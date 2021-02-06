Prep agate for Feb. 8

Boys Basketball
Bradford 75, Case 58
CASE (2-5)
Bryant 6 4-6 18, Cottingham 3 3-4 11, Stapleman 1 0-0 2, LoPiccolo 0 0-0 0, Collum 0 0-0 0, Bell 3 0-0 6, Jedkins 2 4-6 8, Kras 0 0-0 0, Brumby 4 2-2 11, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Werner 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-18 58.
BRADFORD (5-3)
Harvey 1 0-0 2, Young 3 2-4 8, Gordon 3 2-6 8, Jenkins 10 1-7 25, Price 8 1-3 17, Carlino 6 0-0 15. Totals 31 6-15 75.
Halftime—Bradford 39, Case 25. 3-point goals—Bryant 2, Cottingham 2, Brumby, Jenkins 4, Carlino 3. Total fouls—Case 16, Bradford 14. Fouled out—Bell.
Tremper 70, Park 53
PARK (0-4)
Cade 0 0-2 0, Franklin 3 0-0 6, Carothers 5 1-2 13, Gray 0 0-0 0, Pratt 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 8 2-2 18, Sherrod 2 0-0 6, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Maull 5 0-1 10, King 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-7 53.
TREMPER (5-3)
Cardona 2 6-6 10, Hamilton 0 3-4 3, Starks 6 7-9 19, Chamberlain 7 0-3 15, Skendziel 2 1-2 5, Hudnall 3 0-0 7, Howen 3 0-0 7, Raethke 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 18-27 70.
Halftime—Tremper 29, Park 20. 3-point goals—Carother 2, Sherrod 2, Hudnall 2, Chamberlain, Howen. Total fouls—Park 21, Tremper 14. Fouled out—Raethke.
Elkhorn 76, Burlington 73
BURLINGTON (15-5)
Berezowitz 14 4-4 35, Lukenbill 4 0-0 10, Safar 4 3-4 11, Kornely 2 1-1 5, Roffers 1 0-0 2, Kniep 3 4-4 10. Totals 28 12-13 73.
ELKHORN (8-10)
Johnson 11 11-13 38, Davey 6 2-2 15, Bestul 2 0-0 6, Ettem 2 2-3 6, Franz 3 0-0 9, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-18 76.
Halftime—Elkhorn 41, Burlington 31. 3-point goals—Berezowitz 3, Lukenbill 2, Johnson 5, Franz 3, Bestul 2, Davey. Rebounds—Burlington 23 (Kniep 8), Elkhorn 27.
Catholic Central 48, Brookfield Academy 46
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY (2-13)
Clarey 2 0-0 4, Bayerlein 3 1-2 9, Crawford 6 5-6 17, Schmidt 3 1-4 7, Dortzbach 0 3-4 3, Demski 2 0-0 4, Strange 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-16 46.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-17)
Von Rabenau 0 0-0 0, McCourt 7 7-10 25, Krien 5 1-1 12, Robson 2 0-0 4, Pedone 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 1 0-2 2, Miles 2 1-3 5, Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-16 48.
Halftime—Brookfield 23, Catholic Central 19. 3-point goals—Bayerlein, McCourt 4, Krien.
Total fouls—Brookfield 21, Catholic Central 16. Fouled out—Schmidt, Dortzbach. Rebounds—Brookfield 31 (Clarey 9), Catholic Central 24 (McCourt 8).
Girls Basketball
Burlington 55, Horlick 43
HORLICK (1-4)
Nelson 3 3-8 11, Ponder 2 1-2 5, Scales 0 0-0 0, Golden 1 3-4 5, Harrell 1 1-2 3, Tomschefsky 0 1-2 1, Johnson 6 1-2 14, Tatum 2 0-1 4, Mooney 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 10-23 43.
BURLINGTON (4-17)
Sanfelippo 2 0-2 6, Krause 2 2-5 6, Reesman 1 0-0 2, Preusker 2 3-7 7, Teberg 4 2-2 10, Warner 5 0-0 11, Busch 2 0-0 5, Clapp 1 1-2 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, Stoughton 0 1-2 1, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2, Runkel 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-20 55.
Halftime—Burlington 30, Horlick 27. 3-point goals—Neslon 2, Johnson, Sanfelippo 2, Warner, Busch. Total fouls—Horlick 17, Burlington 16.
Case 60, Park 43
PARK (0-2)
G. Betker 4 0-2 9, Wentorf 1 0-0 2, Keeran 0 1-2 1, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 2-2 8, A. Betker 6 3-7 16, Moss 1 0-2 2, Russo 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-7 43.
CASE (2-3)
Luter 5 2-5 12, Espinoza 7 0-2 18, Davis 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 0-0 0, Watson 1 10-13 12, Spaulding 5 0-1 10, Balderas 0 2-2 2, Sardin 0 0-0 0, Bigelow 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 14-23 60.
Halftime—Case 35, Park 19. 3-point goals—G. Betker, A. Betker, Espinoza 4. Total fouls—Park 19, Case 15.
