Prep agate for April 27

Elkhorn triangular
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Elkhorn 145, 2. Union Grove 62, 3. Waterford 60.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Anderson, Union Grove, 5-4. Long jump — 1. Zoellner, Elkhorn, 18-9.5. Triple jump — 1. Zoellner, Elkhorn, 38-10.5. Pole vault — 1. Dreyer, Elkhorn, 9-0, 3. Czajka, Waterford, 7-6. Shot put — 1. Ford, Union Grove, 46-4.75, 2. Kokat, Union Grove, 43-3, 3. Schaal, Waterford, 40-7.5. Discus — 1. Ruland, Waterford, 150-0, 2. Schaal, Waterford, 133-7, 3. Ford, Union Grove, 129-11. 4x800-meter relay — 1. Union Grove (McMahon, Matuszek, Anderson, Janda) 9:28.10. 110 high hurdles — 1. Maffet, Waterford, 17.33, 3. Tromp, Waterford, 18.39. 100 meters — 1. Burns, Elkhorn, 11.68. 1,600 — 1. Davey, Elkhorn, 4:47.90, 2. Muffick, Waterford, 4:55.20. 4x200 relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:40.73. 400 — 1. Franz, Elkhorn, 55.08, 2. Vanek, Union Grove, 1:00.51, 3. Brink, Waterford, 1:01.23. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 44.34, 3. Union Grove (Amon, May, Kokat, Tennessen) 49.65. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Greer, Elkhorn, 42.23, 3. Maffet, Waterford, 43.84. 800 — 1. Muffick, Waterford, 2:10.56, 2. Buchanan, Waterford, 2:15.78, 3. McMahon, Union Grove, 2:21.83. 200 — 1. Zoellner, Elkhorn, 24.76, 3. Amon, Union Grove, 26.66. 3,200 — 1. Johnson, Union Grove, 10:36.22, 2. Reich, Union Grove, 10:50.49. 4x400 relay — 1. Elkhorn 3:48.93, 2. Waterford (Brink, Tromp, Buchanan, Muffick) 3:55.95, 3. Union Grove (Amon, Roussel, Vanek, Tennessen) 4:10.88.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Elkhorn 137.5, 2. Waterford 82.5, 3. Union Grove 30.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Williams, Waterford, 5-2, 2. Stamm, Union Grove, 4-10. Long jump — 1. Roth, Waterford, 14-6.25, 2. Busch, Waterford, 14-3.75. Triple jump — 1. Cooper, Elkhorn, 33-5. Pole vault — 1. Moore, Elkhorn, 8-6, 2. Sheeley, Waterford, 6-6, 3. Zito, Waterford, 6-0. Shot put — 1. Brauer, Elkhorn, 35-8.25, 2. Busch, Waterford, 29-7.5. Discus — 1. Brauer, Elkhorn, 76-0, 2. Busch, Waterford, 75-4, 3. Smith, Waterford, 74-7. 100 high hurdles — 1. Jonietz, Waterford, 19.80, 2. Zito, Waterford, 19.83. 100 meters — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 13.17. 1,600 — 1. Kayler, Union Grove, 5:43.49, 2. Calouette, Union Grove, 6:06.85. 4x200 relay — 1. Waterford (Bachofen, Harris, Zito, Morgan) 2:09.48, 3. Waterford (Tyron, Jonietz, Flower, Rogowski) 2:13.50. 400 — 1. Schaal, Waterford, 1:05.94, 2. Gruber, Union Grove, 1:07.19. 4x100 relay — 1. Elkhorn 53.28, 2. Waterford (Williams, Sheeley, Guardiola, Roth) 55.99, 3. Union Grove (Gomez, Litwin, Navin, Salazar) 1:04.18. 300 low hurdles — 1. Schreiber, Elkhorn, 53.34. 800 — 1. Huerta, Elkhorn, 2:38.91, 2. Arteaga, Waterford, 2:41.07, 3. Martinez, Union Grove, 2:42.97. 200 — 1. Wulf, Elkhorn, 27.39, 3. Williams, Waterford, 28.41. 3,200 — 1. Plant, Elkhorn, 15:21.99. 4x400 relay — 1. Waterford (Arteaga, Datka, Harris, Schaal) 4:45.60, 2. Union Grove (Haigh, Fonk, Bowers, Mars) 4:59.76.
Boys golf
Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet
At Ives Grove G.L., par-72
TEAM SCORES: 1. Lake Geneva Badger 325, 2. Waterford 355, 3. Union Grove 365, 4. Westosha Central 371, 5. Elkhorn 373, 6. Burlington 385, 7. Wilmot 402, 8. Delavan-Darien 437.
MEDALIST: Walton, Badger, 78.
WATERFORD: Hoshauer 92, Roanhouse 87, Finnegan 85, Mayer 99, Chart 91.
UNION GROVE: Braun 89, Barrera 98, Klaus 94, Brown 93, Beutel 89.
BURLINGTON: Stang 96, Kramer 101, Gonzalez 91, Isermann 111, Graham 97.