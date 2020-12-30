Prep agate for Jan. 1

St. Catherine's 71, Burlington 51
ST. CATHERINE'S (10-0)
McGee 5 2-2 12, Barker 8 1-2 17, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 10 3-5 24, Daniels 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 3 2-2 10, Pitts 2 1-2 6, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-12 71.
BURLINGTON (5-2)
Rummler 0 0-0 0, Berezowitz 1 0-0 3, Lukenbill 4 0-0 9, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Hackbarth 0 0-0 0, Safar 6 2-2 14, Kornely 3 4-5 10, Roffers 4 0-0 10, Hensley 0 0-0 0, Kniep 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 6-7 51.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 36, Burlington 23. 3-point goals—Barker, T. Hunter, C. Hunter 2, Pitts, Berezowitz, Lukenbill. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 13, Burlington 12. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 18 (Barker 6).
Union Grove 80, Heritage Christian 63
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-2)
Bowen 1 1-1 3,Roach 2 5-5 9, Kallas 8 3-5 19, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Ganiere 1 2-2 4, Bainbridge 1 0-0 3, Trotter 5 3-3 13, Jones 1 3-4 5, Johnson 3 0-0 7. Totals 22 17-20 63.
UNION GROVE (3-5)
Domagalski 3 1-2 9, Horstman 0 0-0 0, Barber 2 4-5 8, Pfeffer 3 2-2 8, Delagrave 2 3-7 7, Tenhagen 1 4-4 6, Skalecki 10 0-0 23, Katterhagen 2 1-2 5, Kokat-Sizemore 1 0-0 2, Johnson 6 0-0 12. Totals 30 15-22 80.
Halftime—Union Grove 43, Heritage Christian 26. 3-point goals—Bainbridge, Trotter, Domagalski 2, Skalecki 3. Total fouls—Heritage Christian 18, Union Grove 17. Rebounds—Union Grove 35 (Johnson 9).
Waterford 62, Big Foot 54
WATERFORD (5-4)
Brekke 5 2-4 16, Johnson 4 5-10 15, Riska 3 4-4 12, Esch 3 0-0 9, Hancock 2 1-4 5, Martinson 1 0-0 3, Kunze 1 0-0 2, Roegner 0 0-0 0, Deaton 0 0-0 0, Lindner 0 0-0 0, Thom 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-22 62.
BIG FOOT (2-5)
Greco 2 0-1 6, Demco 0 0-1 0, Torrez 1 0-1 2, A. Schmitz 0 0-0 0, Gerdes 3 0-1 7, Hertel 1 0-0 2, Foster 7 7-8 21, Camren 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 6-8 16, Farence 0 0-0 0, J. Schmitz 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Walther 0 0-0 0. 19 13-20 54.
Halftime—Waterford 28, Big Foot 25 3-point goals—Brekke 4, Johnson 2, Roska 2, Esch 3, Martinson. Total fouls—Waterford 17, Big Foot 17. Rebounds—Waterford 38 (Riska 7), Big Foot 33.
Girls basketball
Union Grove 61, Racine Lutheran 46
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-2)
E. Jaramillo 1 1-2 4, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Strande 4 4-6 12, Bell-Tenner 3 3-6 9, Peterson 2 2-3 6, Gardner 5 6-6 16. Totals 15 16-23 47.
UNION GROVE (8-1)
Domagalski 4 0-0 10, Calouette 2 0-0 4, Spang 3 0-0 6, Slattery 3 4-6 11, Ludvigsen 2 0-0 6, Rampulla 5 3-4 15, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Cotton 2 3-3 7. Totals 22 10-13 61.
Halftime—Union Grove 33, Racine Lutheran 22. 3-point goals—E. Jaramillo, Domagalski 2, Slattery, Ludvigsen 2, Rampulla 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Union Grove 18. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 38 (Bell-Tenner 10), Union Grove 39 (Pettit 9).
Burlington 50, St. Catherine's 48
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-6)
Abdullah 1 0-0 2, Griffin 3 0-2 6, Blunt 3 0-0 6, Ortiz 5 1-2 11, Clark 4 4-8 12, Pitts 3 3-4 9, Davis 0 0-0 0, Green 0 2-5 2. Totals 19 10-21 48.
BURLINGTON (2-4)
Sanfellipo 0 1-2 1, Krause 5 6-13 16, Reesman 2 0-2 4, Teberg 1 0-0 2, Warner1 0-0 2, Clapp 3 0-0 8, Wright 2 2-8 6, Stoughton 0 4-8 6, Kwiatkowski 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 14-35 50.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 23, Burlington 22. 3-point goals—Clapp 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 22, Burlington 17. Fouled out—Teberg.
Catholic Memorial 73, Catholic Memorial 26
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-6)
von Rabenau 22-2 6, Klein 5 0-0 10, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Garratt 0 0-1 0, Kerkhoff 1 0-0 2, Loos 3 2-5 8. Totals 11 4-8 26.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (8-2)
Christianson 10-1 2, G. Lomen 4 4-6 14, Conway 2 0-0 6, A. Lomen 2 0-0 4, Arend 6 1-1 13, Fryda 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, M. Eberhardt 4 0-0 11, Smith 4 0-0 10, Nimz 3 1-2 7. Totals 28 7-10 73.
Halftime—Catholic Memorial 49, Catholic Central 12. 3-point goals—G. Lomen 2, Conway 2, M. Eberhardt 3, Smith 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 8, Catholic Memorial 14.