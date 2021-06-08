Prep agate for June 8

Boys Golf
WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional
Ives Grove G.L., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Marquette 294, 2. Case 314, 3. Indian Trail 315, 4. Muskego 319, 5. Franklin 321, 6. Oak Creek 330.
MEDALIST: Kasun, Marquette, 68.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: T-2. Moore, Indian Trail, 71, T-2. Mirsberger, Franklin, 71, T-4. Iwanowski, St. Francis/Cudahy, 74.
CASE: Nolan 77, Lopiccolo 77, Doerflinger 81, Boscher 79, Nelsen 89.
HORLICK: Cerny 77.
WIAA Division 1 Homestead Sectional
At North Shore C.C., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Homestead 306, 2. Kettle Moraine 307, 3. Hamilton 322, 4. Germantown 323, 5. Cedarburg 328, 6. Pewaukee 349, 7. Oconomowoc 354, 8. Waukesha West 356.
MEDALIST: Addie, Hamilton, 68.
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS: 2. Theama, Cedarburg, 70, 4. Nelson, Waukesha West, 74.
WATERFORD: Roanhouse 89.
Track and Field
Southeast Conference Meet
At Bradford
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Franklin 170, 2. Oak Creek 126, 3. Indian Trail 124, 4. Bradford 82, 5. Park 54, 6. Case 51, 7. Horlick 35, 8. Tremper 21.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Johnson, Park, 6-6, 2. Franklin, Park, 6-4, 4. Brown, Case, 6-0. Long jump — 1. Parks, Bradford, 23-3½, 2. Franklin, Park, 21-10¾, 3. Johnson, Park, 20-7½. Triple jump — 1. Weissman, Franklin, 42-1½. Pole vault — 1. Windorski, Oak Creek, 12-6. Shot put — 1. Jessup, Franklin, 54-0, 5. Spraggins, Horlick, 43-4½. Discus — 1. Jessup, Franklin, 175-8. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Case (Cabaltera, Stark, Gardner, Dederich) 8:36.45. 110 high hurdles — 1. Jubeck, Franklin, 16.65, 4. Hubbard Jr., Horlick, 18.21. 100 meters — 1. Brown, Case, 10.99. 1,600 — 1. Meier, Indian Trail, 4:40.63, 4. Sura, Park, 4:48.02, 6. Phillips, Park, 4:56.52. 4x200 relay — 1. Bradford 1:31.48, 3. Case (Bridges, Price, Buckli, Henly-Jordan) 1:33.75, 4. Park (Bailey-Prescott, White, Johnson, Franklin) 1:34.06, 6. Horlick (Voss, Graham, Barajas, Hubbard Jr.) 1:38.06. 400 — 1. Santi, Tremper, 52.30, 6. Gardner, Case, 56.95. 4x100 relay — 1. Bradford 43.41. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Voss, Horlick, 44.15, 2. Hubbard Jr., Horlick, 45.82. 800 — 1. Cabaltera, Case, 2:01.38. 200 — 1. Henschel, Franklin, 22.90, 2. Franklin, Park, 22.91, 6. Price, Case, 23.54. 3,200 — 1. Helmke, Indian Trail, 10:34.58. 4x400 relay — 1. Bradford 3:33.07, 5. Horlick (Graham, Voss, Jackson, Sarabia) 3:48.51.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 226, 2. Franklin 172.5, 3. Indian Trail 142.5, 4. Case 47, 5. Tremper 19, 6. Horlick 17, 7. Bradford 11.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Wegerbauer, Franklin, 4-11. Long jump — 1. Blaskowski, Oak Creek, 17-5. Triple jump — 1. Septon, Franklin, 35-5½, 5. Ponder, Horlick, 31-2. Pole vault — 1. De Leo Lopez, Oak Creek, 11-10. Shot put — 1. Erickson, Oak Creek, 33-3. Discus — 1. Dohs, Oak Creek, 102-11. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Oak Creek 10:27.12, 2. Case (Shelby, Francis, Pacheco, Amaya) 10:27.72. 100 high hurdles — 1. Banaszak, Indian Trail, 17.83. 100 meters — 1. Glaz, Oak Creek, 12.85. 1,600 — 1. Ross, Oak Creek, 5:22.21, 6. Shelby, Case, 6:02.13. 4x200 relay — 1. Indian Trail 1:47.62, 2. Case (Carrillo, Finley, Davis, Metoyer) 1:53.66, 3. Horlick (Gaines, Martinez-Ponce, Ponder, Johnson) 2:00.02. 400 — 1. Davis, Franklin, 1:03.32. 4x100 relay — 1. Oak Creek 50.50, 4. Horlick (Gaines, Martinez-Ponce, Ponder, Johnson) 55.37, 5. Case (Biagas, Biedrzycki, Gulbrandson, Hallom) 55.72. 300 low hurdles — 1. Jones, Indian Trail, 50.44. 800 — 1. Ross, Oak Creek, 2:23.02, 2. Case, Amaya, 2:24.94. 200 — 1. Blaskowski, Oak Creek, 26.44. 3,200 — 1. Ross, Oak Creek, 11:19.70, 3. Pacheco, Case, 13:28.84. 4x400 relay — 1. Oak Creek 4:23.04, 2. Case (Carrillo, Finley, Metoyer, Amaya) 4:26.47. 100 wheelchair — 1. Jundt, Indian Trail 22.96, 2. Berthiaume, Horlick, 39.59. 400 wheelchair — 1. Jundt, Indian Trail, 1:26.44, 2. Berthiaume, Horlick, 2:59.07. 800 wheelchair — 1. Jundt, Indian Trail 3:03.36, 2. Berthiaume, Horlick, 6:20.61. Shot Put wheelchair — 1. Berthiaume, Horlick, 12-1½.
