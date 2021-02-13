Prep agate for Feb. 15

Boys Basketball
Burlington 80, Case 67
CASE (3-8)
Bryant 4 1-2 10, Cottingham 1 1-2 3, Stapleman 0 0-0 0, Bell 3 1-2 9, Jedkins 9 5-5 23, Brumby 5 5-7 16, Werner 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 13-18 67.
BURLINGTON (17-6)
Rummler 0 0-0 0, Berezowitz 8 1-2 23, Lukenbill 5 4-4 16, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Diggins 0 0-0 0, Hackbarth 1 0-0 2, Safar 4 7-8 15, Kornely 3 7-8 13, Roffers 1 3-4 6, Kniep 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 22-26 80.
Halftime—Case 38, Burlington 34. 3-point goals—Bell 2, Bryant, Brumby, Berezowitz 6, Lukenbill 2, Roffers, Kniep. Total fouls—Case 18, Burlington 14. Rebounds—Case 35, Burlington 33 (Lukenbill 8).
Horlick 78, Park 57
HORLICK (1-7)
Williams 2 0-0 6, Stacy 3 4-10 10, LaPlante 1 1-2 4, Dyess 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 4 1-4 9, Brown 1 0-0 3, Burnette 1 0-0 3, Kozomara 0 0-2 0, Long 8 8-10 26, Fletcher 6 2-5 14, Houston 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 17-35 78.
PARK (0-7)
Cade 1 2-2 4, Franklin 3 5-8 12, Carothers 2 2-4 7, Gray 1 0-0 2, Pratt 0 0-0 0, Cornelius 6 1-5 13, Sherrod 0 0-0 0, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Maull 3 2-2 8, King 0 0-0 0, Lockridge 0 0-0 0, Burgher 2 2-2 6, Williams 2 1-3 5. Totals 20 15-26 57.
Halftime—Horlick 39, Park 16. 3-point goals—Williams 2, Long 2, LaPlante, Brown, Burnette, Franklin, Carothers. Total fouls—Horlick 18, Park 30. Fouled out—Franklin, Maull, King.
Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57
RACINE LUTHERAN (12-8)
Woodward 8 0-0 20, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Wilks 4 3-4 12, Molbeck 4 0-0 8, Jozwiak 3 1-3 7, Zawicki 6 2-3 14, Ibarra 2 0-0 4, Hoeft 5 0-0 10, Ramsey 6 0-0 14. Totals 38 6-10 89.
KINGDOM PREP (3-15)
Grenada 3 0-1 6, Pendleton 2 2-2 8, Hunt 5 1-2 13, Griggs 2 2-2 7, Griffin 1 0-0 3, Washington 7 6-9 20. Totals 20 11-16 57.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 35, Kingdom Prep 23. 3-point goals—Woodward 4, Ramsey 2, Wilks, Pendleton 2, Hunt 2, Griggs, Griffin. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 13, Kingdom Prep 10. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 29 (Molbeck 11), Kingdom Prep 39 (Washington 17).
Prairie 71, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
KETTLE MORAINE (12-9)
Knueppel 3 0-0 7, Measner 2 0-0 5, Ehlke 2 1-2 7, Wagner 8 0-0 16, Boxrud 2 1-2 5, Murphy 2 0-0 6, Leffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-4 48.
PRAIRIE (19-3)
Moses 2 0-0 5, Hunter 3 2-2 9, Krekling 6 0-0 12, Oglesby 4 6-6 14, Jaramillo 2 0-0 6, Nesbitt 9 3-3 22, Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 12-13 71.
Halftime—Prairie 27, Kettle Moraine 20. 3-point goals—Murphy 2, Knueppel, Measner, Ehlke, Jaramillo 2, Moses, Hunter, Nesbitt. Total fouls—Kettle Moraine 15, Prairie 8. Rebounds—Prairie 27 (Nesbitt 9).
