Prep agate for Oct. 7
agate

Prep agate for Oct. 7

WIAA Division 1

Westosha Central Sectional

At The Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 310, 2. Westosha Central 317, 3. Kettle Moraine 326, 4. Milton 360, 5. Janesville Craig 373, 6. Mukwonago 382, 7. Burlington 384, 8. Badger/William Bay 398.

MEDALIST: Roberts, Union Grove, 71 (won playoff).

STATE QUALIFIERS: Anderson, Kettle Moraine, 71. Dunk, Milton, 71. Fiebig, Kettle Moraine, 73.

UNION GROVE: Roberts 71, Torhorst 80, Manteufel 76, McBryde 83, Hood-Brennan 127.

BURLINGTON: Plitzuweit 93, Kafar 88, Warner 101, Weiler 102, Way 129.

WIAA Division 2 Wrightstown Sectional

At Hilly Haven G.C., De Pere, par-72

TEAM SCORES: 1. Prairie 360, 2. Freedom 364, 3. Appleton Xavier 378, 4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 400, 5. (tie) Seymour, Marinette 402, 7. Winneconne 411, 8. Oconto 442.

MEDALIST: Lawler, Prairie, 76.

STATE QUALIFIERS: Bruecker, Wrightstown, 86. Shimek, Xavier, 86. Kaminski, Denmark, 89.

PRAIRIE: Lawler 76, Peery 95, Maraccini 93, Lalonde 97, Dhar 96.

