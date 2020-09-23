Prairie School grad wins second national award for latest music album release

Not a lecture

The album’s 1980s sound was a purposeful choice because Jamieson, along with the members of The Pop Ups, grew up in the 1980s and they wanted to not only appeal to children, but parents as well.

“If parents aren’t liking the music, kids aren’t going to hear it,” Jamieson said. “My biggest goal is that I make music that adults will like. Not just tolerate, but enjoy.”

Overall, Jamieson is very pleased with the album.

“I just had this feeling all the way through it that no matter what it takes, I’ll keep plugging away with it,” she said. “The best part for me is that my kids love the album.”

Her children listen to the album a lot and are proud of Jamieson.

Her music is delivering the messages in a fun way, she said. There’s a difference because it’s not a lecture and instead they’re listening to fun pop music.

“The album is modeling for them what I’m trying to teach them, with the lyrics,” she said. “You’ve gott’a be positive and believe in yourself.”

