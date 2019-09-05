Girls golf
Union Grove 176, Badger 179
At Ives Grove Golf Links, par-36
UNION GROVE: Parco 39, Robert 43, A. Torhorst 47, Chizek 47.
BADGER: H. Murphy 37, A. Muprhy 42, Walczynski 49, Teske 51.
Girls tennis
Prairie 7, Kenosha St. Joseph 0
SINGLES: 1 — Gesner, def. Hannah Altergott, 6-0, 6-0. Davis def. Laventhall, 6-4, 6-0. 3 — Walker def. Harron 6-2, 6-2. 4 — Nelson def. Mcgonegle 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Palmen-Cookman def. Hart-Curry 6-1, 6-2. 2 — Yan-Vartanian def. Berry-Leinenweber 6-1, 6-0. 3 — Kocourek-J. Palmen def. Stell-Bernhardt 6-4, 6-2.
