Prep agate from MON
0 comments
agate

Prep agate from MON

  • 0

Girls golf

Oak Creek 195, Case 208

At Ives Grove Golf Links, par-36

OAK CREEK: Behring 40, Roman 49, Walden 51, Freimark 56, Zeqiri 55   

CASE: Million 48, Davis 52, Leonard 52, Ketchum 57, Emmons 56 

Boys soccer

Prairie 8, Oak Creek 0 — Prairie goals/assists: Frosch (Yde), Frosch (Hawkins), Frosch (Garduno), Yde (Hawkins), Peterson (Hawkins), Garduno (unassisted), Hawkins (Frosch), Peterson (Holum). Prairie saves: Stoltenberg 0. Shutout: Stoltenberg.

Girls tennis

Westosha Central 7, Waterford 0

SINGLES: 1 — Jantz, def. Beaston 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Alcalde def. Novak 6-3, 6-0. 3 — Bridleman def. Bleimehl 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Hawkins def. Morgan 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: 1 — Wermeling-Gillmore def. Leshok-Mcclure 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Beth-Wysiatko def. Benavides-Peterson 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Serritella-Spafford def. Yoder-Schamber 61-, 7-5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News