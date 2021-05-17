Prep agate for May 19

Burlington Quadrangular
(MONDAY'S RESULTS)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waterford 109.5; 2. Burlington 84.5; 3. Delavan-Darien 38; 4. Elkhorn Area 32.
4x800-meter relay — 1. Burlington 11:42.87, 2. Waterford (Rogowski, Engel, Zweifel, Heath), 12:37.96. 110 hurdles — 1. Maffet, Waterford, 17.10; 2. Tromp, Waterford, 17.74. 800 — 1. Johnson, Waterford, 11.86; 2. Gauger, Burlington, 12.58. 1000 — 1. Buchanan, Waterford, 4:58.54; 2. Slyvesler, Burlington, 5:04.37; 3. Dorn, Burlington, 5:18.61. 4x200 relay — 1. Waterford (Maffet, McNair, Bosch, Johnson), 1:38.19; 2. Burlington 1:38.93. 400 — 1. Muffick, Waterford, 54.29. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 48.21; 3. Waterford (Shepstone, Peterson, Wendt, Czajka), 51.76. 300 hurdles — 1. Maffet, Waterford, 44.15; 2. Jonietz, Waterford. 48.46. 800 — 1. Krueger, Burlington, 2:19.02; 2. Eisner, Burlington, 2:19.91. 200 — 1. Pope, Delavan-Darien, 24.98; 2. Gauger, Burlington. 25.40. 4x400 relay — 1. Burlington 3:47.73; 2. Waterford (Brink, Buchanan, Bosch, Muffick), 3:54.25. High jump — 1. Tromp. Waterford, 5-6; 3. Brink, Waterford, 5-0. Pole vault — 1. Menair, Waterford, 11-0; 2. Shenkenberg, Burlington, 9-6; 3. Northrop, Burlington, 9-0. Long jump — 1. Johnson. Waterford, 20-0; 2. Welka, Burlington. 17-10½; 3. Nienhaus, Burlington, 17-6½. Triple jump — 1. Teberg, Burlington, 15-9½; 3. Peterson. Waterford, 33-3. Shot put — 1. Stebnitz, Elkhorn, 37-5½; 2. Schaal, Waterford, 36-0½. Discus — 1. Ruland, Waterford. 143-4; 2. Schaal, Waterford. 140-4; 3. Shepstone, Waterford, 101-2.
High school girls
Burlington Quadrangular
(MONDAY'S RESULTS)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Waterford 117; 2. Burlington 87; 3. Elkhorn 30; 4. Delavan-Darien 23.
4x800 — 1. Burlington 11:42.87; 2. Waterford (Rogowski. Engel, Zweifel, Heath), 12:37.96. 100 hurdles — 1. Sheeley, Waterford, 19.04; 2. Zito, Waterford, 19.26; 3. Inthamavong. Burlington, 19.32. 100 — 1. Teberg, Burlington, 13.78; 2. Roth, Waterford, 14.44; 3. I. Guardiola, Waterford, 14.66. 1,600 — 1. Arteaga, Waterford, 6:00.90; 3. Soto, Burlington. 6:26.50. 4x200 relay — 1. Waterford (I. Guadiola, Belmontes, Rozanski, Williams), 1:58.19. 400 — 1, Mangold, Burlington, 1:02.82; Schaal, Waterford, 1:03.29. 4x100 relay — 1. Waterford (I. Guardiola, Roth, Williams, A. Guardiola, 55.37; 2. Burlington 55.37. 300 hurdles — 1. Aguirre, Burlington, 53.94. 800 — 1. Nichols,. Burlington, 2:38.98; 2, Mangold, Burlington, 2:42.96. 200 — 1. Guardiola, Waterford, 28.63; 2. Williams, Waterford. 28.83; 3. Rozanski, Waterford, 30.04. 4x400 relay — 1. Burington 4:25.77; 2. Waterford (Roth, Rozanski, Datka, Arteaga), 4:33.43. High jump — 1. Teberg, Burlington, 4-10; 3. Harris, Waterford, 4-4. Pole vault — 1. Sheeley, Waterford, 7-6; 2. Zito, Waterford, 7-6; 3. Vos, Burlington,, 7-0. Long jump — 1. A. Guardiola, Waterford, 14-6¼; Rozanski, Waterford, 13-4¾. Triple jump — 1. Busch, Waterford, 30-6½; 2. Eisner, Burlington, 29-0½. Shot put — 1. Busch, Waterford, 30-8; 3. Smith, Waterford, 26-1½. Discus — 1. Ruland, Waterford, 90-1; 2. Busch, Waterford. 89-6.