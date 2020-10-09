Prep agate for Oct. 10

Cross country
Falcon Invitational
(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)
At UW-Parkside (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Westosha Central 30, 2. Elkhorn 38, 3. Prairie 66, 4. Wilmot 105, 5. Shoreland Lutheran 139, Delavan-Darien, Kenosha Christian Life incomplete.
WINNER: Allen, Central, 16:26.6.
PRAIRIE: 6. Boerner 18:06.6, 7. Babu 18:09.4, 14. McGravey-Tate 18:43.9, 20. Jorgenson 19:05.1, 29. Praefke 19:40.5, 32. Clark 19:44.2, Knoell 20:32.4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Elkhorn 32, 2. Westosha Central 45, 3. Shoreland Lutheran 67, 4. Wilmot 96, 5. Kenosha Christian Life 131, Prairie, Delavan-Darien incomplete.
WINNER: Eiler, Central, 20:44.6.
PRAIRIE: 5. Ulrich 21:58.9, 11. Luchun Ledvina 22:14.8, 19. Anton 24:01.2, 32. Gaylord 25:53.7.
Boys soccer
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Burlington 2 — Burlington goals/assists: Stutzman (Roe), Stutzman (penalty kick). Burlington saves: Fremgen 7.
Delavan-Darien 2, Union Grove 1 — Union Grove goal/assist: Anderson (Van de Water). Union Grove saves: Curtin 7.
Elkhorn 9, Waterford 0 — Waterford saves: Clayton 8.
