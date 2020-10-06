Prep Agate for Oct. 8

Division 1 Franklin Sectional
At Oakwood Park, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Arrowhead 333, 2. Brookfield Central 335, 3. Union Grove 359, 4. Hamilton 365, 5. Franklin 373, 6. New Berlin Eisenhower/West 398, 7. Oak Creek 411, 8. Oconomowoc 417.
MEDALIST: Balding, Brookfield Central, 75.
UNION GROVE: Roberts 83, Parco 89, Torhorst 90, McBryde 100, Manteufel 97.
CASE: Million 98, Davis 111.
Division 2 Prairie Sectional
At Ives Grove, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Prairie 358, 2. Freedom 374, 3. Wrightstown 386, 4. Denmark 405, 5. Marinette 408, 6. Little Chute 425, 7. Oconto Falls 447, 8. Fox Valley Lutheran 455.
MEDALIST: Berg, Freedom, 80
PRAIRIE: Lawler 83, Eitel 93, Maraccini 113, Peery 92, Fosbinder 90.
Cross Country
St. Catherine's Quadrangular
at H.F. Johnson Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Prairie 19 2. Horlick 54 3. St. Catherine's 67 4. Lutheran 88.
PRARIE: 1. Boerner 19:05.01, 2. McGravey-Tate 19:09.9, 3. Praefke 20:05.01, 6. Knoell 20:25.3, 7. Clark 20: 42.4, 13. Scumaci 21:40.1, 18. Chadwick 22:09.2, 22. Schaefer 24:15.8, 25. Smith 25:04.0.
HORLICK: 4. Allen 20:14.4, 9. Wendt 21:23.2, 12. Sarabia 21:39.8, 14. Garbo 21:43.1, 15. Pitrof 21:49.8, 20. Stephan 23:07.7, 21. Kroes 24:12.7, 26. Ambrose 26:23.2, 27. Kozomara 26:43.1, 28. Opichka 28:36.0.
ST. CATHERINE'S: 5. Aranda 20:16.5, 10. Chernouski 21:28.0, 11. Barron 21:38.5, 19. Alderson 22:13.1, 23. Manley 24:26.3.
LUTHERAN: 8. Baranowski 21:05.1, 16. Miller 21:51.9, 17. Luxem 22:00.2, 24. Janke 24:42.5, 29. Flones 29:11.4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: 1. Lutheran 15, Prairie incomplete, Horlick incomplete, St. Catherine's incomplete
LUTHERAN: 3. Seils 23:54.2, 4. Strande 24:52.6, 5. Beversdorf 26:01.2, 10. Juga 28:13.8, 11. Bukowski 29:38.1, 12. Kraus 31:40.4, 13. Flones 38:01.9.
PRAIRIE: 1.C Ulrich 23:12.7, 2. Luchun Ledvina 23:31.5, 6. Anton 26:41.5, 8. E. Ulrich 27:13.2.
Boys Soccer
Westosha Central 3, Burlington 1: Burlington goals − Fremgen.
