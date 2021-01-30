Prep agate for Feb. 1

Boys Basketball
Indian Trail 61, Case 51
CASE (0-3)
Bryant 2 6-6 10, Cottingham 2 0-0 4, Stapleman 0 0-0 0, Bell 5 0-0 12, Jedkins 4 1-1 9, Kras 0 0-0 0, Brumby 5 6-6 16, Kirk 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-13 51.
INDIAN TRAIL (4-3)
Stargell 5 3-3 15, Whilhelmson 5 0-0 10, Andrews 3 2-2 9, Bishop 3 0-0 8, Lee 4 0-0 8, Wallace 4 3-3 11. Totals 24 8-8 61.
Halftime—Case 28, Indian Trail 27. 3-point goals—Bell 2, Stargell 2, Bishop 2, Andrews. Total fouls—Case 13, Indian Trail 13.
Martin Luther 65, St. Catherine's 59
ST. CATHERINE'S (18-1)
McGee 6 7-8 19, Barker 6 0-0 15, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Daniels 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 1 0-0 3, Pitts 6 1-1 16, Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-11 59.
MARTIN LUTHER (11-7)
Shakur 4 3-4 11, Burris 6 5-7 18, Davis 1 0-0 2, Russell 2 2-2 7, Beamon 7 7-8 22, Haynes 1 2-2 5. Totals 21 19-23 65.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 29, Martin Luther 28. 3-point goals—Barker 3, Pitts 3, C. Hunter, Burris, Russell, Beamon, Haynes. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 19, Martin Luther 11. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 29 (McGee 9, Pitts 9).
Racine Lutheran 78, Shoreland Lutheran 73
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (5-11)
Strassburg 0 0-0 0, Smith 7 4-5 19, Pfeilstifter 0 1-2 1, Strutz 1 0-0 3, Bolton 10 7-8 30, Hill 6 2-2 14, McFarland 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 16-22 73.
RACINE LUTHERAN (9-5)
Woodward 5 13-18 27, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Molbeck 5 2-4 12, Jozwiak 4 1-2 9, Zawicki 6 7-8 19, Ibarra 4 0-0 10, Hoeft 0 1-2 1, Ramsey 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 24-34 78.
Halftime—Rac. Lutheran 31, Shoreland 25. 3-point goals—Bolton 3, Smith, Strutz, Woodward 4, Ibarra 2. Total fouls—Shoreland 24, Rac. Lutheran xx. Fouled out—Pfeilstifter, Strutz, Zawicki. Rebounds—Shoreland 27 (Bolton 18), Rac. Lutheran 25 (Molbeck 10).
Stockbridge 55, Catholic Central 37
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-14)
Von Rabenau 1 0-0 2, McCourt 2 3-5 7, Krien 2 2-2 6, Robson 2 3-5 7, Pedone 1 2-3 4, Stitch 0 0-0 0, Dietzel 0 2-2 2, Miles 2 3-6 8, O'Brien 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 16-25 37.
STOCKBRIDGE (15-3)
Cullen 1 0-1 3, Holzer 2 2-2 7, Piper 3 1-3 9, Smith 1 0-2 3, Willett 5 1-2 12, Bunnell 3 1-3 8, Funk 2 0-0 6, Daun 1 5-6 7. Totals 18 10-19 55.
Halftime—Stockbridge 23, Catholic Central 17. 3-point goals—Piper 2, Funk 2, Cullen, Holzer, Smith, Willett, Bunnell. Total fouls—Catholic Central 16, Stockbridge 23. Rebounds—Catholic Central 33 (Miles 13), Stockbridge 36 (Wilett 11).
Girls Basketball
Stockbridge 41, Catholic Central 35
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (4-14)
Von Rabenau 6 2-4 17, Klein 2 7-12 11, Mo. Ramsey 2 1-2 5, Walkington 0 0-0 0, Schwenn 0 0-0 0, Garratt 0 0-2 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Loos 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-20 35.
