Prakash B. Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, lewd and lascivious behavior.
What happened to Rachel, Cameron, Kyle and Leslie Anderson in 2000? Their family is reaching out to the public in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
Terrance Blair vowed to not live in fear. In spite of rising violence in Racine, he wanted to continue on. Now, after he was killed May 15, his wife is pushing forward.
A Racine man has been accused of breaking a woman's wrist after he was asked to move from a park bench to make way for a bridal shower.
According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
A Racine man has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. His nickname has been identified as "Papers."
A Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of scrap metal from Racine Metal Fabrication.
A Racine man faces one misdemeanor charge after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air five times Thursday evening.
The Racine Unified School District will temporarily have a new superintendent, beginning next month. And it's a familiar face: James Shaw, who was superintendent from 2008-11.
Stanley and Stevie are quite literally two birds of a feather.
A Burlington woman has filed a complaint alleging that the Burlington Area School District board violated Wisconsin’s open meetings law in August.
