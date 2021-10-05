Prep agate for Oct. 7

WIAA Division 1
Westosha Central Sectional
At The Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 310, 2. Westosha Central 317, 3. Kettle Moraine 326, 4. Milton 360, 5. Janesville Craig 373, 6. Mukwonago 382, 7. Burlington 384, 8. Badger/William Bay 398.
MEDALIST: Roberts, Union Grove, 71 (won playoff).
STATE QUALIFIERS: Anderson, Kettle Moraine, 71. Dunk, Milton, 71. Fiebig, Kettle Moraine, 73.
UNION GROVE: Roberts 71, Torhorst 80, Manteufel 76, McBryde 83, Hood-Brennan 127.
BURLINGTON: Plitzuweit 93, Kafar 88, Warner 101, Weiler 102, Way 129.
WIAA Division 2 Wrightstown Sectional
At Hilly Haven G.C., De Pere, par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Prairie 360, 2. Freedom 364, 3. Appleton Xavier 378, 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 400, 5. (tie) Seymour, Marinette 402, 7. Winneconne 411, 8. Oconto 442.
MEDALIST: Lawler, Prairie, 76.