STOCKBRIDGE (12-5)
Daun 0 0-0 0, Schmunck 0 0-0 0, Ruppenthal 1 0-0 2, Vande Hey 5 4-5 14, LeGault 3 6-8 13, Kramp 5 2-4 12 Totals 14 12-17 41.
Halftime—Stockbridge 20, Catholic Central 18. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau 3, LeGault. Total fouls—Catholic Central 18, Stockbridge 18. Fouled out—LeGault.
Union Grove 69, Whitewater 37
WHITEWATER (8-11)
Carollo 9 3-3 24, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Juoni 0 1-2 1, Truesdale 3 0-0 6, Linos 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-5 37.
UNION GROVE (19-3)
Domagalski 1 3-4 5, Calouette 5 0-0 10, May 0 0-0 0, Spang 6 1-2 15, Torhorst 3 2-5 9, Slattery 6 0-0 13, Ludvigsen 5 0-0 12, Rampulla 1 0-0 2, Pettit 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 6-11 69.
Halftime—Union Grove 46, Whitewater 15. 3-point goals—Carollo 3, Spang 2, Ludvigsen 2, Torhorst, Slattery, Pettit. Total fouls—Whitewater 9, Union Grove 8. Rebounds—Union Grove 39 (Torhorst 7).
Wrestling
WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 210, 2. Waterford 201.5, 3. Burlington 187, 4. Franklin 184.5, 5. Union Grove 138, 6. South Milwaukee 52, 7. Park 0.
Waterford individual results
106 — Kastenson 3-1, second, won by no contest in second-place match. 113 — B. Johnson 0-2, fourth, pinned by Toledo, Burlington, in third-place match. 120 — L. Johnson 2-2, third, dec, by Paladino, Oak Creek, 7-6 in second-place match. 126 — Halter 3-0, first, won by forfeit over Koenen, Burlington, in first-place match. 132 — Funk 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Moczynski, Oak Creek, 14-3 in third-place match. 138 — Jo. Cherba 3-0, first, pinned Windorski, Oak Creel, 1:18 in first-place match. 145 — Rudzinski 3-0, first, dec. over Skrundz, Burlington, 3-2 in first-place match. 152 — Cairns 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 160 — Je. Cherba 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 170 — Danowski 3-0, first, dec. over Kochiu, Oak Creek, 6-4 in first-place match. 182 — French 3-0, first, dec. over Rivard, Franklin, 10-7 in first-place match. 195 — North 1-2, third, pinned by Ford, Union Grove, 5:53 in second-place match. 220 — Bjorge 0-2, fourth, pinned by Baretz, Franklin 3:29 in third-place match. 285 — Shaw 0-2, fourth, pinned by Martinez-Delacotera, Franklin, 0:55 in third-place match.
Burlington individual results
113 — Toledo, 2-2, third, pinned by Woda, Oak Creek, 5:15 in second-place match. 120 — Bird 3-0, first, dec. over L. Johnson, Waterford, 10-9 in first-place match. 126 — Koenen 3-1, second, won by no contest over Sino, Franklin in second-place match. 132 — Myszkewicz 2-1, fifth, pinned Elmore, South Milwaukee, 1:01 in fifth-place match. 138 — Shenkenberg 3-1, second, pinned Windorski, Oak Creek, 2:36 in second-place match. 145 — Skrundz 3-1, second, pinned Gardner, Oak Creek, 2:49 in second-place match. 152 — Reesman 1-2, third, pinned Rueda, Oak Creek, 1:05 in third-place match. 160 — Karnes 3-1, second, won by no contest over Jibben, Oak Creek, in second-place match. 170 — Cortez 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 182 — Loppnow 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 220 — Tiedt 3-0, first, dec. over Wright, Oak Creek, 9-5 in first-place match. 285 — Otter 2-2, third, pinned by Martinez-Delacotera, Franklin, 1:45 in second-place match.