Southern Lakes Conference Meet
At Westosha Central
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 153, 2. Westosha Central 140, 3. Waterford 116, 4. Elkhorn 114.5, 5. Wilmot 63.5, 6. Union Grove 54, 7. Burlington 44, 8. Delavan-Darien 12.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Rotschild, Badger, 6-0, 2. Tromp, Waterford, 5-10, 5. Roe, Burlington, 5-6. Long jump — 1. Johnson, Waterford, 20-2, 6. Stamm, Union Grove, 18-8½. Triple jump — 1. Kluge, Badger, 41-10¼, 3. Eisner, Burlington, 39-4½. Pole vault — 1. McNair, Waterford, 12-0, T-4. Shenkenberg, Burlington, 9-6, T-4. Northrop, Burlington, 9-6. Shot put — 1. Ivan, Wilmot, 49-1¾, 2. Ford, Union Grove, 45-7¾, 3. Larez, Union Grove, 43-5½, 4. Schaal, Waterford, 41-9, 6. Ruland, Waterford, 40-4½. Discus — 1. Therman, Westosha Central, 159-7, 2. Ruland, Waterford, 144-6, 3. Schaal, Waterford, 141-2, 4. Larez, Union Grove, 117-3. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Westosha Central 8:32.33, 3. Union Grove (Anderson, Janda, McMahon, Schiveley) 8:58.70, 4. Burlington 9:12.28, 6. Waterford (Baller, Runnells, Heeren, Werry) 9:51.80. 110 high hurdles — 1. Maffet, Waterford, 15.38. 100 meters — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 11.20, 2. Johnson, Waterford, 11.32. 1,600 — 1. Albanese, Badger, 4:30.06, 3. Johnson, Union Grove, 4:33.47. 4x200 relay — 1. Westosha Central 1:33.76, 4. Burlington 1:39.43, 6. Waterford (Brink, McNair, Czajka, Bosch) 1:40.55. 400 — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 49.82, 4. Muffick, Waterford, 52.08. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 43.68, Burlington 46.19, 6. Union Grove (Amon, Tennessen, Roussel, Vanek) 48.35. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Greer, Elkhorn, 42.47, 3. Maffet, Waterford, 43.73, 4. Tromp, Waterford, 44.89. 800 — 1. Allen, Westosha Central, 1:59.96, 6. Muffick, Waterford, 2:08.54. 200 — 1. Topercer, Westosha Central, 22.54, 3. Johnson, Waterford, 23.16. 3,200 — 1. Albanese, Badger, 10:03.53, 2. Reich, Union Grove, 10:05.37. 4x400 relay — 1. Waterford (Maffet, Johnson, Buchanan, Muffick) 3:33.28, 4. Burlington 3:40.14, 6. Union Grove, (Stamm, Schiveley, Matuszek, Johnson) 3:54.21.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger 170, 2. Waterford 144, 3. Elkhorn 132, 4. Union Grove 75, 5. Westosha Central 69, 6. Burlington 67, 7. Wilmot 22.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Stamm, Union Grove, 5-2, T-2. Williams, Waterford, 5-2. Long jump — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 17-6¾, 3. Roth, Waterford, 15-7½, 5. Wright, Burlington, 15-1½. Triple jump — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 35-1¾, 2. Mangold, Burlington, 34-6½, 4. Busch, Waterford, 32-8½. Pole vault — 1. Moore, Elkhorn, 9-6, 3. Sheeley, Waterford, 7-9, 6. Zito, Waterford, 7-0. Shot put — 1. Brauer, Elkhorn, 32-7¾, 3. Busch, Waterford, 31-5½, 5. Smith, Waterford, 28-4. Discus — 1. Ruland, Waterford, 96-10, 2. Frohmader, Burlington, 91-10, 5. Busch, Waterford, 86-1. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Union Grove (Bowers, Mars, Calouette, Martinez) 11:19.41, 4. Burlington 11:41.15, 5. Waterford (Zweifel, Rogowski, Heath, Datka) 11:50.00. 