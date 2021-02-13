Prep agate for Feb. 15

Wrestling

WIAA Division 1 State Championships

Winners

106 — Bast, West Bend West, dec. over Skebba, Hortonville, 6-1 in first-place match. 113 — Tonsor, Slinger, dec. over Showalter, Elkhorn, 11-5 in first-place match. 120 — Hunter, Oshkosh West, dec. over Corrigan, De Pere, 5-2 in first-place match. 126 — Clark, Kaukauna, maj. dec. over Halter, Waterford, 13-1 in first-place match. 132 — Eisch, Kaukauna, sudden victory over Rivera, Stoughton, 5-3 in first-place match. 138 — Goebel, Mukwonago, dec. over Lorenz, Waunakee, 5-2 in first-place match. 145 — Thorpe, Brookfield East, dec. over Hayward, Neenah, 7-2 in first-place match. 152 — Mesenbrink, Arrowhead, pinned Co. Willis, Union Grove, 1:32 in first-place match. 160 — Ganos, Arrowhead, dec. over Mechler, Stoughton, 3-1 in first-place match. 170 — Mirasola, West Bend West, sudden victory over Hemauer, DeForest, 5-3 in first-place match. 182 — Gundersoon, Baraboo, pinned Ramage, Ashwaubenon, 2:47 in first-place match. 195 — Anderson, Bay Port, pinned Detweiler, Stoughton, 1:57 in first-place match. 220 — B. Empey, Stoughton, dec. over Moynihan, Ashwaubenon, 2-1 in first-place match. 285 — Kawcynski, Oak Creek, dec. over G. Empey, Stoughton, 3-0 in first-place match.