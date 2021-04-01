 Skip to main content
Prep agate for April 3
Horlick 56, W.A. Central 0

W.A. Central;0;0;0;0;;0

Horlick;20;12;12;12;;56

First quarter

H — Fletcher 5 run (kick failed)

H — Spraggins 19 run (Pass failed)

H — Fletcher 5 run (Brown run)

Second quarter

H — Spraggins 21 run (kick blocked)

H — Fletcher 1 run (run failed)

Third quarter

H — Spraggins 66 run (pass failed)

H — Cosey 1 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

H — Hubbard 1 pass from Fletcher (run failed)

H — Triggs 15 pass from Fletcher (run failed)

;Central;Horlick

First downs;5;21

Rushes-yards;33-(-8);18-327

Passing yards;60;83

Passes;4-11-0;5-8-1

Punts-avg.;2-17;0-0

Fumbles-lost;5-2;0-0

Penalties-yds;1-5;5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WAC: Safedis 11-21, Quiles 5-1, Rivera 2-(-1), Fenski 4-(-9), Tanzilo 11-(-20). H: Spraggins 6-173, Fletcher 5-41, Griffin 2-36, Brown 1-32, Hubbard 2-27, Cosey 2-18.

PASSING — WAC: Tanzilo 4-11-0-60. H: Fletcher 5-8-1-83.

RECEIVING — WAC: Quiles 2-52, Martinez 1-8, Safedis 1-0. H: Triggs 3-52, Henderson 1-30, Hubbard 1-1.

Menasha 39, Park 7

Menasha;0;26;6;7;;39

Park;7;0;0;0;;7

First quarter

P — Carothers 92 kickoff return (McBride kick)

Second quarter

M — 2 fumble return (kick good)

M — 1 run (kick good)

M — 2 run (kick failed)

M — 20 pass (conversion failed)

Third quarter

M — 43 pass (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

M — 32 pass (kick good)

;Menasha;Park

First downs;18;3

Rushes-yards;40-214;19-61

Passing yards;189;18

Passes;10-20-0;7-14-2

Punts-avg.;2-40;3-41

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — M: Not available. P: Cade 13-37, Carothers 2-15, Price 3-9, Johnson 1-0.

PASSING — M: Not available. P: Kelley 7-14-2-18. 

RECEIVING — M: Not available. P: White 2-12, Jaramillo 1-5, Franklin 1-1, Carothers 3-0.

Boys soccer

Case 1, Whitewater 0 — Case goal/assist: Mills (Shroud). Case saves/shutout: Werner 4.