100 high hurdles — 1. Booker, Badger, 16.18, 2. Lamers, Union Grove 16.87, 3. Sheeley, Waterford 17.08, 4. Zito, Waterford, 18.34, 5. Tyron, Waterford, 18.41. 100 meters — 1. Anderson, Westosha Central, 12.44, 2. A. Guardiola, Waterford, 12.57. 1,600 — 1. Kayler, Union Grove, 5:27.29, 3. Arteaga, Waterford, 5:56.19, 5. Datka, Waterford, 5:58.45. 4x200 relay — 1. Westosha Central 1:54.63, 3. Burlington 1:55.95, 4. Waterford (I. Guardiola, Harris, Zito, Belmontes) 1:56.71. 400 — 1. Cooper, Elkhorn, 1:00.73, 3. Mangold, Burlington, 1:02.37, 4. Schaal, Waterford, 1:03.19. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 52.14, 2. Waterford (I. Guardiola, Williams, Roth, A. Guardiola) 52.19, 4. Burlington 54.56, 5. Union Grove (Tombari, Neideffer, Litwin, Haigh) 59.46. 300 low hurdles — 1. Booker, Badger, 47.23, 2. Lamers, Union Grove, 48.06, 3. Gruber, Union Grove, 48.74, 4. Jonietz, Waterford, 51.36, 6. Aguirre, Burlington 53.01. 800 — 1. Hoover, Badger, 2:30.69, 3. Nichols, Burlington, 2:34.33, 5. Schaal, Waterford, 2:38.78, 6. Arteaga, Waterford, 2:39.78. 200 — 1. Anderson, Westosha Central, 26.04, 3. A. Guardiola, Waterford, 27.31, 5. Williams, Waterford, 27.74. 3,200 — 1. Trent, Badger, 12:36.96, 2. Calouette, Union Grove, 13:22.99, 4. Younk, Waterford, 14:35.51. 4x400 relay — 1. Union Grove (Gruber, Kayler, Martinez, Lamers) 4:12.22, 3. Burlington 4:20.71, 4. Waterford (Rozanski, Schaal, Belmontes, Williams) 4:22.05.
Metro Classic Conference Meet
At Greendale Martin Luther
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Shoreland Lutheran 138.5, 2. Martin Luther 97, 3. Racine Lutheran 94.5, 4. Thomas More 92.5, 5. St. Joseph 90, 6. Dominican 52, 7. Catholic Central 49.5, 8. Prairie 42, 9. St. Catherine's 34.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Malliet, Shoreland, 6-0, T-2. McCourt, Catholic Central, 5-10, 5. Hunter, Prairie, 5-4, 6. Robson, Catholic Central, 5-4. Long jump — 1. O'Neil, Martin Luther, 19-3, 2. Hunter, Prairie, 18-5, 3. McCourt, Catholic Central, 17-11, 6. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 17-7. Triple jump — 1. Babiak, Shoreland, 39-4½, 5. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 38-0, 6. Kraus, Racine Lutheran, 37-5. Pole vault — 1. Patterson, Shoreland, 10-6. Shot put — 1. Pable, St. Joseph, 49-10½, 2. Van Dis, Racine Lutheran, 40-2¾, 4. Mulder, St. Catherine's, 39-4½. Discus — 1. Pable, St. Joseph, 159, 2. Mulder, St. Catherine's 118-10, 4. Pritchet, Racine Lutheran, 110-9, 5. Van Dis, Racine Lutheran, 109-10, 6. Nelson, Racine Lutheran, 104-7. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Prairie (Clark, Knoell, Jorgenson, Boerner, Mcgravey-tate, Chadwick) 9:10.93, 2. Racine Lutheran (Baranowski, Falaschi, Luxem, Martin, Rasch, Schmierer) 9:11.64. 110 high hurdles — 1. Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, 15.81, 6. Juga, Racine Lutheran, 19.38. 100 meters — 1. Charles, Thomas More, 11.36, 3. Hunter, St. Catherine's, 11.61, 4. Stitch, Catholic Central, 11.67, 6. Hunter, Prairie, 12.01. 