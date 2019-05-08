RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services offers discounted tickets to these summer attractions:

  • Jet Boat Adventure, Wisconsin Dells
  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • Mount Olympus Water & Theme Parks, Wisconsin Dells
  • Noah’s Ark, Wisconsin Dells
  • Original Wisconsin Ducks, Wisconsin Dells
  • Pirates Cove Adventure Golf, Wisconsin Dells
  • Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Water Park (including Fright Fest), Gurnee, Ill.
  • Upper Dells Boat Tours, Wisconsin Dells

While sales of discounted tickets will cease at the end of August, most tickets are valid into September and longer.

Tickets can be purchased at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. For more information, call 262-636-9131.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments