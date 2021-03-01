 Skip to main content
Prairie results
Record: 23-3 overall

Second in Metro Classic Conference  with 12-3 record

Union Grove Won 78-61

University School of Milwaukee Won 62-51

Catholic Central Won 69-17

Racine Lutheran Won 77-67

Saint Catherine's Lost 65-51

Wilmot Won 79-63

Martin Luther Won 70-56

Saint Thomas More Won 72-61

Shoreland Lutheran Won 83-61

Martin Luther Won 77-71

Kenosha St. Joseph Won 77-67, OT

St. Catherine's Lost 80-43

Oregon Won 52-50, OT

Kenosha Christian Life  Won 87-34

Catholic Central Won 66-30

Dominican Won 55-43

Racine Lutheran Won 70-53

Horlick Won 86-52

Kenosha St. Joseph Won 52-51

Shoreland Lutheran Lost 61-59

Saint Thomas More Won 82-52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran Won 89-49

WIAA Division 4 Regional

Living Word Lutheran Won 71-48

Williams Bay Won 76-43

WIAA Division 4 Sectional

Fennimore Won 70-62, OT

Cuba City Won 82-77