Union Grove individual results
113 — Mausing 0-2, sixth, pinned by Anderson, Franklin, 1:34 in fifth-place match. 120 — Janda 0-2, sixth, pinned by Paine, South Milwaukee, 1:50 in fifth-place match. 126 — Jacobsen 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 132 — Ca. Willis 3-0, first, pinned Aziz, Franklin, 4:46 in first-place match. 138 — Storm-Voltz 2-1, fifth, pinned Onkels, South Milwaukee, 2:54 in fifth-place match. 145 — Petrick 0-2, sixth, maj. dec. by Fox, Franklin, 9-0 in fifth-place match. 152 — Co. Willis 3-0, first, dec. over Swanson, Franklin, 7-1 in first-place match. 160 — Moore 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Karnes, Burlington, 14-0 in first-place match. 170 — Vanek 1-2, fourth, pinned by Summers, Franklin, 1:58 in third-place match. 182 — Hood 1-2, fourth, dec. by Haeger, Oak Creek, 4-2 in third-place match. 195 — Ford 1-1, second, pinned North, Waterford, 5:53 in second-place match. 285 — Shevokas 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match.
WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wilmot 191.5, 2. Tremper 164, 3. Badger 159, 4. Indian Trail 155, 5. Bradford/Reuther 138, 6. Westosha Central 122, 7. Case 61.
Case individual results
126 — Wahlen 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 138 — Alanis 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 145 — Jackson 1-2, sixth, pinned by Onan, Westosha Central, 5:10 in fifth-place match. 152 — Meier 1-2, fourth, tech fall by Diedrich, Wilmot, 4:15 (23-7) in third-place match. 170 — D. Fuentes 1-2, fourth, pinned by Sekey, Westosha Central, 3:32 in third-place match. 182 — M. Fuentes 2-1, fifth, pinned Dippold, Wilmot, 4:22 in fifth-place match. 195 — Gutman 2-2, third, pinned by Connell, Indian Trail, 1:50 in second-place match.
WIAA Division 1 West Allis Regional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Whitnall/Greendale 258, 2. Muskego 253, 3. West Allis Nathan Hale 185, 4. West Allis Central 142, 5. Greenfield 106, 6. Horlick 67, 7. Cudahy/Saint Francis/St. Thomas More 23.
Horlick individual results
120 — Opichka 2-1, fifth, pinned Frank, Greenfield, 0:21 in fifth-place match. 126 — Migdal 2-1, fifth, pinned Buhler, West Allis Nathan Hale, 3:30 in fifth-place match. 132 — McCray 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Johnson, Whitnall/Greendale, 14-5 in first-place match. 145 — Paez 2-1, fifth, pinned Marshall, West Allis Central, 1:59 in fifth-place match. 170 — Lynch 0-2, sixth, pinned by Heath, Cudahy/St. Francis/St. Thomas More, 0:29 in fifth-place match. 182 — Jordan 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 220 — Feest 2-1, fifth, pinned Clark, West Allis Nathan Hale, 1:17 in fifth-place match.
WIAA Division 2 Delavan-Darien Regional
TEAMS SCORES: 1. Delavan-Darien 263, 2. East Troy 226, 3. St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central 167, 4. Big Foot/Williams Bay 143, 5. Clinton 92, 6. Shoreland Lutheran 85.
St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central individual results
126 — Aranda 2-2, third, pinned Johnson, East Troy, 5:07 in third-place match. 132 — D. Sanchez 3-1, second, won by no contest over Maly, Clinton in second-place match. 138 — Maile 1-2, third, maj. dec. over Peterson, Shoreland Lutheran, 13-1 in third-place match. 145 — Amborn 3-0, first, maj. dec. over Greidanus, Delavan-Darien, 13-5 in first-place match. 152 — J. Sanchez 2-2, third, pinned by Mueller, East Troy, 1:03 in second-place match. 160 — Falaschi 3-1, second, won by no contest over Bower, East Troy, in second-place match. 182 — LaFountain 2-1, second, pinned Kader, East Troy, 0:46 in second-place match. 195 — Jaimes 3-1, second, won by no contest over Ream, Delavan-Darien, in second-place match. 220 — Haeuser 3-1, second, pinned Markley, East Troy, 1:11 in second-place match. 285 — Loomis 0-2, fourth, inj. def. to Hermann, Delavan-Darien, in third-place match.
