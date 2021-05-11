Prep agate for May 11

Boys Golf
Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet
At Brighton Dale Links, par-36
TEAM SCORES: 1. Racine Lutheran 173, 2. St. Joseph 201, 3. Thomas More 215, 4. Prairie 216, 5. Dominican 222, 6. Martin Luther 296, 7. Shoreland Lutheran 319.
MEDALIST: Gall, Racine Lutheran, 39.
RACINE LUTHERAN: Molbeck 40, Gall 39, Wilks 45, Christensen 49.
PRAIRIE: Reynolds 46, Peterson 54, Schaefer 59, Hokanson 57, Lofquist 63.
Boys Tennis
Waterford 6, Burlington 1
SINGLES: 1 — Vescio, Waterford, def. Meier, Burlington, 6-0, 6-2. 2 — Gross, Waterford, def. Zigler, Burlington, 6-1, 6-1. 3 — Durand, Waterford, def. Savaglia, Burlington, 6-1, 6-4. 4 — Neu, Burlington, def. Splitgerber, Waterford, 7-6 (1), 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Louis-Frost, Waterford, def. Denoto-Tiedt, Burlington, 6-1, 6-4. 2 — Koszarek-Dros, Waterford, def. C. Vanswol-Nie, Burlington, 6-2, 6-3. 3 — Holma-Warnke, Waterford, def. Wallace-E. Vanswol, Burlington, 6-0, 6-1.
Case 1, Park 0
SINGLES: 1 — Schmidtmann, Case, def. Abel, Park, 6-0, 6-0.
Badger 7, Union Grove 0
SINGLES: 1 — Bernales, Badger, def. Davis, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Buntrock, Badger, def. Peters, Union Grove 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Suarez, Badger, won by forfeit. 4 — Gleason, Badger, won by forfeit.
DOUBLES: 1 — Bethel-Alberts, Badger, def. H. McDougal-D. McDougal, Union Grove, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. 2 — Freytag-Schirtzinger, Badger, def. Hoke-Schwerdtfeger, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Greene-Brennan, Badger, def. Demarest-Swanson, Union Grove, 6-1, 6-2.
Martin Luther 7, St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran 0
SINGLES: 1 — Zhou def. Barthel 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Laack def. Klein 6-2, 6-1. 3 — Kogutkiewicz def. Barron 6-1, 6-0. 4 — Lerret def. Meza 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: 1 — Singh-Brandt won by default. 2 — Povlick-Witkowiak won by default. 3 — Pelzek-Hutchins won by default.
Track and Field
Southern Lakes Conference Relays
At Waterford
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 116, 2. Elkhorn 99, 3. Westosha Central 98, 4. Waterford 70, 5. Burlington 68, 6. Wilmot 63.5, 7. Union Grove 57.5, 8. Delavan-Darien 21.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Rotschild, Badger, 6-3, T-2. Anderson, Union Grove, 5-6. Long jump — 1. Zoellner, Elkhorn, 19-4, 2. Eisner, Burlington, 18-6.75, 3. Bosch, Waterford, 18-3. Triple jump — 1. McCamera, Burlington, 41-4.5, 3. Eisner, Burlington, 39-10. Pole vault — 1. Mcnair, Waterford, 11-6, 3. Shenkenberg, Burlington, 10-6, 4. Northrop, Burlington, 9-6. Shot put — 1. Ivan, Wilmot, 46-4, 2. Larez, Union Grove, 43-5, 3. Ruland, Waterford, 42-5.5, 4. Ford, Union Grove, 42-4.5, 5. Schaal, Waterford, 42-2.5. Discus — 1. Therman, Westosha Central, 149-3, 2. Schaal, Waterford, 129-5, 4. Larez, Union Grove, 121-1, 5. Ruland, Waterford, 120-2. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Badger 9:05.19, 3. Burlington 9:26.83, 4. Union Grove (Anderson, Janda, Reich, McMahon) 9:35.78. 