 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep agate for May 11
0 comments
agate

Prep agate for May 11

  • 0

Boys Golf

Metro Classic Conference Mini-Meet

At Brighton Dale Links, par-36

TEAM SCORES: 1. Racine Lutheran 173, 2. St. Joseph 201, 3. Thomas More 215, 4. Prairie 216, 5. Dominican 222, 6. Martin Luther 296, 7. Shoreland Lutheran 319.

MEDALIST: Gall, Racine Lutheran, 39.

RACINE LUTHERAN: Molbeck 40, Gall 39, Wilks 45, Christensen 49.

PRAIRIE: Reynolds 46, Peterson 54, Schaefer 59, Hokanson 57, Lofquist 63.

Boys Tennis

Waterford 6, Burlington 1

SINGLES: 1 — Vescio, Waterford, def. Meier, Burlington, 6-0, 6-2. 2 — Gross, Waterford, def. Zigler, Burlington, 6-1, 6-1. 3 — Durand, Waterford, def. Savaglia, Burlington, 6-1, 6-4. 4 — Neu, Burlington, def. Splitgerber, Waterford, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Louis-Frost, Waterford, def. Denoto-Tiedt, Burlington, 6-1, 6-4. 2 — Koszarek-Dros, Waterford, def. C. Vanswol-Nie, Burlington, 6-2, 6-3. 3 — Holma-Warnke, Waterford, def. Wallace-E. Vanswol, Burlington, 6-0, 6-1.

Case 1, Park 0

SINGLES: 1 — Schmidtmann, Case, def. Abel, Park, 6-0, 6-0.

Badger 7, Union Grove 0

SINGLES: 1 — Bernales, Badger, def. Davis, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Buntrock, Badger, def. Peters, Union Grove 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Suarez, Badger, won by forfeit. 4 — Gleason, Badger, won by forfeit.

DOUBLES: 1 — Bethel-Alberts, Badger, def. H. McDougal-D. McDougal, Union Grove, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. 2 — Freytag-Schirtzinger, Badger, def. Hoke-Schwerdtfeger, Union Grove, 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Greene-Brennan, Badger, def. Demarest-Swanson, Union Grove, 6-1, 6-2.

Martin Luther 7, St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran 0

SINGLES: 1 — Zhou def. Barthel 6-0, 6-0. 2 — Laack def. Klein 6-2, 6-1. 3 — Kogutkiewicz def. Barron 6-1, 6-0. 4 — Lerret def. Meza 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: 1 — Singh-Brandt won by default. 2 — Povlick-Witkowiak won by default. 3 — Pelzek-Hutchins won by default.

Track and Field

Southern Lakes Conference Relays

At Waterford

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 116, 2. Elkhorn 99, 3. Westosha Central 98, 4. Waterford 70, 5. Burlington 68, 6. Wilmot 63.5, 7. Union Grove 57.5, 8. Delavan-Darien 21.

