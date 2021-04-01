Prep agate for April 3

Horlick 56, W.A. Central 0
W.A. Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
Horlick;20;12;12;12;—;56
First quarter
H — Fletcher 5 run (kick failed)
H — Spraggins 19 run (Pass failed)
H — Fletcher 5 run (Brown run)
Second quarter
H — Spraggins 21 run (kick blocked)
H — Fletcher 1 run (run failed)
Third quarter
H — Spraggins 66 run (pass failed)
H — Cosey 1 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
H — Hubbard 1 pass from Fletcher (run failed)
H — Triggs 15 pass from Fletcher (run failed)
;Central;Horlick
First downs;5;21
Rushes-yards;33-(-8);18-327
Passing yards;60;83
Passes;4-11-0;5-8-1
Punts-avg.;2-17;0-0
Fumbles-lost;5-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;1-5;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WAC: Safedis 11-21, Quiles 5-1, Rivera 2-(-1), Fenski 4-(-9), Tanzilo 11-(-20). H: Spraggins 6-173, Fletcher 5-41, Griffin 2-36, Brown 1-32, Hubbard 2-27, Cosey 2-18.
PASSING — WAC: Tanzilo 4-11-0-60. H: Fletcher 5-8-1-83.
RECEIVING — WAC: Quiles 2-52, Martinez 1-8, Safedis 1-0. H: Triggs 3-52, Henderson 1-30, Hubbard 1-1.
Menasha 39, Park 7
Menasha;0;26;6;7;—;39
Park;7;0;0;0;—;7
First quarter
P — Carothers 92 kickoff return (McBride kick)
Second quarter
M — 2 fumble return (kick good)
M — 1 run (kick good)
M — 2 run (kick failed)
M — 20 pass (conversion failed)
Third quarter
M — 43 pass (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
M — 32 pass (kick good)
;Menasha;Park
First downs;18;3
Rushes-yards;40-214;19-61
Passing yards;189;18
Passes;10-20-0;7-14-2
Punts-avg.;2-40;3-41
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — M: Not available. P: Cade 13-37, Carothers 2-15, Price 3-9, Johnson 1-0.
PASSING — M: Not available. P: Kelley 7-14-2-18.
RECEIVING — M: Not available. P: White 2-12, Jaramillo 1-5, Franklin 1-1, Carothers 3-0.
Boys soccer
Case 1, Whitewater 0 — Case goal/assist: Mills (Shroud). Case saves/shutout: Werner 4.