Prep agate for Feb. 1

Wrestling

WIAA Division 1 Waterford Regional

Waterford individual results

106 — Kastenson 3-1, second, won by no contest in second-place match. 113 — B. Johnson 0-2, fourth, pinned by Toledo, Burlington, in third-place match. 120 — L. Johnson 2-2, third, dec, by Paladino, Oak Creek, 7-6 in second-place match. 126 — Halter 3-0, first, won by forfeit over Koenen, Burlington, in first-place match. 132 — Funk 1-2, fourth, maj. dec. by Moczynski, Oak Creek, 14-3 in third-place match. 138 — Jo. Cherba 3-0, first, pinned Windorski, Oak Creel, 1:18 in first-place match. 145 — Rudzinski 3-0, first, dec. over Skrundz, Burlington, 3-2 in first-place match. 152 — Cairns 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 160 — Je. Cherba 0-1, fifth, won by no contest in fifth-place match. 170 — Danowski 3-0, first, dec. over Kochiu, Oak Creek, 6-4 in first-place match. 182 — French 3-0, first, dec. over Rivard, Franklin, 10-7 in first-place match. 195 — North 1-2, third, pinned by Ford, Union Grove, 5:53 in second-place match. 220 — Bjorge 0-2, fourth, pinned by Baretz, Franklin 3:29 in third-place match. 285 — Shaw 0-2, fourth, pinned by Martinez-Delacotera, Franklin, 0:55 in third-place match.