 1-9, Wolf 3-(-16), team 1-0. B: Garrels 16-68, Lazzaroni 11-63, Berghorn 9-27.
PASSING — UG: Wolf 10-15-0-193. B: Garrels 8-15-0-145.
RECEIVING — UG: Davis 7-101, Cotton 1-65, Williams 1-16, Foldy 1-11. B: Deleskiewicz 6-125, Huber 1-14, Amann 1-9.
Racine Lutheran 52
Catholic Central 20
Lutheran;6;18;13;15;—;52
Cath. Central;0;7;6;7;—;20
First quarter
RL — Folsom 5 run (run failed)
Second quarter
RL — Folsom 7 run (G. Zawicki pass from Jansen)
RL — G. Zawicki 24 pass from Jansen (Morales kick)
RL — Morales 35 field goal
CC — Robson 6 run (Pedone kick)
Third quarter
RL — Kraus 49 run (kick failed)
CC — McCourt 5 run (run failed)
RL — Kraus 1 run (Morales kick)
Fourth quarter
CC — McCourt 89 run (Pedone kick)
RL — Kraus 8 run (Jansen kick)
RL — Carranza 16 run (Morales kick)
;Lutheran;Cath. Central
First downs;20;8
Rushes-yards;41-373;44-186
Passing yards;96;31
Passes;6-12-2;2-4-0
Punts-avg.;0-0;5-26
Fumbles-lost;2-1;9-5
Penalties-yds;5-40;3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RL: Folsom 13-156, Kraus 16-146, Schoff 3-39, Caranza 2-28, Suggs 2-9, Jansen 5-(-5). CC: McCourt 14-114, Robson 20-42, Muellenbach 10-30.
PASSING — RL: Jansen 6-12-2-96. CC: Robson 2-4-0-31.
RECEIVING — RL: G. Zawicki 3-71, N. Zawicki 1-13, Ibarra 1-8, Krause 1-4. CC: Miles 2-31.
Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7
Amherst 48, Nekoosa 12
Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7
Ashland 41, Hayward 14
Baraboo 33, Edgewood 0
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14
Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14
Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27
Brillion 42, Roncalli 6
Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Catholic Memorial 17, Brookfield Central 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Coleman 30, Mishicot 6
Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
D.C. Everest 42, Hortonville 7
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Edgar 12, Onalaska 7
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Elkhorn Area 46, Westosha Central 41
Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12
Fall River 22, Palmyra-Eagle 14
Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Freedom 38, Denmark 7
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17
Highland 28, Ithaca 14
Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33
Kaukauna 39, Martin Luther 7
Kenosha Bradford 30, Kenosha Tremper 13
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6
Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7
Lakeland 34, Merrill 6
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15
Little Chute 41, Marinette 20
Lourdes Academy def. Johnson Creek, forfeit
Luck 38, Solon Springs 6
Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13
Marshall 28, Cambridge 3
Mauston 12, Wautoma 7
Medford Area 43, Antigo 0
Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14
Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0
Mineral Point 44, Lake Mills 36
Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7
Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0
New Holstein 48, Valders 15
Nicolet 27, Slinger 7
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Oconto Falls 40, Northland Pines 23
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0
Pittsville 26, Loyal 12
Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0
Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22
Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0
Regis 22, Mondovi 0
Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14
River Ridge 44, Luther 0
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8
Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Seymour 26, Waupaca 21
Shawano 44, New London 27
Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10
Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14
Somerset 34, Amery 21
Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Manawa 49, OT
Spooner 37, Cameron 6
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 8
Watertown 31, Portage 26
Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7
Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10
Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23
Wild Rose 22, Almond-Bancroft 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6
Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16
Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
Postponements and Cancellations
Alma/Pepin vs. Augusta, ccd.
Athens vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Auburndale vs. Edgar, ccd.
Brookfield Academy vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.
Columbus vs. Lodi, ccd.
Crandon vs. Oconto, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Darlington, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Westby, ccd.
Fall River vs. Oconto, ccd.
Horicon/Hustisford vs. Turner, ccd.
Hortonville vs. Wausau West, ccd.
Hurley vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
Iowa-Grant vs. Lancaster, ccd.
Kaukauna vs. West De Pere, ccd.
Kenosha Christian Life vs. Hope Christian, ccd.
Kewaskum vs. Berlin, ccd.
Kewaunee vs. Mishicot, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Big Foot, ccd.
Marathon vs. Colby, ccd.
Markesan vs. Pardeeville, ccd.
Martin Luther vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.
Menasha vs. Winneconne, ccd.
Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee Madison/University, ccd.
Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Omro, ccd.
Oakfield vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Pewaukee vs. Pius XI Catholic, ccd.
Platteville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. De Soto, ccd.
Poynette vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Richland Center vs. Westby, ccd.
Superior vs. Hudson, ccd.
Thorp vs. Abbotsford, ppd.
Tri-County vs. Port Edwards, ccd.
Wausau East vs. D.C. Everest, ccd.
Wauzeka-Steuben vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
West Salem vs. Tomah, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Wilmot Union vs. Burlington, ccd.
Boys soccer
(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
Prairie 2, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 0: Prairie goals/assists: McPhee (Dreifuerst), Bravo (McPhee). Prairie shutout/saves: Stoltenberg 8.
St. Catherine's 8, Shoreland Lutheran 1 — St. Catherine's goals: Moreno, Casares (penalty kick), Moreno, Casares, Casares, Moreno, Roberson, Roberson. St. Catherine's saves: Serratos 2.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 4, Racine Lutheran 0 — Lutheran saves: Hansen 14.
Girls tennis
Mukwonago 6, Union Grove 1
(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
SINGLES: 1 — Lewis, M, def. Stamm 6-1, 6-4. 2 — Wesselhoff, M, def. Bojesen 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Monty, M, def. Dam 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Murphy, M, def. Geiss 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Trudell-DeBoth, M, def. Chizek-Good 7-5, 6-2. 2 — Lekshas-Wilks, UG, def. Sween-Rydeski 6-4, 6-2. 3 — Cotturone-Wiznewski, M, def. Kemper-Dinauer 7-6 (1), 6-2.
