Prep agate from MON

Girls golf
Oak Creek 195, Case 208
At Ives Grove Golf Links, par-36
OAK CREEK: Behring 40, Roman 49, Walden 51, Freimark 56, Zeqiri 55
CASE: Million 48, Davis 52, Leonard 52, Ketchum 57, Emmons 56
Boys soccer
Prairie 8, Oak Creek 0 — Prairie goals/assists: Frosch (Yde), Frosch (Hawkins), Frosch (Garduno), Yde (Hawkins), Peterson (Hawkins), Garduno (unassisted), Hawkins (Frosch), Peterson (Holum). Prairie saves: Stoltenberg 0. Shutout: Stoltenberg.
Girls tennis
Westosha Central 7, Waterford 0
SINGLES: 1 — Jantz, def. Beaston 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Alcalde def. Novak 6-3, 6-0. 3 — Bridleman def. Bleimehl 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Hawkins def. Morgan 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES: 1 — Wermeling-Gillmore def. Leshok-Mcclure 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Beth-Wysiatko def. Benavides-Peterson 6-1, 6-2. 3 — Serritella-Spafford def. Yoder-Schamber 61-, 7-5.