110 high hurdles — 1. Greer, Elkhorn, 16.28, 2. Tromp, Waterford, 17.62, 6. Dorn, Burlington, 20.27. 4,000 medley relay — 1. Westosha Central 10:55.35, 3. Union Grove (Johnson, McMahon, Reich, Schiveley) 11:26.60, 5. Waterford (Buchanan, Bosch, Brink, Muffick) 11:58.08. 1,600 — 1. Albanese, Badger, 4:32.48, 4. Johnson, Union Grove, 4:45.36. 4x200 relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:36.95, 5. Waterford (Shepstone, Wendt, DuPont, Czajka) 1:49.94. 800 medley relay — 1. Badger 1:39.67, 5. Waterford (Brink, Peterson, Bosch, Muffick) 1:44.33, 6. Burlington 1:48.99. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 44.14, 5. Burlington 47.85, 6. Union Grove (Amon, Kokat, May, Cotton) 47.86. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Greer, Elkhorn, 42.63, 2. Maffet, Waterford, 44.58, 5. Tromp, Waterford, 46.52. Sprint medley relay — 1. Westosha Central 3:53.32, 2. Waterford (Bosch, Mcnair, Buchanan, Muffick) 3:58.89, 6. Union Grove (Cotton, Tennessen, May, Schiveley) 4:09.49. 4x400 relay — 1. Westosha Central 3:34.06, 5. Waterford (Maffet, Brink, Tromp, Buchanan) 3:53.69, 6. Burlington 3:54.62.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 117, 2. Waterford 112, 3. Elkhorn 110, 4. Burlington 58, 5. Westosha Central 56, 6. Union Grove 46, 7. Wilmot 40, 8. Delavan-Darien 21.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Kendall, Wilmot, 5-4, 2. Williams, Waterford, 5-2, 5. Stamm, Union Grove, 4-8. Long jump — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 16-1.75, 3. Roth, Waterford, 15-4, 5. Mangold, Burlington, 15-1.75, 6. Guardiola, Waterford, 14-11. Triple jump — 1. Mangold, Burlington, 34-5.25, 6. Busch, Waterford, 30-10. Pole vault — 1. Moore, Elkhorn, 9-9, T-2. Vos, Burlington, 8-0, T-2. Sheeley, Waterford, 8-0. Shot put — 1. Oomens, Badger, 31-5.5, 2. Busch, Waterford, 28-8.5. Discus — 1. Frohmader, Burlington, 90-10, 2. Busch, Waterford, 87-8, 3. Ruland, Waterford, 86-11. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Badger 11:09.73, 2. Burlington 11:12.69, 5. Waterford (Zweifel, Engel, Morgan, Rogowski) 12:43.24. 100 high hurdles — 1. Booker, Badger, 17.22, 3. Zito, Waterford, 19.23, 4. Sheeley, Waterford, 19.72, 6. Jonietz, Waterford, 20.28. 4,000 medley relay — 1. Union Grove (Calouette, Kayler, Mars, Gruber) 13:51.15, 4. Waterford (Datka, Harris, Heath, Arteaga) 15:02.95, 6. Burlington 15:20.08. 1,600 — 1. Arteaga, Waterford, 6:04.06, 4. Datka, Waterford, 6:11.79. 4x200 relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:54.97, 3. Union Grove (Gruber, Lamers, Paraza, Tucker) 1:58.87, 4. Waterford (Belmontes, Guardiola, Bolda, Bachofen) 2:00.51. 800 medley relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:58.85, 2. Waterford (Guardiola, Roth, Williams, Schaal) 1:59.01. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 51.99, 3. Waterford (Williams, Rozanski, Guardiola, Roth) 54.58, 4. Burlington 55.62. 300 low hurdles — 1. Booker, Badger, 50.28, 4. Zito, Waterford, 56.66, 5. Jonietz, Waterford, 56.91. Sprint medley relay — 1. Waterford (Guardiola, Roth, Rozanski, Schaal) 4:38.87, 5. Burlington 5:13.81. 4x400 relay — 1. Union Grove (Kayler, Calouette, Lamers, Mars) 4:29.99, 2. Burlington 4:36.69, 4. Waterford (Belmontes, Zweifel, Rogowski, Jonietz) 4:50.52.