Individual results

High jump — 1. Rotschild, Badger, 6-3, T-2. Anderson, Union Grove, 5-6. Long jump — 1. Zoellner, Elkhorn, 19-4, 2. Eisner, Burlington, 18-6.75, 3. Bosch, Waterford, 18-3. Triple jump — 1. McCamera, Burlington, 41-4.5, 3. Eisner, Burlington, 39-10. Pole vault — 1. Mcnair, Waterford, 11-6, 3. Shenkenberg, Burlington, 10-6, 4. Northrop, Burlington, 9-6. Shot put — 1. Ivan, Wilmot, 46-4, 2. Larez, Union Grove, 43-5, 3. Ruland, Waterford, 42-5.5, 4. Ford, Union Grove, 42-4.5, 5. Schaal, Waterford, 42-2.5. Discus — 1. Therman, Westosha Central, 149-3, 2. Schaal, Waterford, 129-5, 4. Larez, Union Grove, 121-1, 5. Ruland, Waterford, 120-2. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Badger 9:05.19, 3. Burlington 9:26.83, 4. Union Grove (Anderson, Janda, Reich, McMahon) 9:35.78. 110 high hurdles — 1. Greer, Elkhorn, 16.28, 2. Tromp, Waterford, 17.62, 6. Dorn, Burlington, 20.27. 4,000 medley relay — 1. Westosha Central 10:55.35, 3. Union Grove (Johnson, McMahon, Reich, Schiveley) 11:26.60, 5. Waterford (Buchanan, Bosch, Brink, Muffick) 11:58.08. 1,600 — 1. Albanese, Badger, 4:32.48, 4. Johnson, Union Grove, 4:45.36. 4x200 relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:36.95, 5. Waterford (Shepstone, Wendt, DuPont, Czajka) 1:49.94. 800 medley relay — 1. Badger 1:39.67, 5. Waterford (Brink, Peterson, Bosch, Muffick) 1:44.33, 6. Burlington 1:48.99. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 44.14, 5. Burlington 47.85, 6. Union Grove (Amon, Kokat, May, Cotton) 47.86. 300 intermediate hurdles  1. Greer, Elkhorn, 42.63, 2. Maffet, Waterford, 44.58, 5. Tromp, Waterford, 46.52. Sprint medley relay — 1. Westosha Central 3:53.32, 2. Waterford (Bosch, Mcnair, Buchanan, Muffick) 3:58.89, 6. Union Grove (Cotton, Tennessen, May, Schiveley) 4:09.49. 4x400 relay — 1. Westosha Central 3:34.06, 5. Waterford (Maffet, Brink, Tromp, Buchanan) 3:53.69, 6. Burlington 3:54.62.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 117, 2. Waterford 112, 3. Elkhorn 110, 4. Burlington 58, 5. Westosha Central 56, 6. Union Grove 46, 7. Wilmot 40, 8. Delavan-Darien 21.

Individual results

High jump — 1. Kendall, Wilmot, 5-4, 2. Williams, Waterford, 5-2, 5. Stamm, Union Grove, 4-8. Long jump — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 16-1.75, 3. Roth, Waterford, 15-4, 5. Mangold, Burlington, 15-1.75, 6. Guardiola, Waterford, 14-11. Triple jump — 1. Mangold, Burlington, 34-5.25, 6. Busch, Waterford, 30-10. Pole vault — 1. Moore, Elkhorn, 9-9, T-2. Vos, Burlington, 8-0, T-2. Sheeley, Waterford, 8-0. Shot put — 1. Oomens, Badger, 31-5.5, 2. Busch, Waterford, 28-8.5. Discus — 1. Frohmader, Burlington, 90-10, 2. Busch, Waterford, 87-8, 3. Ruland, Waterford, 86-11. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Badger 11:09.73, 2. Burlington 11:12.69, 5. Waterford (Zweifel, Engel, Morgan, Rogowski) 12:43.24. 100 high hurdles — 1. Booker, Badger, 17.22, 3. Zito, Waterford, 19.23, 4. Sheeley, Waterford, 19.72, 6. Jonietz, Waterford, 20.28. 4,000 medley relay — 1. Union Grove (Calouette, Kayler, Mars, Gruber) 13:51.15, 4. Waterford (Datka, Harris, Heath, Arteaga) 15:02.95, 6. Burlington 15:20.08. 1,600 — 1. Arteaga, Waterford, 6:04.06, 4. Datka, Waterford, 6:11.79. 4x200 relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:54.97, 3. Union Grove (Gruber, Lamers, Paraza, Tucker) 1:58.87, 4. Waterford (Belmontes, Guardiola, Bolda, Bachofen) 2:00.51. 800 medley relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:58.85, 2. Waterford (Guardiola, Roth, Williams, Schaal) 1:59.01. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 51.99, 3. Waterford (Williams, Rozanski, Guardiola, Roth) 54.58, 4. Burlington 55.62. 300 low hurdles  1. Booker, Badger, 50.28, 4. Zito, Waterford, 56.66, 5. Jonietz, Waterford, 56.91. Sprint medley relay — 1. Waterford (Guardiola, Roth, Rozanski, Schaal) 4:38.87, 5. Burlington 5:13.81. 4x400 relay — 1. Union Grove (Kayler, Calouette, Lamers, Mars) 4:29.99, 2. Burlington 4:36.69, 4. Waterford (Belmontes, Zweifel, Rogowski, Jonietz) 4:50.52.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

+3
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
Local News

Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting

In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News