1,600 — 1. Phillips, Dominican, 4:56.55. 4x200 relay — 1. St. Joseph 1:36.23, 2. Catholic Central (Sullivan, Guerrero, Robson, Stich, McCourt) 1:38.32, 5. St. Catherine's (Thomas, Cervantes, Soto, Barnes) 1:43.77. 400 — 1. Rouse, Shoreland, 54.88, 4. Boerner, Prairie, 55.22. 4x100 relay — 1. St. Joseph (46.09, 3. Racine Lutheran (Juga, Kraus, Morris, Falaschi, Van Dis) 47.39, 4. Catholic Central (Sullivan, Guerrero, Krien, Stich, McCourt) 47.80, 6. St. Catherine's (Thomas, Stone, Soto, Barnes) 49.07. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Schmierer, Racine Lutheran, 43.35, 5. Mcgravey-tate, Prairie, 45.15. 800 — 1. Phillips, Dominican, 2:10.24, 5. Pedone, Catholic Central, 2:17.77. 200 — 1. Zawicki, Racine Lutheran, 23.52, 2. Hunter, St. Catherine's, 23.63, 3. Robson, Catholic Central, 24.53, T-5. Morris, Racine Lutheran, 25.07. 3,200 — 1. Matteucci, St. Joseph, 11:07.27, 2. Falaschi, Racine Lutheran, 11:36.45. 4x400 relay — 1. Shoreland 3:48.42, 3. Prairie (Chadwick, Jorgenson, Lopez, Praefke, Scumaci, Babu) 3:56.32, 6. Catholic Central (Craig, Murphy, Krien, Pedone, Sullivan) 4:07.19.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Martin Luther 201, 2. Dominican 99, 3. Catholic Central 95, 4. Thomas More 73, 5. Prairie 60, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 47, 7. St. Joseph 39, 8. Racine Lutheran 30.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Klein, Catholic Central, 4-8. Long jump — 1. Perry, Prairie, 15-7, 5. Kennedy, Prairie, 13-7¼. Triple jump — 1. Lockett, Dominican, 32-8, 4. Klein, Catholic Central, 31-5¾. Pole vault — 1. Spilker, Martin Luther, 11-0. Shot put — 1. Zilisch, Shoreland, 29-11. Discus — 1. Zilisch, Shoreland, 92-1. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Catholic Central (Ramsey, Murphy, Peterson, Frisch, Lynch) 11:48.82. 100 high hurdles — 1. Brick, Martin Luther, 49.74. 100 meters — 1. Thompson, Prairie, 13.25, 2. Perry, Prairie, 13.30, 5. Dickkut, Racine Lutheran, 13.58. 1,600 — 1. Moravec, Martin Luther, 5:34.15, 2. Kmecak, Catholic Central, 5:46.80, 4. Seils, Racine Lutheran, 6:11.94. 4x200 relay — 1. Prairie (Thompson, Kennedy, Burch, Perry) 1:53.16, 2. Catholic Central (Walkington, Lynch, Von Rabenau, Klein, Garrat, Rogan) 1:54.95. 400 — 1. Moravec, Martin Luther, 1:01.97, 4. Frisch, Catholic Central, 1:12.66, 6. Rogan, Catholic Central, 1:16.84. 4x100 relay — 1. Dominican 52.44, 2. Prairie (Thompson, Kennedy, Burch, Perry) 53.44, 3. Catholic Central (Walkington, Garrat, Von Rabenau, Klein, Lynch) 55.26. 300 low hurdles — 1. Brick, Martin Luther, 49.74. 800 — 1. Moravec, Martin Luther, 2:30.78, 2. Kmecak, Catholic Central, 2:38.58, 4. Ramsey, Catholic Central, 2:53.40, 6. Peterson, Catholic Central, 2:59.50. 200 — 1. Okoro, Dominican, 27.69, 3. Burch, Prairie, 28.69, 5. Dickkut, Racine Lutheran, 29.23. 3,200 — 1. Murphy, Catholic Central, 13:36.12, 2. Seils, Racine Lutheran, 13:56.79, 5. Lynch, Catholic Central, 14:43.68. 4x400 relay — 1. Martin Luther 4:35.45, 2. Catholic Central (Von Rabenau, Ramsey, Lynch, Kmecak, Frisch, Rogan) 4:35.93, 5. Racine Lutheran (Cadd, Dickkut, Habeck, Juga, Knue, Nelson) 55.97.