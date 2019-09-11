Girls tennis
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Lake Geneva Badger 7, Burlington 0
SINGLES: 1 — Iderzul def. E. Rauch 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Miller def. Northrop 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Alberts def. Raboine 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Trent def. A. Rauch 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Anderson-Ripkey def. Way-Krause 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Lyug-Stresser def. Donegar-Runkel 6-1, 6-0 3 — Haase-Lauer def. Matson-Traxinger 6-3, 6-2.
Union Grove 6, Waterford 1
SINGLES: 1 — Beaston, W, def. Good 7-5, 6-2. 2 — Wilks, UG, def. Leshok 6-2, 6-0. 3 — Reiter, UG, def. Novak 6-1, 6-4. 4 — Lekschas, UG, def. Walen 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: 1 — Maurer-Krause, UG, def. McClure-Bleimehl 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Kemper-Weis, UG, def. Benavides-Peterson 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Chizek-Hagen, UG, def. Yoder-Schamber 6-0, 6-0.
University School of Milwaukee 5, Prairie 2
SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, P, def. Quryshi 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Davis, P, def. Treptow 6-3, 6-3. 3 — Jan, USM, def. Walker 6-0, 6-1. 4 — Pandey, USM, def. Nelson 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Gridley-Guy, USM, def. Cookman-A. Palmen 6-4, 6-3. 2 — Daskal-Siddalingaiah, University School def. Vartanian-Wang 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Schneck-Jones, USM, def. Kocourek-A. Palmen 7-5, 7-5.
Girls swimming
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Franklin 145, Park 36
200-yard medley relay — 1. Franklin 1:58.59. 200 freestyle — 1. Hauke, F, 2:15.15. 200 individual medley — 1. Brandenburg, F, 2:16.76. 50 freestyle — 1. Hrenak, F, 26.94, 3. Eisel, P, 28.68. Diving — 1. Czarnecki, F, 175.80. 100 butterfly — 1. Brandenburg, F, 59.83. 100 freestyle — 1. N. Jones, P, 1:04.30, 3. Bennett, P, 1:09.06. 500 freestyle — 1. Krjnak, F, 5:54.26. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 1:55.55, 3. Park (N. Jones, Smith-Hopkins, Halkowitz, Keller) 2:14.89. 100 backstroke — 1. Proctor, F, 1:10.92, 3. Bennett, P, 1:21.62. 100 breaststroke — 1. Goodno, F, 1:10.68. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 4:07.91, 3. Park (B. Jones, Keller, Gonzales, Bennett) 5:13.39.
Burlington Co-op 112, Elkhorn 58
200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, H. Dahms) 1:55.82, 3. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Keeker, Craig) 2:06.72. 200 freestyle — 1. Schultz, Bur, 2:00.57, 2. Smith, Bur, 2:05.68. 200 individual medley — 1. Dietzel, Bur, 2:20.82, 2. Richards, Bur, 2:30.64. 50 freestyle — 1. H. Dahms, Bur, 26.55, 2. Craig, Bur, 26.98. 100 butterfly — 1. Weinstock, E., 1:07.83, 2. Richards, Bur, 1:07.97, 3. Slauson, Bur, 1:08.91. 100 freestyle — 1. Balboni, E., 59.64, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 59.87. 500 freestyle — 1. Smith, Bur, 5:38.30, 3. Glazebrook, Bur, 5:59.55. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (H. Dahms, Craig, Keeker, Smith) 1:47.84, 3. Burlington Co-op (Beutel, Lueth, Slauson, E. Dahms) 1:55.87. 100 backstroke — 1. Dietzel, Bur, 1:01.93, 3. Tello, Bur, 1:10.12. 100 breaststroke — 1. Schultz, Bur, 1:08.67, 3. Reesman, Bur, 1:20.01. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Richards, Smith, Schultz) 3:53.85, 3. Burlington Co-op (E. Dahms, Tello, Vitek, Slauson) 4:06.04.
Girls golf
Union Grove 182, Waterford 213
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
At Rivermoor G.C., par-70
UNION GROVE: Parco 44, Roberts 42, A. Torhorst 46, L. Torhorst 50, Chizek 51.
WATERFORD: Schoenfeld 46, Stultz 61, Pollnow 59, Vant 49, Moerke 59.