Girls Basketball
Waterford 48, Muskego 39
MUSKEGO (5-17)
Jochims 1 1-3 3, Helm 3 0-0 6, Zacher 1 0-0 3, Skack 2 0-0 5, Kennedy 2 1-4 5, Czarnecki 2 0-1 4, Mims 4 3-3 13. Totals 15 5-11 39.
WATERFORD (13-8)
Schmidt 6 8-9 23, Ketterhagen 2 0-0 5, Cornell 0 3-5 3, St. Bachofen 0 0-0 0, Loppnow 0 0-2 0, Kuepper 1 6-7 8, Acker 1 0-3 2, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Henningfeld 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 18-28 48.
Halftime—Waterford 16, Muskego 16. 3-point goals—Mims 2, Zacher, Skack, Schmidt 3, Ketterhagen. Total fouls—Muskego 25, Waterford 16. Rebounds—Muskego 33, Waterford 34 (Henningfeld 8).
Whitefish Bay Dominican 45, Racine Lutheran 41
DOMINICAN (13-7)
Makaiyah Cornelius 2 1-5 5, McGee 5 3-6 13, Makari Cornelius 1 1-2 3, Burgos 6 1-1 13, Gayden 5 1-3 11. Totals 19 7-17 45.
RACINE LUTHERAN (17-4)
E. Jaramillo 3 0-0 8, B. Jaramillo 1 1-2 3, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Strande 2 0-0 4, Bell-Tenner 3 0-0 6, Peterson 3 1-2 8, Gardner 5 0-0 12. Totals 16 2-4 41.
Halftime—Dominican 25, Lutheran 25. 3-point goals—E. Jaramillo 2, Bell-Tenner 2, Gardner 2, Peterson. Total fouls—Dominican 10, Lutheran 13. Fouled out—Gardner.
Wrestling
WIAA Division 1 State Championships
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Stoughton 100.5, 2. Kaukauna 86, 3. Arrowhead 62, 4. West Bend West 48, 5. Waunakee 46, 6. Oak Creek 41, 7. Mukwonago 36, 8. Ashwaubenon 33.5, 9. D.C. Everest 33, 10. Waterford 31.5, 11. Union Grove 30, 44. Burlington 5.
Winners
106 — Bast, West Bend West, dec. over Skebba, Hortonville, 6-1 in first-place match. 113 — Tonsor, Slinger, dec. over Showalter, Elkhorn, 11-5 in first-place match. 120 — Hunter, Oshkosh West, dec. over Corrigan, De Pere, 5-2 in first-place match. 126 — Clark, Kaukauna, maj. dec. over Halter, Waterford, 13-1 in first-place match. 132 — Eisch, Kaukauna, sudden victory over Rivera, Stoughton, 5-3 in first-place match. 138 — Goebel, Mukwonago, dec. over Lorenz, Waunakee, 5-2 in first-place match. 145 — Thorpe, Brookfield East, dec. over Hayward, Neenah, 7-2 in first-place match. 152 — Mesenbrink, Arrowhead, pinned Co. Willis, Union Grove, 1:32 in first-place match. 160 — Ganos, Arrowhead, dec. over Mechler, Stoughton, 3-1 in first-place match. 170 — Mirasola, West Bend West, sudden victory over Hemauer, DeForest, 5-3 in first-place match. 182 — Gundersoon, Baraboo, pinned Ramage, Ashwaubenon, 2:47 in first-place match. 195 — Anderson, Bay Port, pinned Detweiler, Stoughton, 1:57 in first-place match. 220 — B. Empey, Stoughton, dec. over Moynihan, Ashwaubenon, 2-1 in first-place match. 285 — Kawcynski, Oak Creek, dec. over G. Empey, Stoughton, 3-0 in first-place match.