St. Joseph 66, Prairie 38
PRAIRIE (3-13)
Davis 0 0-0 0, Collier-White 1 1-3 3, Lawler 1 0-0 2, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Decker 4 1-2 12, Jaramillo 3 1-1 8, Jorgenson 2 3-3 7, Palmen 0 0-0 0, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Perry 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-9 38.
ST. JOSEPH (10-8)
Rizzitano 2 0-0 4, Ryan 4 0-0 12, Bobo 5 2-3 13, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Hill 6 7-10 22, Rivers 2 0-0 5, Trossen-Mendoza 0 1-2 1, Mattox 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 11-19 66.
Halftime—St. Joseph 43, Prairie 16. 3-point goals—Decker 3, Jaramillo, Ryan 4, Hill 3, Bobo. Total fouls—Prairie 10, St. Joseph 14. Rebounds—Prairie 32 (Perry 11), St. Joseph 30 (Hill 10).
Wrestling
WIAA Division 1 Brookfield East Sectional
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Waterford 95.5, 2. Brookfield East 90.5, 3. Burlington 84, 4. Union Grove 80.5, 5. Oak Creek 80, 6. Whitnall/Greendale 71, 7. Muskego 61, 8. Wilmot 60, 9. New Berlin West/Eisenhower 54, 10. Wisconsin Lutheran 51.5, 24. Horlick 13.
Waterford individual results
106 — Kastenson 0-2. 126 — Halter 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Koenen, Burlington, 12-2 in first-place match. 138 — Cherba 4-1, second, pinned Sullivan, Wilmot, 1:57 in second-place match. 145 — Rudzinski 3-2, third, dec. by Hughes, Marquette, 11-5 in second-place match. 170 — Danowski 3-0, first, dec. over Widmar, Bradford/Reuther, 6-2 in first-place match. 182 — French 2-2, fourth, pinned by Doyle, Wauwatosa West/East, 3:47 in third-place match.
Burlington individual results
120 — Bird 3-0, first, dec. over Paladino, Oak Creek, 7-5 in first-place match. 126 — Koenen 4-1, second, won by no contest over Cagle, Whitnall/Greendale, in second-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 0-2. 145 — Skrundz 2-2, fifth, pinned Peter, Badger, 2:42 in fifth-place match. 160 — Karnes 3-2, third, lost by no contest to Kopp, New Berlin West/Eisenhower, in second-place match. 220 — Tiedt 2-2, third, dec. by Nieberle, New Berlin West/Eisenhower, 9-2 in second-place match.
Union Grove individual results
132 — Ca. Willis 3-0, first, tech fall over Zilske, Badger, 4:52 (15-0) in first-place match. 152 — Co. Willis 3-0, first, dec. over Dobbie, Whitnall/Greendale, 4-0 in first-place match. 160 — Moore 3-0, first, pinned Kopp, New Berlin West/Eisenhower, 1:36 in first-place match. 195 — Ford 1-3, sixth, tech fall by Rivera, West Allis Central, 5:03 (15-0) in fifth-place match.
Horlick individual results
132 — McCray 2-2, fourth, pinned by Skaug, Brookfield East, 5:40 in third-place match.
WIAA Division 2 Kiel Sectional
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Kiel 149, 2. Delavan-Darien 136.5, 3. Lomira 99, 4. Plymouth 92.5, 5. Kewaskum 78, 6. Chilton/Hilbert 77, 7. Laconia 75, 8. Catholic Memorial 70, 9. East Troy 68.5, 10. Campbellsport 68, 14. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 33.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central individual results
132 — Sanchez 1-3, sixth, pinned by Ksioszk, Campbellsport, 3:25 in fifth-place match. 145 — Amborn 4-1, second, dec. over Greidanus, Delavan-Darien, 5-0 in second-place match. 160 — Falaschi 0-2. 182 — LaFountain 0-2. 195 — Jaimes 2-2, fourth, lost by no contest to Breckheimer, Chilton/Hilbert, in third-place match. 220 — Haeuser 0-2.
Boys Swimming
WIAA Division 1 State Championships
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Sun Prairie 232.5, 2. Greenfield Co-op 211, 3. Arrowhead 192, 4. Waukesha North Co-op 139, 5. Brookfield Central/East 135, 6. Hudson 132, 7. Verona Area/Mount Horeb 112, 8. Sheboygan North 108, 9. Muskego 105, 10. Middleton 92, 24. Case 22, Park incomplete team, Burlington Co-op incomplete team.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Waukesha North Co-op 1:32.50. 200 freestyle — 1. Chirafisi, Middleton, 1:39.83. 200 individual medley — 1. Lustig, Greenfield Co-op, 1:50.63. 50 freestyle — 1. Perez, Greenfield Co-op, 19.81. Diving — 1. Lanser, West Bend, 562.05, 3. McCray, Case, 512.10. 100 butterfly — 1. Perez, Greenfield Co-op, 47.27. 100 freestyle — 1. Wiegand, Sun Prairie, 44.08. 500 freestyle — 1. Lustig, Greenfield Co-op, 4:30.22. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Sun Prairie 1:22.69. 100 backstroke — 1. Long, Brookfield Central/East, 49.89. 100 breaststroke — 1. Miller, Marquette, 55.97. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Greenfield Co-op 3:04.39.