Boys Swimming
WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Greenfield Co-op 407, 2. Oak Creek 324, 3. Marquette 283, 4. New Berlin West/Eisenhower 223, 5. Case 217, 6. Wauwatosa West/East 195, 7. Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 161, 8. West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 121, 9. Park 114.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Greenfield Co-op 1:33.21, Case (Helland, Skantz, Arteaga, Arnold) 1:47.97. 200 freestyle — 1. Gandaria, G, 1:44.34. 200 individual medley — 1. Lustig, G, 1:54.74. 50 freestyle — 1. Perez, G, 20.65, 3. Skantz, C, 21.80. Diving — 1. McCray, C, 472.20, 5. Krogh, P, 300.20. 100 butterfly — 1. Perez, G, 48.60, 4. Arteaga, C, 51.79, 6. Abel, P, 53.63. 100 freestyle — 1. Meulemans, WAU, 46.28, 3. Skantz, C, 47.90. 500 freestyle — 1. Lustig, G, 4:38.02. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Marquette 1:29.25, 3. Case (Arteaga, Helland, Arnold, Skantz) 1:35.34. 100 backstroke — 1. McDowell, NB, 55.99, 3. Arteaga, C, 56.50, 4. Abel, P, 57.73. 100 breaststroke — 1. Miller, M, 57.18. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Greenfield Co-op 3:09.35.
WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Badger Co-op 387, 2. Muskego 335, 3. Franklin 281, 4. Janesville Craig 222, 5. Burlington Co-op 199, 6. Janesville Parker 174, 7. Indian Trail 167, 8. Tremper 141, 9. Bradford/Reuther 129.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Muskego 1:38.47, 4. Burlington Co-op (Uyenbat, Frisch, Bayon, Waldron) 1:48.63. 200 freestyle — 1. Wirch, ITA, 1:45.62. 200 individual medley — 1. Slonac, M, 1:59.25, 6. Gross, BUR, 2:10.43. 50 freestyle — 1. Craig, F, 21.52. Diving — 1. Marchiando, F, 382.85. 100 butterfly — 1. Fischer, LGB, 52.63. 100 freestyle — 1. Craig, F, 47.03. 500 freestyle — 1. Bruhn, F, 4:48.45. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Badger Co-op 1:27.20. 100 backstroke — 1. Fisher, M, 51.22. 100 breaststroke — 1. Gross, BUR, 1:02.65, 6. Craig, BUR, 1:11.52. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Badger Co-op 3:14.66, 6. Burlington Co-op (Weis, Gillmore, Uyenbat, Gross) 3:36.64.
WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional
TEAM SCORES: 1. Whitefish Bay 393, 2. Nicolet 356, 3. Shorewood 351, 4. Elkhorn 248, 5. Whitnall 186, 6. Whitewater 134, 7. Prairie/St. Catherine's 91, 8. Thomas More/St. Francis 67, 9. Delavan-Darien 59, 10. Cudahy 56, 11. South Milwaukee 18.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Whitefish Bay 1:38.57. 200 freestyle — 1. Sullivan, N, 1:42.06. 200 individual medley — 1. Griswold, S, 1:57.98. 50 freestyle — 1. McMahon, WB, 21.81. Diving — 1. Chester, N, 205.55. 100 butterfly — 1. Strath, S, 51.81. 100 freestyle — 1. McMahon, WB, 48.62. 500 freestyle — 1. Yatso, S, 5:00.66. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Whitefish Bay 1:28.51, 6. Prairie/St. Catherine's (Purath, Peterson, Westman, Andreasen) 1:50.17. 100 backstroke — 1. Sullivan, N, 52.21. 100 breaststroke — 1. Enea, WB, 1:00.69. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Whitefish Bay 3:21.45, 6. Prairie/St. Catherine's (Purath, Andreasen, Westman, Peterson) 4:13.88.