Waterford individual results
126 — Halter 2-1, second, tech fall over Neuberger, Beaver Dam/Wayland Ac., 5:22 (16-1) in quarterfinal, dec. over Smith, Appleton North, 5-3 in semifinal and maj. dec. by Clark, Kaukauna, 13-1 in first-place match. 138 — Cherba 3-1, third, dec. over Millard, Homestead, 11-5 in quarterfinal, dec. by Lorenz, Waunakee, 1-0 in semifinal, pinned Pugh, Marshfield, 4:34 in cons. semifinal and dec. over Millard, Homestead, 12-6 in third-place match. 170 — Danowski 0-2, place unknown, dec. by Hemauer, DeForest, 6-3 in quarterfinal and dec by Vetsch, Holmen, 5-0 in cons. round 1.
Union Grove individual results
132 — Ca. Willis 3-1, third, dec. over Jankowski, Cedarburg, 4-2 in quarterfinal, dec. by Rivera, Stoughton, 5-1 in semifinal, dec. over Blaskowski, Marshfield, 15-8 in cons. semifinal and dec. over Kratochvill, Holmen, 6-1 in third-place match. 152 — Co. Willis 2-1, second, pinned Covarrubius, D.C. Everest, 4:53 in quarterfinal, dec. over Riddle, Germantown, 3-1 in semifinal and pinned by Mesenbrink, Arrowhead, 1:32 in first-place match. 160 — Moore 0-2, place unknown, pinned by Ganos, Arrowhead, 1:15 in quarterfinal and pinned by Thern, Hortonville, 4:24 in cons. round 1.
Burlington individual results
120 — Bird 1-3, sixth, sudden victory over Wilkowski, Watertown, 6-4 in quarterfinal, dec. by Hunter, Oshkosh West, 14-7 in semifinal, sudden victory by Paladino, Oak Creek, 3-1 in cons. semifinal and maj. dec. by Wolbert, Oconomowoc, 13-4 in fifth-place match. 126 — Koenen 0-2, place unknown, pinned by Heinz, Waunakee, 6:59 in quarterfinal and sudden victory by Brandt, Shawano Com., 10-8 in cons. round 1.
WIAA Division 2 State Championships
TEAM SCORES (Top 10): 1. Amery 107, 2. Baldwin-Woodville 62, 3. Prairie du Chien 54, 4. Winneconne 52, 5. Wrightstown 47.5, 6. Lodi 46, 7. Luxemburg-Casco 45, 8. Two Rivers 39.5, 9. Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal 36, 10. Northwestern 35, 46. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 6.
Winners
106 — Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. over Hennessey, Delavan-Darien, 9-4 in first-place match. 113 — Koenig, Prairie du Chien, pinned Dux, Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal, 4:00 in first-place match. 120 — Hart, Winneconne, maj. dec. over Kaczrowski, Seymour, 12-2 in first-place match. 126 — Meunier, Winneconne, dec. over Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, 4-0 in first-place match. 132 — Brenner, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Wit, pinned Brown, Northwestern, 4:43 in first-place match. 138 — Koltz, Wrightstown, pinned Donovan, Richland Center, 0:31 in first-place match. 145 — Bianchi, Two Rivers, tech fall over Licht, Lodi, 4:19 (20-1) in first-place match. 152 — Anderson, Viroqua, dec. over Thelen, Two Rivers, 7-1 in first-place match. 160 — Scoles, Kewaskum, tech fall over Heiser, Evansville, 4:06 (22-7) in first-place match. 170 — Stricker, Ashland, dec. over Saint, Prairie du Chien, 5-4 in first-place match. 182 — Whiting, Oconto Falls, pinned Smith, Northwestern, 2:27 in first-place match. 195 — Ka. Hopke, Amery, dec. over Galoff, Brillion, 5-0 in first-place match. 220 — Ko. Hopke, Amery, dec. over Ramberg, Baldwin-Woodville, 6-4 in first-place match. 285 — Klister, Wrightstown, dec. over Beese, Amery, 3-1 in first-place match.